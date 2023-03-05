CHOSEN FAMILY is a weekly podcast with 3 queer internet stars on the rise: Alayna Joy, Ashley Gavin, and Mak Ingemi. With their unique perspectives they mimic a... More
Should I Date Someone Who Is Closeted?
This week around the dinner table, Alayna outlines her journey from straight to queer relationships, Ashley recounts a hurtful run-in with a closeted ex, and Mak asks an important question: Should you date someone who is closeted? And how closeted can they be before it becomes problematic?
5/3/2023
49:34
We Need Therapy
Ashley and Mak’s feud over Alayna’s sister reaches a breaking point, Ashley goes full Karen on her assistant, and the fam give advice on therapy: How to decide if your therapist is a good fit, how to prepare for your sessions, and dating people who HAVEN’T been to therapy. All of this and more on this week’s episode of the Chosen Family Podcast!
4/26/2023
48:32
Ashley's Special & Chosen Family Livestream Tonight!
Ashley's special debuts tonight @ 7pm EST. Join her livestream on her channel w/ Mak and Alayna at 6pm EST!
special: https://youtu.be/Ay6jUYPH644
livestream: https://www.youtube.com/live/TA3ex_HIb6I?feature=share
4/23/2023
2:31
Mak Opens Up
Around the dinner table this week, Ashley and Alayna give Baby Mak advice about her struggles as a creator, and offer guidance on the next steps in her career path. This week’s Patreon Question: A young virgin is apprehensive about their “first time”. How can they get comfortable with opening up to someone? Find out this week on Chosen Family!
4/19/2023
53:40
Main Babes: A Love Story
Today on the Chosen Family Podcast: Donald Trump’s arrest, Ashley’s Big Main Babes Reveal, and Alayna’s next steps after getting into her Master’s program. Today’s topics of discussion: How to consume news responsibly, and how to meet more queer friends!
FOLLOW CHOSEN FAMILY
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@chosenfamilypod
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/chosenfamilypod/
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9WM_cdLWHtsCXLg3ygFiww
FOLLOW ASHLEY GAVIN
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@ashgavscomedy
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ashgavs/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@ashgavs
Twitter: https://twitter.com/AshGavs
FOLLOW ALAYNA JOY
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/MissFenderr
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/missfenderr/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/MissFenderr
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@missfenderr
FOLLOW MAK INGEMI
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/makingemi
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@makingemi
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/Makingemi
JOIN OUR CHOSEN FAMILY PATREON
https://www.patreon.com/chosenfamilypodcast
