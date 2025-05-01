After the terror attack in Kashmir on April 22, tensions between India and Pakistan have hit a boiling point, with India suspending a water treaty that’s been in place between the two countries for 75 years.Pakistan has labeled this move an act of war.Let’s go through the details of these tit-for-tat escalations between two nations that both possess nuclear weapons.Views expressed in this episode are opinions of the host and guests and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Epoch Times.Episode Resources:🔵 Pakistan Statement:https://bit.ly/44fLPyJ🔵 India Statement:https://bit.ly/4jvpvpq🔵 Pakistan Defense Minister Interview:https://bit.ly/3GOOrtt🔵 1960 Water Treaty:https://bit.ly/4iLVCQp🔵 Survivor Testimony:https://bit.ly/4j1tnxDhttps://bit.ly/3SgE4Be🔵 1999 Nuclear Scare:https://bit.ly/42XzpJw🔵 General Analysis of Conflict:https://bit.ly/4iHydzChttps://bit.ly/4jHqOSuhttps://bit.ly/3YsBKe5https://bit.ly/3Exi6qE🔵 History of Conflict (Videos):https://bit.ly/4jA1ptEhttps://bit.ly/4jHr0Bchttps://bit.ly/4lXHEOfhttps://bit.ly/4d0TMtN
23 States Endorse New Amendment to Keep Outside Money Out of Local Elections
Within the context of billions of dollars having been spent on national, state, and local elections during the 2024 cycle, an effort is underway to add a new amendment to the U.S. Constitution.The issue that this amendment would try and fix has to do with the fact that both wealthy Americans, as well as wealthy foreigners, are able to shape local American elections (including referendums, ballot initiatives, and recalls). In fact, there are some local elections in the country where close to 90 percent of the donations came from out-of-state. This raises the question—if someone is elected under those conditions, do they really represent the will of their local constituents?As a possible answer to that question, there is a new proposed amendment to the Constitution which has now been endorsed by 23 out of the necessary 38 states.This amendment, if passed, would officially become the 28th amendment to the U.S. Constitution—and it would allow the banning of both foreign (as well as out-of-state funding) in local races.—Views expressed in this episode are opinions of the host and guests and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Epoch Times.Episode Resources:🔵 Foreign-Funding of Ballotshttps://ept.ms/ForeignFunding
Supreme Court Forces Trump Admin to Stop Deporting Gang Members: Explainer
On a previous episode, we discussed how the Supreme Court ruled in Trump’s favor in an immigration case—a case involving the deportation of illegal immigrants present here in the United States. However, that earlier case was won by Trump on a technicality: the lawyers for the illegal immigrant decided to file their case in Washington (rather than in Texas, where the man was being held) and, therefore, the case was dismissed due to being brought forth in the wrong venue.But, very notably, the underlying legal issues weren’t actually examined. The question of whether the Alien Enemies Act could really be used against illegal immigrants such as Venezuelan gang members wasn’t ruled on.Therefore, more lawsuits were filed. And one of those new lawsuits bore fruit, as the U.S. Supreme Court decided to stop the Trump administration from being able to deport members of Tren de Aragua, for now.—Want to support independent journalism? Follow this podcast!Views expressed in this podcast are opinions of the host and guests and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Epoch Times.—Episode Resources:🔵 Supreme Court Stops Deporting Gang Membershttps://ept.ms/Blocking🔵 Proclamation 10903https://ept.ms/PROCLAMATION🔵 Sam Alito Opinionshttps://ept.ms/AARP🔵 Emergency Applicationhttps://ept.ms/Emergency
DOJ Claws Back Authority From ATF to Decide Gun-Rights Restoration for Americans
The attorney general of the United States has just issued a new Justice Department rule, rescinding the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives’ (ATF) authority to restore gun rights to those who’ve had them taken away.This action opens the door for potentially millions of people to get their Second Amendment rights restored.Let’s go through it together.—Enjoyed this episode? Follow our podcast!Views expressed in this podcast are opinions of the host and guests and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Epoch Times.
State Supreme Court Orders 60,000 Ballots to Be Counted in Tight Election, Despite Missing Info in Registrations | Facts Matter
In North Carolina, the state Supreme Court has just issued a ruling forcing the state to count tens of thousands of votes that are missing crucial details, such as having no driver’s license number or the last four digits of their Social Security number on file.This decision is especially crucial given the fact that the election in question is currently split by only about 700 votes—meaning this one decision can actually change the outcome of the race.