Coverville 1564: The New Order Cover Story IV
1/08/2026
For founding member (and lead singer) Bernard Sumner’s 70th, let’s listen to some New Order covers, as well as some Electronic and Joy Division for good measure! (66 minutes) Check out https://www.squarespace.com/COVERVILLE to save 10% oﬀ your first purchase of a website or domain using code COVERVILLE!
Coverville 1563: The 2025 Coverville Countdown, Part 2
12/27/2025
It’s all come down to this – the last show of the year, and the 20 best cover songs of 2025. Which do you like? And which do you love? (87 minutes)
Coverville 1562: The 2025 Coverville Countdown, Part 1
12/19/2025
Here we go! The last two episodes for the year, and you know what means – it’s time to listen to the top 40 covers of 2025! This is part one – next week is part 2! (92 minutes)
Coverville 1561: A Very Coverville Christmas Volume 21
12/11/2025
Once again, it’s time to dip into the Christmas Cover Bag and find some new great stuff to introduce you to! (57 minutes)
Coverville 1560: The Alex Chilton Cover Story [repost]
12/05/2025
For what would have been Alex Chilton’s 75th birthday, let’s look back at his career with The Box Tops and Big Star. (63 minutes)
Coverville: The Cover Music Show (AAC Edition)