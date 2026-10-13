Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
145 episodes
- What does FEMA do? Why does President Trump want to defund it and shut it down?
Listen as we debate the use and misuses of FEMA and their biggest fumbles in disasters as well as their accomplishments and all the good they do.
After you see both sides tell us what you think.
Would you get rid of FEMA or keep it?
email us at conspiraciesunlocked@gmail.com
- In 1994, a significant event occurred that shed new light on the life and death of one of America's most iconic civil rights leaders, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The declassification of a substantial collection of FBI files related to Dr. King offered a glimpse into the surveillance, investigations, and controversies surrounding his legacy.
Some of the declassified FBI files alleged that Dr. King had extramarital affairs, and some of these allegations included claims of homosexual activity, excessive drinking, and major partying. Could MLK Jr been before Diddy to have "Freak Offs"?
- Enjoy another news weekly recap with us as we talk about the most interesting things that has happened in the past week.
Super bowl, No more pennies, Elon Musk, Tariffs, and plane crashes are a few of the interesting things that have happened.
More Documentary podcasts
Trending Documentary podcasts
About Conspiracies Unlocked
We will go deep into conspiracies. Ask questions, think further, explore more, and not be afraid of what we find out. We are here to unlock the truth and prove or disprove conspiracies. (Government, UFO, media, cryptids, ghost stories, everything.) This podcast is dedicated to all of you. The ones who question, who think, who investigate. Let's find the truth.Podcast website
Listen to Conspiracies Unlocked, The Binge: Free Shelley Jensen and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Conspiracies Unlocked
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.