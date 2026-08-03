Important Links:

Dad Tired Annual Retreat

Host A Dad Tired Conference at your church

Join the FREE Family Leadership Program

Shop the Dad Tired store for best-selling gear

What if sleep isn’t wasted time, weakness, or something to squeeze in after everything else is done? What if it is actually one of God’s most practical invitations to trust Him?

In this episode, Jerrad sits down with Brett McCracken, senior editor and director of communications at The Gospel Coalition and author of The Wisdom of Sleep: How Rest Reveals God’s Truth and Revives Weary Souls.

Together, they explore why God designed us to spend nearly a third of our lives asleep, how sleep reminds us that we are the creation—not the Creator—and why closing our eyes each night can become an act of surrender.

A Prayer Before Sleep



Father,

As I close my eyes tonight, I remember that I am not God.

I have limits.

You have none.

I need rest.

You neither slumber nor sleep.

There are things I did not finish, problems I could not solve, and people I cannot protect on my own. I release them all into Your hands.

Forgive me for believing that everything depends on me.

Thank You for the gift of sleep; a grace I receive, not something I earn. As I lie down, remind me that Christ has finished the work I could never finish.

Protect my home.

Watch over my family.

Quiet my mind.

Restore my body and soul.

As sleep resembles death, remind me that I have died with Christ. And if You wake me in the morning, let the rising sun remind me that I have also been raised with Him into new life.

Tonight, I surrender control.

You are awake, so I can sleep.

You are sovereign, so I can rest.

You are faithful, so I do not have to be afraid.

Into Your hands I place this night.

Amen.