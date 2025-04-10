E15 - Austrian in the USA

Welcome to Episode 15 of Coming to America: Austrian in the USA. In this episode, we sit down with Birgit Hayden, whose journey from Salzburg, Austria, to the heart of Northeast Portland, tells a story of courage, adaptation, and cultural fusion.Birgit arrived in the United States in January 2001, spending her first six months in Seattle before moving to Portland in September 2001 with her American husband. Over the years, she has built a vibrant life in her new home and has raised three wonderful children, now aged 21, 19, and 16.Professionally, Birgit is making her mark in the commercial insurance industry. Adding to her impressive resume, since December 23 she has also served as the Austrian Honorary Consul for Oregon—a role that perfectly blends her deep roots with her commitment to her new community.Beyond her professional and consular responsibilities, Birgit embraces a colorful array of hobbies. Whether she's sewing intricate designs, gracefully gliding on the dance floor during ballroom sessions, or enjoying a cold beer with friends after an exhilarating day of skiing or hiking, she embodies the spirit of living life fully.Join us as we explore Birgit’s unique journey, discussing the challenges and triumphs of merging two worlds, and celebrating the beautiful blend of traditions and modern life. This episode is a heartfelt reminder that our stories of migration and adaptation are what truly connect us, no matter where we call home.Tune in now for an insightful conversation that celebrates heritage, resilience, and the art of embracing life’s diverse experiences.