Sex Traffickers in Parking Lots: LADIES, STAY SAFE pt. 1

Why are suburban white women so afraid of getting snatched out of parking lots and sex trafficked? Journalist Caitlin Dewey unravels the tangled threads of modern sex trafficking panic, the impact of QAnon, and the role of influencers and media in laundering misinformation as "safety" advice for women and moms. Caitlin and Cristen also highlight how these viral myths impact real trafficking victims and survivors and connect to sex panicky culture wars.For WAY more red string, have at The Links x Conspiracy, She Wrote reading guide to America's sex trafficking panic. And treat your inbox to a Links I Would Gchat You If We Were Friends (highly recommend!!).Chapters:(00:00) Introduction: The Sex Trafficking Panic(00:27) Meet Caitlin Dewey: Investigating the Panic(03:00) Personal Encounters with Sex Trafficking Fears(04:04) Buffalo Incident: A Case Study(05:56) The Role of QAnon and Conservative Narratives(08:04) Practical Advice or Paranoia?(10:17) Sex Trafficking Myths(19:31) Historical Context: White Slavery Panics(22:33) Modern Media and Sex Trafficking Myths(25:22) Cultural Obsessions and True Crime(28:56) Political Exploitation of Trafficking Narratives(34:40) Conclusion: Empathy and Understandingpart 1 of a miniseries. . .Find episode sources and transcripts at conspiracyshewrote.com. Support this 100% independent, Illuminati-free podcast and join The Cabal.