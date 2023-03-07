We will go deep into conspiracies. Ask questions, think further, explore more, and not be afraid of what we find out. The truth is out there.
This podcast is ...
More
Available Episodes
5 of 54
EP 54: 1984 - CH 2 Part 9.5
We are still reviewing George Orwell's Book, "1984". We are finally ending the book within the book. Emmanual Goldsteins Brotherhood Handbook has finally come to an end and we are back in Winston's reality and Julia's selfishness. e-mail us at [email protected]
7/3/2023
28:44
EP 53: The Titanic
Jenna goes into detail about the people on the maiden voyage of the Titanic. Who was aboard the massive ship when it sank to the bottom of the Atlantic that fateful crisp April morning in 1912. Who and what contributed to the most famous shipwreck in the world? e-mail us at [email protected]
6/29/2023
1:16:26
EP 52 - 1984: Ch 2 Part 9.4
We are a little bit over halfway done with George Orwell's infamous prophetic book "1984". We are still reviewing the "book within the book" Emmanual Goldstein's manual to "The Secret Society of the Brotherhood". We learn in more depth about the Party and what they are doing to maintain and keep the power. Email us at [email protected]
6/26/2023
46:33
EP 51: PART 2: Motherships, Las Vegas Encounters and Whistleblower of 2023
Welcome to Part 2 of the Las Vegas Alien sightings. Heather is bringing us an update while more and more alien videos surface. Jenna figured out what the media is distracting us from and it has to do with Hunter Biden and the entire Biden Family. Have you seen any aliens? E-mail us at [email protected]
6/22/2023
1:24:28
Ep 50: 1984 - CH 2 - PART 9.3
1984 by George Orwell recap of Ch 2. Part 9.3 and the saga continues. Winston is still reading Goldstien's book of the Brotherhood. Julia finally arrives at the rental room above Mr. Charrington's shop. e-mail: [email protected]
We will go deep into conspiracies. Ask questions, think further, explore more, and not be afraid of what we find out. The truth is out there.
This podcast is dedicated to all of you. The ones who question, who think, who investigate. We will find the truth. Together.