Why were daycare centers the prime targets of the 1980s Satanic Panic, and how did it blow up into America's longest and most expensive criminal trial? Cristen unravels the anti-cult anxieties, paranoid cowboys and "communist" childcare seeded wild conspiracy theories about devil-worshipping predators invading the suburbs. But when law enforcement (aka "police Satan hunters"), social workers, and an opportunistic district attorney got involved, the hysteria intensified, landed innocent people in prison and punished a rising generation of working mothers in the process. This is part 4 of 5 in the LADIES, STAY SAFE! miniseries.
The Mother of Gay Witch-Hunts: LADIES, STAY SAFE pt. 3
In the 1970s, America's moral panic machine found its perfect scapegoat: gay and lesbian teachers. Also bathrooms. Historian Gillian Frank unravels the roots of child trafficking and "groomer" conspiracies back to Red Scare paranoia, civil rights backlash, a conservative women's movement against the Equal Rights Amendment and the pageant queen-turned-evangelical superstar Anita Bryant. In part three of the LADIES, STAY SAFE! miniseries, Cristen traces America's twisted history of how fears about "corrupting the youth" became political currency, why those panics still grip us today and whether Anita was ultimately scapegoated, too.
The Groomer Rumor Mill: LADIES, STAY SAFE pt. 2
How did human trafficking conspiracy theories give rise to a politicized pedo panic targeting teachers, trans kids and drag queens? Researchers Daniela Peterka-Benton and Bond Benton connect the dots between QAnon's obsession with saving the children, the 2022 revival of anti-LGBTQ "groomer" rhetoric and Disney's recurring role in American culture wars. Cristen also discovers the surprising source of childhood rumors about subliminal s-e-x in "The Lion King".part 2 of a miniseries.
Sex Traffickers in Parking Lots: LADIES, STAY SAFE pt. 1
Why are suburban white women so afraid of getting snatched out of parking lots and sex trafficked? Journalist Caitlin Dewey unravels the tangled threads of modern sex trafficking panic, the impact of QAnon, and the role of influencers and media in laundering misinformation as "safety" advice for women and moms. Caitlin and Cristen also highlight how these viral myths impact real trafficking victims and survivors and connect to sex panicky culture wars.For WAY more red string, have at The Links x Conspiracy, She Wrote reading guide to America's sex trafficking panic. And treat your inbox to a Links I Would Gchat You If We Were Friends (highly recommend!!).Chapters:(00:00) Introduction: The Sex Trafficking Panic(00:27) Meet Caitlin Dewey: Investigating the Panic(03:00) Personal Encounters with Sex Trafficking Fears(04:04) Buffalo Incident: A Case Study(05:56) The Role of QAnon and Conservative Narratives(08:04) Practical Advice or Paranoia?(10:17) Sex Trafficking Myths(19:31) Historical Context: White Slavery Panics(22:33) Modern Media and Sex Trafficking Myths(25:22) Cultural Obsessions and True Crime(28:56) Political Exploitation of Trafficking Narratives(34:40) Conclusion: Empathy and Understandingpart 1 of a miniseries.
mini: How's your EMOTIONAL literacy? with Abbie Richards
Facts are no match for conspiracy FEELINGS. In this mini episode (a breadcrumb? red thread?), climate misinformation expert and content creator Abbie Richards explains emotional literacy—what it is, why it pairs so well with conspiracy theories, and how we all stand to benefit from more of it. If debunking won't stop the misinformation crisis, maybe it's time to start teaching feelings.Chapters:(00:00) Re-introducing Climate Conspiracy Expert Abby Richards Emotional Literacy(00:28) Media Literacy Won't Save Us(01:57) Re-introducing Climate Conspiracy Expert Abby Richards(03:24) The Evolution of Climate Conspiracies (04:32) Why We Need Emotional Literacy(10:37) Conclusion and Next StepsGot a rabbit hole you'd like to hop down? [email protected].
