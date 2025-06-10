LA Riots: Trump Admin Deploys 700 Marines, 2,000 Guardsmen, Elite Border Patrol Unit
Here are the stories shaping the day:The Trump administration deployed 700 active-duty marines, an elite Border Patrol unit, and 2,000 more national guardsmen to deal with the riots in Los Angeles.RFK Jr. removed all 17 members of the committee that advises the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on vaccines.The Chinese Communist Party has escalated attacks on some of its most vocal critics in the United States, highlighting the level of infiltration and influence the regime has in the country.Israel intercepted a boat heading for the Gaza Strip on Monday and detained Greta Thunberg along with other pro-Palestinian activists.
Trump Orders Military, Justice Officials to Quell Riots in LA
Here are the stories shaping the day:President Donald Trump ordered military and Justice Department officials to respond to the riots in Los Angeles.With median home prices exceeding $1 million in many U.S. housing markets, some real estate professionals are drawing attention to a 28-year-old capital gains tax law, citing it as one factor contributing to the nationwide housing shortage.Many involved with storm chasing see licensing or some other means of legitimization as an unavoidable necessity to end the clash between specialized citizens and local authorities. What remains uncertain, however, is what that legitimization should look like.COVID-19 cases in China increased by more than 160 percent in May, according to the latest official data from the Chinese communist regime. But Chinese residents across the country continue to report to The Epoch Times and on social media that they believe the situation is more serious than what authorities have acknowledged.
Trump and Musk Quarrel Over Policy Differences
Here are the stories shaping the day:Simmering policy disagreements between President Donald Trump and Tesla CEO Elon Musk devolved into open conflict on Thursday.Musk said that SpaceX would begin decommissioning its Dragon spacecraft, which are the backbone of NASA's spacefaring efforts, after President Trump appeared to call for the termination of all of the government's subsidies and contracts with the SpaceX CEO.The Food and Drug Administration approved a new COVID-19 vaccine, but it is not recommending that people receive it, the agency's top vaccine officials said.China experts say it's time for the United States to counter the regime's unrestricted warfare by exposing the forced organ harvesting.
5 Takeaways on Fallout From Ukraine's Attack on Russian Nuclear Bombers
Here are the stories shaping the day:President Donald Trump suspended new visas for foreign nationals from 12 countries and ordered partial visa suspensions on nationals from another seven.The fallout from Ukraine's attack on Russia's nuclear-capable bombers is escalating. Here are 5 key takeaways.Former President Joe Biden's longtime White House press secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre, said that she has left the Democratic Party and will release a tell-all book on her time in the administration later this year.A wave of strikes and protests has erupted across China since late May, highlighting growing tensions between workers and employers, homebuyers and irresponsible developers, and general mounting public frustration amid a deepening economic slowdown.
50 Percent Global Tariffs on Steel and Aluminum Take Effect
Here are the stories shaping the day:President Donald Trump's 50 percent tariffs on steel and aluminum went into effect at midnight on June 4, following through on last week's announcement at a U.S. Steel facility.Following the Trump administration's move to curb Harvard University's international admissions and vet Chinese nationals studying in the United States for ties to the communist party, the Ivy League school's extensive involvement with Beijing has come to the fore.Diversity, equity, and inclusion programs remain entrenched at airlines, despite President Donald Trump's executive orders against the practice and growing concerns over air crashes and safety incidents.Secretary of State Marco Rubio condemned the Chinese Communist Party's brutal crackdown during the June 4, 1989, student protests in Tiananmen Square, marking the anniversary of the event.