Powered by RND
Open app
PodcastsTechnologyClicksCast
Listen to ClicksCast in the App
Listen to ClicksCast in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

ClicksCast

Podcast ClicksCast
Michael Fisher
The team that brought buttons back to smartphones takes you along on the journey of Clicks: the technology, the business, and the minutiae of running a hardware...
TechnologyBusinessEntrepreneurship

Available Episodes

2 of 2
  • ClicksCast 002: Building the QWERTY Dream Team
    On last week's episode, Jeff, Kevin and Michael kicked off the ClicksCast "in medias res," focusing on the big news of 2025 (if you're a green bubble like Michael, anyway): bringing the Clicks Keyboard to Android! For episode 2, we’re going back to the beginning – or before the beginning, really, to share the tale of how Clicks went from a nascent notion in 2023 to a fully-fledged business and brand that's brought keyboards to 100,000 phones – and counting!
    --------  
    1:16:41
  • ClicksCast 001: Bringing Buttons Back to Android!
    Greetings, button-lovers – and welcome to episode one of the ClicksCast – a podcast from the team behind Clicks: a family of accessories keeping phones productive and fun in 2025. We’ll eventually talk about the origin story of Clicks and all the other stuff you expect from a self-serving startup podcast such as this … but they always taught me in writing classes that you start the story in medias res, with the glass falling off the table – only later do you go back and explain why it fell. So we’re gonna kick off by assuming that the folks listening to episode 1 already know that Clicks is a case that added a full physical keyboard to the iPhone in 2024, and that one year later … we’re bringing it to Android! Why a podcast? Well a few reasons: for one, we get a lot of questions from customers and fans (and skeptics!) and a conversation between us can sometimes be the best way to address those. Also, it’s a very fun challenge to build a company, and a family of products, and we wanted to share a peek behind the curtain at that process. And maybe, if enough folks are interested, we’ll make some exclusive announcements on the pod in the future! Music from #Uppbeat (free for Creators!): https://uppbeat.io/t/moire/new-life License code: BAKAN1FJBJ5E1GJL  
    --------  
    1:03:36

More Technology podcasts

Trending Technology podcasts

About ClicksCast

The team that brought buttons back to smartphones takes you along on the journey of Clicks: the technology, the business, and the minutiae of running a hardware start-up in 2025!
Podcast website

Listen to ClicksCast, Hard Fork and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.11.0 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 3/21/2025 - 5:10:48 PM