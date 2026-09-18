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Church History for Everyone

Clearly Reformed
ChristianityHistory
Church History for Everyone
Latest episode

20 episodes

  • Church History for Everyone

    Jan Hus and the Seeds of Protest

    09/17/2026 | 1h 4 mins.
    As Christians, we have a 2,000-year history filled with stories to tell and lessons to learn. Church History for Everyone highlights key events from AD 70 to 1415 through 20 engaging profiles and historical accounts. By focusing on one person per episode, we will explore the broader themes, ideas, and movements from the Middle Ages up to the cusp of the Reformation. We will cover topics such as St. Patrick and the barbarian conversion, Charlemagne and the beginnings of Europe, and Richard the Lionheart and the Crusades, as well as key figures like Aquinas, Wycliffe, and Hus.
  • Church History for Everyone

    Boniface VIII and the Height (and Depth) of Papal Power

    09/17/2026 | 1h 2 mins.
    As Christians, we have a 2,000-year history filled with stories to tell and lessons to learn. Church History for Everyone highlights key events from AD 70 to 1415 through 20 engaging profiles and historical accounts. By focusing on one person per episode, we will explore the broader themes, ideas, and movements from the Middle Ages up to the cusp of the Reformation. We will cover topics such as St. Patrick and the barbarian conversion, Charlemagne and the beginnings of Europe, and Richard the Lionheart and the Crusades, as well as key figures like Aquinas, Wycliffe, and Hus.
  • Church History for Everyone

    Thomas Aquinas and the Summary of Theology

    09/17/2026 | 1h 5 mins.
    As Christians, we have a 2,000-year history filled with stories to tell and lessons to learn. Church History for Everyone highlights key events from AD 70 to 1415 through 20 engaging profiles and historical accounts. By focusing on one person per episode, we will explore the broader themes, ideas, and movements from the Middle Ages up to the cusp of the Reformation. We will cover topics such as St. Patrick and the barbarian conversion, Charlemagne and the beginnings of Europe, and Richard the Lionheart and the Crusades, as well as key figures like Aquinas, Wycliffe, and Hus.
  • Church History for Everyone

    Richard the Lionheart and the Crusades for the Holy Land

    09/17/2026 | 51 mins.
    As Christians, we have a 2,000-year history filled with stories to tell and lessons to learn. Church History for Everyone highlights key events from AD 70 to 1415 through 20 engaging profiles and historical accounts. By focusing on one person per episode, we will explore the broader themes, ideas, and movements from the Middle Ages up to the cusp of the Reformation. We will cover topics such as St. Patrick and the barbarian conversion, Charlemagne and the beginnings of Europe, and Richard the Lionheart and the Crusades, as well as key figures like Aquinas, Wycliffe, and Hus.
  • Church History for Everyone

    Bernard of Clairvaux and the Renewal of the Church

    09/17/2026 | 1h 2 mins.
    As Christians, we have a 2,000-year history filled with stories to tell and lessons to learn. Church History for Everyone highlights key events from AD 70 to 1415 through 20 engaging profiles and historical accounts. By focusing on one person per episode, we will explore the broader themes, ideas, and movements from the Middle Ages up to the cusp of the Reformation. We will cover topics such as St. Patrick and the barbarian conversion, Charlemagne and the beginnings of Europe, and Richard the Lionheart and the Crusades, as well as key figures like Aquinas, Wycliffe, and Hus.
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About Church History for Everyone
As Christians, we have a 2,000-year history filled with stories to tell and lessons to learn. Church History for Everyone highlights key events from AD 70 to 1415 through 20 engaging profiles and historical accounts. By focusing on one person per episode, we will explore the broader themes, ideas, and movements from the Middle Ages up to the cusp of the Reformation. We will cover topics such as St. Patrick and the barbarian conversion, Charlemagne and the beginnings of Europe, and Richard the Lionheart and the Crusades, as well as key figures like Aquinas, Wycliffe, and Hus.
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