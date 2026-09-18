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20 episodes
- As Christians, we have a 2,000-year history filled with stories to tell and lessons to learn. Church History for Everyone highlights key events from AD 70 to 1415 through 20 engaging profiles and historical accounts. By focusing on one person per episode, we will explore the broader themes, ideas, and movements from the Middle Ages up to the cusp of the Reformation. We will cover topics such as St. Patrick and the barbarian conversion, Charlemagne and the beginnings of Europe, and Richard the Lionheart and the Crusades, as well as key figures like Aquinas, Wycliffe, and Hus.
- As Christians, we have a 2,000-year history filled with stories to tell and lessons to learn. Church History for Everyone highlights key events from AD 70 to 1415 through 20 engaging profiles and historical accounts. By focusing on one person per episode, we will explore the broader themes, ideas, and movements from the Middle Ages up to the cusp of the Reformation. We will cover topics such as St. Patrick and the barbarian conversion, Charlemagne and the beginnings of Europe, and Richard the Lionheart and the Crusades, as well as key figures like Aquinas, Wycliffe, and Hus.
- As Christians, we have a 2,000-year history filled with stories to tell and lessons to learn. Church History for Everyone highlights key events from AD 70 to 1415 through 20 engaging profiles and historical accounts. By focusing on one person per episode, we will explore the broader themes, ideas, and movements from the Middle Ages up to the cusp of the Reformation. We will cover topics such as St. Patrick and the barbarian conversion, Charlemagne and the beginnings of Europe, and Richard the Lionheart and the Crusades, as well as key figures like Aquinas, Wycliffe, and Hus.
- As Christians, we have a 2,000-year history filled with stories to tell and lessons to learn. Church History for Everyone highlights key events from AD 70 to 1415 through 20 engaging profiles and historical accounts. By focusing on one person per episode, we will explore the broader themes, ideas, and movements from the Middle Ages up to the cusp of the Reformation. We will cover topics such as St. Patrick and the barbarian conversion, Charlemagne and the beginnings of Europe, and Richard the Lionheart and the Crusades, as well as key figures like Aquinas, Wycliffe, and Hus.
- As Christians, we have a 2,000-year history filled with stories to tell and lessons to learn. Church History for Everyone highlights key events from AD 70 to 1415 through 20 engaging profiles and historical accounts. By focusing on one person per episode, we will explore the broader themes, ideas, and movements from the Middle Ages up to the cusp of the Reformation. We will cover topics such as St. Patrick and the barbarian conversion, Charlemagne and the beginnings of Europe, and Richard the Lionheart and the Crusades, as well as key figures like Aquinas, Wycliffe, and Hus.
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About Church History for Everyone
As Christians, we have a 2,000-year history filled with stories to tell and lessons to learn. Church History for Everyone highlights key events from AD 70 to 1415 through 20 engaging profiles and historical accounts. By focusing on one person per episode, we will explore the broader themes, ideas, and movements from the Middle Ages up to the cusp of the Reformation. We will cover topics such as St. Patrick and the barbarian conversion, Charlemagne and the beginnings of Europe, and Richard the Lionheart and the Crusades, as well as key figures like Aquinas, Wycliffe, and Hus.Podcast website
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