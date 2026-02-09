Our guest this episode is Derek Fudesco of Murder City Devils, Pretty Girls Make Graves, and The Cave Singers. We've known Derek since the mid-90s and have always maintained a friendly relationship but never really got to know him. So, this conversation was particularly fun and enlightening and really enjoyable. I hope you enjoy, too! If you have the means and desire, please consider supporting the Couch Riffs Podcast at PATREON. Patreon is the one consistent way that Couch Riffs has been able to keep growing and improving and maintain the expense of having a podcast of 7 years this week. Thanks so much to everyone who watches, listens and who supports over on Patreon. Your support is very much appreciated.

