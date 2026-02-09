Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sportsNear youGenresTopics
PodcastsMusicCouch Riffs
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Couch Riffs
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Couch Riffs

Michael Squires
MusicMusic Interviews
Couch Riffs
Latest episode

293 episodes

  • Couch Riffs

    Ep 294 Derek Fudesco (Murder City Devils/Pretty Girls Make Graves/The Cave Singers)

    2/09/2026 | 1h 21 mins.
    Our guest this episode is Derek Fudesco of Murder City Devils, Pretty Girls Make Graves, and The Cave Singers. We've known Derek since the mid-90s and have always maintained a friendly relationship but never really got to know him. So, this conversation was particularly fun and enlightening and really enjoyable. I hope you enjoy, too! If you have the means and desire, please consider supporting the Couch Riffs Podcast at PATREON. Patreon is the one consistent way that Couch Riffs has been able to keep growing and improving and maintain the expense of having a podcast of 7 years this week. Thanks so much to everyone who watches, listens and who supports over on Patreon. Your support is very much appreciated.
    COUCH RIFFS PATREON
    COUCH RIFFS WEBSITE
  • Couch Riffs

    Ep 293 Jen Ayers (SHe Said)

    1/12/2026 | 1h 8 mins.
    I had a chance to catch up with Seattle's beloved Jen Ayers recently to talk about her one-woman rock opera/musical theater show, SHe Said, which has a run at Seattle's Erickson Theater from January 14 through February 1. Find a link below for tickets! I hope you enjoy our conversation. If you would like to support Couch Riffs please consider joining our PATREON. Every bit helps keep the lights on and gets the podcast production improving more and more. Thanks for your support!
     https://couchriffs.com 
    COUCH RIFFS PATREON
    GET TIX FOR SHE SAID
  • Couch Riffs

    Ep 292 Kim Virant (Golden West/Lazy Susan)

    11/24/2025 | 1h 37 mins.
    Our guest this episode is Seattle's Kim Virant, solo artist, singer for Golden West and former singer of Lazy Susan. Kim's presence in the Seattle music scene spans decades and her powerful voice can be heard on the new 7" single coming from Golden West on 12/5/25 with a release show at Tractor Tavern on 12/13. Not to be missed! Thanks for listening and for supporing independent music. 
    If you're enjoying Couch Riffs Podcast please consider supporting us on PATREON!
  • Couch Riffs

    Ep 291 Brendan Dyer (Milly)

    11/11/2025 | 1h 17 mins.
    Our guest this episode is Brendon Dyer of LA band, Milly. Brendon was previously in an east coast band called Furnsss that eventually disbanded before he relocated to LA. Things came together relatively quickly for him there and it's been all gas since. I caught up with him in Seattle while the band was doing a tour with Militarie Gun but fret not, Milly will be back in Seattle for folks that would like to see the band. December 3 at Madame Lou's which is a great opportunity for Seattle folks to see the beloved Belltown venue off into the afterlife as it is slated to close before the end of the year. I hope you enjoy!
    Please consider supporting Couch Riffs on Patreon.
    https://patreon.com/couchriffs
    https://couchriffs.com
    https://millymusicgroup.com
  • Couch Riffs

    Ep 290 Stephanie Anne Johnson

    10/06/2025 | 1h 7 mins.
    Our guest this episode is the fabulous Stephanie Anne Johnson. Stephanie is a singer/songwriter from the Northwest who gained the attention of the world as a singer on The Voice. Their career was already in full swing and continues on with her new album, "Sing, Baby!", which will be released on October 17 (2025).
    I hope you enjoy this conversation as much as I did! If you're enjoying the Couch Riffs Podcast please consider supporting at Patreon.
    https://patreon.com/couchriffs
    https://couchriffs.com
    https://stephanieannejohnsonmusic.com

More Music podcasts

Trending Music podcasts

About Couch Riffs

The Couch Riffs Podcast is hosted by musician Mike Squires and features a variety of musical guests of all backgrounds and styles. Please check out the video counterpart of this podcast on IG, YouTube, Facebook, and at the Couch Riffs website (www.couchriffs.com). Support this podcast and video series at Patreon!
Podcast website
MusicMusic Interviews

Listen to Couch Riffs, Music Saved Me Podcast and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v8.6.0 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 2/23/2026 - 2:15:45 PM
A company fromMADSACK