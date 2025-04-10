Are you tired of feeling stuck in a rut and yearning to make a change in your life? Do you dream of achieving your goals and living a more fulfilling life? It all starts with shifting your mindset! In this episode of the podcast, hosted by Stacey Chillemi, mindset coach Carolann Tutera delves into the transformative impact of positive thinking on mindset. Join us as we explore the profound ways positive thinking can reshape your perspective and empower you to achieve your goals. Discover the importance of mindset in achieving success and happiness, learn how to identify and challenge negative thought patterns, cultivate a growth mindset, and develop a positive mindset that will help you overcome obstacles and reach your full potential.By the end of this episode, you'll have the tools and inspiration you need to shift your mindset and change your life for the better. So, get ready to transform your life and unlock your full potential!To explore more about CarolAnn Tutera's work and bioidentical hormone therapy, visit https://www.sottopelletherapy.com/Be sure to follow Carolann Tutera on social media for additional guidance and inspiration on shifting your mindset towards success:Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cattitudewithcat/Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/healing-after-loss-a-journey-through-grief--6415415/support.
40:06
HEALING After Loss: Can You FIND Your FULL POTENTIAL Again?
Healing after loss can be a daunting and overwhelming experience, but is it possible to find your full potential again? Losing a loved one, a relationship, or even a part of yourself can leave you feeling broken and lost.In this insightful episode, host Stacey Chillemi welcomes the inspiring guest, CarolAnn Tutera, to discuss the profound journey of healing and moving forward after experiencing loss. Together, we explore the journey of healing and self-discovery, and provide guidance on how to regain your strength, confidence, and sense of purpose. Learn how to overcome grief, let go of emotional baggage, and unlock your true potential. Discover the power of resilience, self-care, and personal growth, and find out how to rise above adversity to live a fulfilling life.To explore more about CarolAnn Tutera's work and bioidentical hormone therapy, visit https://www.sottopelletherapy.com/Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/healing-after-loss-a-journey-through-grief--6415415/support.
37:31
Slow Down and DISCOVER What Truly Matters in Life!
In today's fast-paced world, it's easy to get caught up in the hustle and bustle and lose sight of what truly matters. But what if you could slow down and focus on the things that bring you joy, fulfillment, and a sense of purpose?Join host Stacey Chillemi in a heartwarming episode with the inspiring guest CarolAnn Tutera as they delve into the joy of slowing down and prioritizing what truly matters in life. Discover the art of making time for the moments that bring peace and fulfillment. Don't miss this enlightening conversation that will inspire you to embrace a more intentional and meaningful lifestyle. Uncover a world of wellness and transformation at CarolAnn Tutera's website - https://www.sottopelletherapy.com/Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/healing-after-loss-a-journey-through-grief--6415415/support.
31:32
The #1 Thing Holding You Back from OVERCOMING Grief
Losing someone or something you love can be one of the most painful experiences you'll ever face. Grief can feel like a heavy weight that's crushing you, making it hard to breathe, think, or even function. But here's the thing: grief happens, but you can heal! In this episode, we'll explore the process of grieving, how to cope with your emotions, and most importantly, how to find a way to heal and move forward.Join host Stacey Chillemi in a heartfelt discussion with guest Carolann Tutera as they navigate the turbulence of grief in the latest podcast episode. Carolann candidly shares her experience of dealing with the loss of her husband and beloved dogs, offering valuable insights on coping mechanisms and the emotional rollercoaster that comes with losing treasured companions.Whether you're dealing with the loss of a loved one, a relationship, or a significant life change, this episode is for you. So, take a deep breath, and let's start this healing journey together.Visit Carolann Tutera's website to explore the SottoPelle Method and learn about hormone replacement therapy at https://www.sottopelletherapy.com/Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/healing-after-loss-a-journey-through-grief--6415415/support.
37:17
Is Hormone Therapy the Game Changer for Female Entrepreneurs?
Are you a female entrepreneur struggling to balance your hormones and business? Discover how hormone therapy can be a game-changer for your health, energy, and productivity! In this captivating episode, host Stacey Chillemi delves into the compelling journey of CarolAnn Tutera, a resilient female entrepreneur who fearlessly navigated the hurdles of running multiple companies and mastering the art of asserting herself.CarolAnn shares candidly about her profound experiences with hormone therapy and how it has been pivotal during her emotional challenges, especially after the passing of her husband, the founder of hormone pellets. She opens up about continuing his legacy, educating medical professionals about administering the pellets, and underlines the significance of hormone therapy.We'll explore the benefits of hormone therapy specifically for women in business and how it can help you overcome common obstacles and achieve success. From increased confidence and motivation to improved focus and creativity, learn how hormone therapy can give you the edge to take your business to the next level. Tune in to find out how female entrepreneurs are winning with hormone therapy and how you can, too!Learn about hormone replacement therapy and its impact on health and wellness by visiting the official SottoPelle Therapy website at: https://www.sottopelletherapy.com/Explore inspiring content and updates on hormone therapy and female entrepreneurship by following CarolAnn Tutera on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cattitudewithcat/Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/healing-after-loss-a-journey-through-grief--6415415/support.
Let’s get one thing straight—grief doesn’t follow a timeline, and it sure as hell doesn’t come with a rulebook. Whether you’ve lost a loved one, a relationship, or a part of yourself, you’re not alone—and you don’t have to stay stuck.Welcome to Healing After Loss with CarolAnn Tutera, CEO and Co-Founder of the SottoPelle® Method and Tutera Medical®. This podcast is your raw, real, and radically honest space to process loss and find the strength to move forward—one breath, one step, one choice at a time. Each episode is packed with empowering conversations, personal stories, and actionable tools to help you navigate the rollercoaster of grief. From learning how to sit with your emotions to discovering the small wins that rebuild your identity, this show is about more than survival—it’s about growth. Because healing isn’t about forgetting. It’s about remembering your worth.Connect with CarolAnn Tutera and explore healing resources at: https://www.sottopelletherapy.com/Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/healing-after-loss-a-journey-through-grief--6415415/support.