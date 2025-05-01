23 States Endorse New Amendment to Keep Outside Money Out of Local Elections

Within the context of billions of dollars having been spent on national, state, and local elections during the 2024 cycle, an effort is underway to add a new amendment to the U.S. Constitution.The issue that this amendment would try and fix has to do with the fact that both wealthy Americans, as well as wealthy foreigners, are able to shape local American elections (including referendums, ballot initiatives, and recalls). In fact, there are some local elections in the country where close to 90 percent of the donations came from out-of-state. This raises the question—if someone is elected under those conditions, do they really represent the will of their local constituents?As a possible answer to that question, there is a new proposed amendment to the Constitution which has now been endorsed by 23 out of the necessary 38 states.This amendment, if passed, would officially become the 28th amendment to the U.S. Constitution—and it would allow the banning of both foreign (as well as out-of-state funding) in local races.—Views expressed in this episode are opinions of the host and guests and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Epoch Times.Episode Resources:🔵 Foreign-Funding of Ballotshttps://ept.ms/ForeignFunding