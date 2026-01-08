Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sportsNear youGenresTopics
PodcastsMusicCoverville: The Cover Music Show (AAC Edition)
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Coverville: The Cover Music Show (AAC Edition)
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Coverville: The Cover Music Show (AAC Edition)

Brian Ibbott
Music
Coverville: The Cover Music Show (AAC Edition)
Latest episode

49 episodes

  • Coverville 1564: The New Order Cover Story IV

    1/08/2026

    For founding member (and lead singer) Bernard Sumner’s 70th, let’s listen to some New Order covers, as well as some Electronic and Joy Division for good measure! (66 minutes) Check out https://www.squarespace.com/COVERVILLE to save 10% oﬀ your first purchase of a website or domain using code COVERVILLE!

  • Coverville 1563: The 2025 Coverville Countdown, Part 2

    12/27/2025

    It’s all come down to this – the last show of the year, and the 20 best cover songs of 2025. Which do you like? And which do you love? (87 minutes)

  • Coverville 1562: The 2025 Coverville Countdown, Part 1

    12/19/2025

    Here we go! The last two episodes for the year, and you know what means – it’s time to listen to the top 40 covers of 2025! This is part one – next week is part 2! (92 minutes)

  • Coverville 1561: A Very Coverville Christmas Volume 21

    12/11/2025

    Once again, it’s time to dip into the Christmas Cover Bag and find some new great stuff to introduce you to! (57 minutes)

  • Coverville 1560: The Alex Chilton Cover Story [repost]

    12/05/2025

    For what would have been Alex Chilton’s 75th birthday, let’s look back at his career with The Box Tops and Big Star. (63 minutes)

More Music podcasts

Trending Music podcasts

About Coverville: The Cover Music Show (AAC Edition)

Get the best in independent artist cover songs every week on the Coverville podcast!
Podcast website
Music

Listen to Coverville: The Cover Music Show (AAC Edition), Music Saved Me Podcast and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

Coverville: The Cover Music Show (AAC Edition): Podcasts in Family

Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v8.2.2 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 1/9/2026 - 11:15:51 PM