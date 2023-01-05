Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Dad Tired is a community of men who are taking their faith, family, and marriage very seriously. We are equipping Christian husbands and dads to lead their fami... More
Dad Tired is a community of men who are taking their faith, family, and marriage very seriously. We are equipping Christian husbands and dads to lead their fami... More

  • You Can't Change Your Child's Heart
    Today host Jerrad Lopes sits down with Paul David Tripp to talk about what it looks like to parent your child's heart, not just their behavior.
    5/22/2023
    26:51
  • It's OK to Suck At Baseball
    For the dad dealing with identity and writing false stories in his head.
    5/15/2023
    23:22
  • No Rules in Spiritual Warfare (with Kaleb Allen)
    On today's episode, host Jerrad Lopes sits down with Pastor Kaleb Allen to talk about spiritual warfare, specifically when it comes to our children. Are our kids immune from the attacks of the enemy? If not, how do we protect them as dads?
    5/8/2023
    34:40
  • Starve The Sumo
    On today's episode, pastor Chris Hilken shares what it looks like to starve the sumo in your walk with Jesus. He reminds dads that their salvation was free, but that discipleship will cost them everything.
    5/1/2023
    24:07
  • Not A Fan (with Kyle Idleman)
    Host Jerrad Lopes is joined by Pastor Kyle Idleman to talk about what it looks like to be a follower of Jesus vs being a fan of Jesus and how dads can find contentment in Jesus when their way isn't working.
    4/24/2023
    40:00

Dad Tired is a community of men who are taking their faith, family, and marriage very seriously. We are equipping Christian husbands and dads to lead their family well. Past guests include: Gary Chapman, Cody Carnes, John Mark Comer, John Eldredge, Bob Goff, Matthew West, Risen Motherhood, MercyMe, Tony Dungy, Paul David Tripp, Stephen Curtis Chapman, Darryl Strawberry, Lecrae, Beneil Dariush, and many more!
