Trump Orders Military, Justice Officials to Quell Riots in LA

Here are the stories shaping the day:President Donald Trump ordered military and Justice Department officials to respond to the riots in Los Angeles.With median home prices exceeding $1 million in many U.S. housing markets, some real estate professionals are drawing attention to a 28-year-old capital gains tax law, citing it as one factor contributing to the nationwide housing shortage.Many involved with storm chasing see licensing or some other means of legitimization as an unavoidable necessity to end the clash between specialized citizens and local authorities. What remains uncertain, however, is what that legitimization should look like.COVID-19 cases in China increased by more than 160 percent in May, according to the latest official data from the Chinese communist regime. But Chinese residents across the country continue to report to The Epoch Times and on social media that they believe the situation is more serious than what authorities have acknowledged.🍌 Health: Bananas aid digestion, mood, and blood pressure. Here's how to get the most out of them.