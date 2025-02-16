America’s $36 Trillion Debt, Musk’s DOGE Cuts, and Tracking Real-Time Inflation: Stefan Rust
“In the last four years, we’ve seen an aggregate inflation of about 26 percent. So that’s a quarter of your purchasing power—phoosh gone—just disappeared across the board,” says Stefan Rust, founder and CEO of Truflation, a blockchain-based financial data service that provides real-time economic and inflation data.What will be the impact of DOGE’s aggressive cost-cutting? Could it cause a short-term reduction in the size of the U.S. economy?Some people have been talking about risks of deflation—is that really a concern? And what will be the economic impact of Trump’s tariffs?Views expressed in this video are opinions of the host and the guest, and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Epoch Times.
--------
48:16
How Multiculturalism and Post-Nationalism Failed the West: John O’Sullivan
In this episode, I sit down with John O’Sullivan, a former policy and speech writer for British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, and former editor-in-chief of National Review and executive editor of Radio Free Europe. Today, he’s the president of the Danube Institute, a Hungary-based think-tank.A “unified national identity is an absolute essential for a successful democracy,” he says. “If we continue on a multicultural path, it’s a path which is going to go in the directions of ever more aggressive and hostile identity politics, and people will feel that their neighbors are their enemies.”O’Sullivan’s latest book is titled: “Sleepwalking into Wokeness: How We Got Here.”“The idea of post-nationalism is unachievable if you’re a state. You don’t remain just a post-national state, what you become is something else,” he says.Views expressed in this video are opinions of the host and the guest, and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Epoch Times.
--------
47:58
The DeepSeek Psyop Explained: Nicolas Chaillan
The Chinese AI app DeepSeek recently became the most downloaded iPhone app in the United States and caused U.S. tech stocks to plummet. President Donald Trump described it as a “wake-up” call for American companies.So what’s really going on? Is DeepSeek as powerful as people think? Or is there a bigger story here?In this episode, we sit down with AI expert Nicolas Chaillan, former chief software officer for the U.S. Air Force and now founder of the generative AI company Ask Sage.Views expressed in this video are opinions of the host and the guest, and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Epoch Times.
--------
1:00:44
What Caused the Devastating California Fires and What Could Have Prevented Them? Edward Ring Explains
“The fires themselves are pretty much out. There’s a few smoldering remains, but the trouble has just begun,” says Edward Ring, director of Water and Energy Policy for the California Policy Center. “It’s going to be very hard to get everything rebuilt in Los Angeles.”In this episode, we do a deep dive on the California wildfires. How did they originate? Why was the devastation so horrific? Could they have been prevented? What is the scope of the damage? And in the aftermath, what should be done?Views expressed in this video are opinions of the host and the guest and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Epoch Times.
--------
57:09
‘They’re at War for the American Mind’: Rep. Abe Hamadeh Wants to Ban China Daily From Congress
“They’re at war for the American mind. That’s why you have TikTok out there. That’s why you have DeepSeek. That’s why you have the China Daily. They’re out there trying to control information and your perception of reality,” says Rep. Abe Hamadeh (R-Ariz.), who was recently elected for his first term.His first bill seeks to ban the widespread distribution of the China Daily in the House of Representatives. China Daily is a registered foreign agent under the Foreign Agents Registration Act. In 2020, the newspaper was among many Chinese state media outlets designated as foreign missions in the United States.“It’s propaganda by a foreign government that’s trying to influence the highest echelons of the United States government. It’s unacceptable,” Hamadeh said.Views expressed in this video are opinions of the host and the guest and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Epoch Times.
At a time when our nation is portrayed as increasingly polarized, media often ignore viewpoints and stories that are worthy of attention. American Thought Leaders, hosted by The Epoch Times Senior Editor Jan Jekielek, features in-depth discussions with some of America’s most influential thought leaders on pertinent issues facing our nation today.