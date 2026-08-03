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561 episodes
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Sin rarely destroys a man’s life all at once. More often, it slowly kills his joy, peace, intimacy, trust, focus, and spiritual health—and eventually, he gets used to living around the damage.
In this episode, Jerrad asks a difficult question: What has died in your life as a result of sin? Through an honest personal confession, the story of a refrigerator filled with spoiled milk, and the hope of the gospel, he challenges men to stop minimizing the “small” compromises they’ve grown comfortable with.
You don’t have to keep living surrounded by dead things. Jesus is not intimidated by the broken, hidden, or lifeless places in your story. Bring them into the light, confess them, and trust the God who makes dead things alive again.
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What if sleep isn’t wasted time, weakness, or something to squeeze in after everything else is done? What if it is actually one of God’s most practical invitations to trust Him?
In this episode, Jerrad sits down with Brett McCracken, senior editor and director of communications at The Gospel Coalition and author of The Wisdom of Sleep: How Rest Reveals God’s Truth and Revives Weary Souls.
Together, they explore why God designed us to spend nearly a third of our lives asleep, how sleep reminds us that we are the creation—not the Creator—and why closing our eyes each night can become an act of surrender.
A Prayer Before Sleep
Father,
As I close my eyes tonight, I remember that I am not God.
I have limits.
You have none.
I need rest.
You neither slumber nor sleep.
There are things I did not finish, problems I could not solve, and people I cannot protect on my own. I release them all into Your hands.
Forgive me for believing that everything depends on me.
Thank You for the gift of sleep; a grace I receive, not something I earn. As I lie down, remind me that Christ has finished the work I could never finish.
Protect my home.
Watch over my family.
Quiet my mind.
Restore my body and soul.
As sleep resembles death, remind me that I have died with Christ. And if You wake me in the morning, let the rising sun remind me that I have also been raised with Him into new life.
Tonight, I surrender control.
You are awake, so I can sleep.
You are sovereign, so I can rest.
You are faithful, so I do not have to be afraid.
Into Your hands I place this night.
Amen.
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What is really happening when anger, discouragement, anxiety, or apathy suddenly takes over?
In this raw solo episode, Jerrad processes his own battle with comparison and insecurity after watching other successful men in ministry. What initially felt like simple discouragement revealed something much deeper: an old wound had been touched, and the enemy was using it to whisper familiar lies.
Jerrad also shares a surprising example from UFC fighters Sean Strickland and Dustin Poirier that demonstrates what can happen when a man has the courage to stop numbing and ask, “Why am I actually feeling this?”
Whether your emotions come out through anger and impatience or disappear inward through silence, withdrawal, and apathy, they may be pointing toward a wound that needs attention.
You’ll learn how to:
Recognize emotions as warning lights on the dashboard of your soul
Identify the wound underneath your reaction
Notice the lies being whispered in moments of pain
Stop using anger, alcohol, pornography, entertainment, work, or your phone to numb
Slow down and invite the Holy Spirit to reveal what is really happening
Replace the enemy’s lies with the truth of God’s Word
Before you react, withdraw, or numb yourself, pause and ask:
Where is the wound?
What is the lie I’m believing?
God, what truth do You want to speak over me?
Mature men are not men who never experience strong emotions. They are men who learn to recognize what they are feeling, bring it honestly before God, and allow His truth to lead them.
Scriptures Mentioned
John 8:44
Psalm 139:23–24
Matthew 6:25–34
Romans 8:28
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In this deeply moving episode of Dad Tired, Jerrad sits down with former country music star Granger Smith for a raw and hope-filled conversation about grief, faith, and true conversion.
Granger opens up about the tragic loss of his three-year-old son, River, the darkness that followed, and the moment on a tour bus when he cried out for Jesus to save him. He shares how that moment began to unravel everything he thought he knew about himself, his identity, and even his faith.
Together, Jerrad and Granger talk about what it means to move from simply knowing Christian language to truly tasting the goodness of God, why “I’ve always been a Christian” may be a warning sign, and how God sometimes strips away the very things we use to feel secure so that we can finally see Him clearly.
Granger also shares why he eventually walked away from country music, what it looks like to serve in ministry now, and the heart behind his book Poison in the Well, written for those stuck in nominal Christianity.
CONTENT NOTE
This episode includes discussion of child loss, drowning, grief, suicidal thoughts, and spiritual darkness. Please listen with care, especially if children are present.
IN THIS EPISODE
• Granger’s life as a husband, father, former country artist, and pastor
• The loss of his son River and the grief that followed
• The tour bus moment when Granger cried out to Jesus
• Why grief, shame, and despair exposed the emptiness of surface-level faith
• The difference between knowing about God and truly knowing God
• Why Scripture became food instead of a religious obligation
• What led Granger to walk away from country music
• The warning signs of nominal Christianity
• Why every man should examine whether he has truly been born again
RESOURCES
Pre-Order Granger Smith’s book: Poison in the Well
Dad Tired Retreat: dadtired.com
- Former Green Beret John Arroyo survived the 2014 Fort Hood mass shooting after being shot through the throat. But in this powerful conversation, John shares why the deepest wound of his life wasn’t the bullet — it was growing up without a father.
John and Jerrad talk about father wounds, gangs, addiction, becoming a teenage dad, military life, trauma, and the healing power of realizing that God had been with him all along.
This is one of the most moving conversations we’ve ever had on Dad Tired.
Important Links:
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About Dad Tired
You’re tired. Not just physically; though yeah, that too. You’re tired in your bones. In your soul. Trying to be a steady husband, an intentional dad, a man of God… but deep down, you feel like you’re falling short. Like you’re carrying more than you know how to hold. Dad Tired is a podcast for men who are ready to stop pretending and start healing. Not with self-help tips or religious platitudes, but by anchoring their lives in something (and Someone) stronger. Hosted by Jerrad Lopes, a husband, dad of four, and fellow struggler, this show is a weekly invitation to find rest for your soul, clarity for your calling, and the courage to lead your family well. Through honest stories, biblical truth, and deep conversations you’ll be reminded: You’re not alone. You’re not too far gone. And the man you want to be is only found in Jesus. This isn’t about trying harder. It’s about coming home.Podcast website
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