I this episode of our Immigrant podcast, I am interviewing Sonia Collier who immigrated to the US from Stockholm, Sweden in 1987.She started her advertising career at the Shalek Agency in Los Angeles and was recruited to Wieden & Kennedy in Portland, OR 1991.1999 she joined Adidas and finished a 22-year career with them end of 2020. She lives with her partner Joe in Portland, Oregon.
In this episode of Coming to America, we sit down with Elisabeth Tschalaer, who moved from Switzerland to the U.S. at just 17 to study in California. Now, after 32 years in Portland, she’s built a life as an artist, journeyman painter, and business owner of Painting Blue Skies.But this episode isn’t just about immigration—it’s a ride through topics like impulsive politics of democracy, influence of geography, WWII, dark matter, Calvinism, famine, California, colonialism, and civil rights movement. Did you know Switzerland has no official capital city and was one of the last countries in the world to grant women ...? listen to find out.Buckle up—this is one episode you don’t want to miss! 🎧#ComingToAmerica #Podcast #SwissInAmerica #ImmigrantStories #ArtAndCulture #WomenInBusiness #HistoryMattershttps://paintingblueskies.com/
Welcome to Episode 15 of Coming to America: Austrian in the USA. In this episode, we sit down with Birgit Hayden, whose journey from Salzburg, Austria, to the heart of Northeast Portland, tells a story of courage, adaptation, and cultural fusion.Birgit arrived in the United States in January 2001, spending her first six months in Seattle before moving to Portland in September 2001 with her American husband. Over the years, she has built a vibrant life in her new home and has raised three wonderful children, now aged 21, 19, and 16.Professionally, Birgit is making her mark in the commercial insurance industry. Adding to her impressive resume, since December 23 she has also served as the Austrian Honorary Consul for Oregon—a role that perfectly blends her deep roots with her commitment to her new community.Beyond her professional and consular responsibilities, Birgit embraces a colorful array of hobbies. Whether she's sewing intricate designs, gracefully gliding on the dance floor during ballroom sessions, or enjoying a cold beer with friends after an exhilarating day of skiing or hiking, she embodies the spirit of living life fully.Join us as we explore Birgit’s unique journey, discussing the challenges and triumphs of merging two worlds, and celebrating the beautiful blend of traditions and modern life. This episode is a heartfelt reminder that our stories of migration and adaptation are what truly connect us, no matter where we call home.Tune in now for an insightful conversation that celebrates heritage, resilience, and the art of embracing life’s diverse experiences.
Oonagh Morgan grew up in Northern Ireland during the Troubles, a period of sectarian conflict that ended with the Good Friday agreement in 1998.She is a graduate of Brunel University, London and the Irish Academy of Public Relations, Dublin. She began her career in Dublin at a global PR agency where she worked with a variety of clients from scrappy startups to international tech giants.Like many Irish immigrants, her ambitions led her to develop her career in the U.S. - a journey that brought her from her native Co. Down in Ireland to the west coast of America where she has been a resident since 2002. Her international career includes roles in Dublin, San Francisco, Portland, and L.A.In addition to now running her own Portland-based PR agency, Morgan Communications, Oonagh is a board member with Irish Network Portland, an organization that promotes business, social, and cultural links between Oregon and Ireland.She maintains close ties with Ireland and travels back every summer with her son, Lochlan.Oonagh's agency link: https://morgancomms.agency/Irish American community in Oregon: https://irishnetworkportland.org/
Episode 13. introduces Ricardo Aranda, a marketing consultant with experience in marketing and global brand strategy, comes from Venezuela. Ricardo moved to the U.S. in 2004 to complete his MBA at Cornell University and has built his life here ever since. As a strategy consultant, he helps businesses grow by applying large company skills and tools; he is particularly passionate about the multicultural and Latino space.Outside of his professional work, Ricardo is also an author, capturing his experiences and passion for language and culture in his first book Growing Up Bilingüe. His second book, due out on December 18th, is a Spanish children’s book that tells his story as a Venezuelan emigrant father, and his fond memories as told through his children's imagination. You can learn more about his books below link and buy them on Amazon. Ricardo’s journey from Venezuela to the U.S. has shaped not only his career but also his life and family.IG: https://www.instagram.com/growingup.bilingue/Buy Ricardo's books on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0DC5GRMX4/Ricardo’s LINKEDIN: https://www.linkedin.com/in/ricardo-aranda/
Welcome to "Coming to America," a podcast that explores the extraordinary journeys of individuals who left their homelands behind to chase the American dream. In a world where "America" symbolizes not just a nation but a profound idea and a beacon of hope, we delve into the personal narratives of immigrants who embarked on an incredible adventure.
In this imperfect union known as the USA, people from diverse backgrounds and cultures find common ground, forge new identities, and contribute to the rich tapestry of American life. Through intimate conversations and heartfelt accounts, we bring you the experiences, challenges, triumphs, and aspirations of those who dared to dream beyond borders.
Join us as we celebrate the resilience, diversity, and shared humanity that define the American story. From the pursuit of freedom to the pursuit of happiness, "Coming to America" reveals the universal essence of the American dream and the unique journeys that make it a reality.