ClicksCast 001: Bringing Buttons Back to Android!

Greetings, button-lovers – and welcome to episode one of the ClicksCast – a podcast from the team behind Clicks: a family of accessories keeping phones productive and fun in 2025. We’ll eventually talk about the origin story of Clicks and all the other stuff you expect from a self-serving startup podcast such as this … but they always taught me in writing classes that you start the story in medias res, with the glass falling off the table – only later do you go back and explain why it fell. So we’re gonna kick off by assuming that the folks listening to episode 1 already know that Clicks is a case that added a full physical keyboard to the iPhone in 2024, and that one year later … we’re bringing it to Android! Why a podcast? Well a few reasons: for one, we get a lot of questions from customers and fans (and skeptics!) and a conversation between us can sometimes be the best way to address those. Also, it’s a very fun challenge to build a company, and a family of products, and we wanted to share a peek behind the curtain at that process. And maybe, if enough folks are interested, we’ll make some exclusive announcements on the pod in the future! Music from #Uppbeat (free for Creators!): https://uppbeat.io/t/moire/new-life License code: BAKAN1FJBJ5E1GJL