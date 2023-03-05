Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Forever Dog
CHOSEN FAMILY is a weekly podcast with 3 queer internet stars on the rise: Alayna Joy, Ashley Gavin, and Mak Ingemi. With their unique perspectives they mimic a... More
ComedyHealth & FitnessSociety & Culture
Available Episodes

5 of 30
  • Should I Date Someone Who Is Closeted?
    This week around the dinner table, Alayna outlines her journey from straight to queer relationships, Ashley recounts a hurtful run-in with a closeted ex, and Mak asks an important question: Should you date someone who is closeted? And how closeted can they be before it becomes problematic? FOLLOW CHOSEN FAMILY TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@chosenfamilypod Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/chosenfamilypod/ Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9WM_cdLWHtsCXLg3ygFiww FOLLOW ASHLEY GAVIN @ashgavs TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@ashgavscomedy Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ashgavs/ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@ashgavs Twitter: https://twitter.com/AshGavs FOLLOW ALAYNA JOY @MissFenderr YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/MissFenderr Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/missfenderr/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/MissFenderr TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@missfenderr FOLLOW MAK INGEMI @Makingemi Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/makingemi TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@makingemi YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/Makingemi JOIN OUR CHOSEN FAMILY PATREON https://www.patreon.com/chosenfamilypodcast This episode is sponsored by BetterHelp. Give online therapy a try at betterhelp.com/chosenfamily and get on your way to being your best self. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/3/2023
    49:34
  • We Need Therapy
    Ashley and Mak’s feud over Alayna’s sister reaches a breaking point, Ashley goes full Karen on her assistant, and the fam give advice on therapy: How to decide if your therapist is a good fit, how to prepare for your sessions, and dating people who HAVEN’T been to therapy. All of this and more on this week’s episode of the Chosen Family Podcast! ﻿FOLLOW CHOSEN FAMILY TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@chosenfamilypod Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/chosenfamilypod/ Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9WM_cdLWHtsCXLg3ygFiww FOLLOW ASHLEY GAVIN @ashgavs TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@ashgavscomedy Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ashgavs/ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@ashgavs Twitter: https://twitter.com/AshGavs FOLLOW ALAYNA JOY @MissFenderr YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/MissFenderr Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/missfenderr/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/MissFenderr TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@missfenderr FOLLOW MAK INGEMI @Makingemi Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/makingemi TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@makingemi YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/Makingemi JOIN OUR CHOSEN FAMILY PATREON https://www.patreon.com/chosenfamilypodcast Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/26/2023
    48:32
  • Ashley's Special & Chosen Family Livestream Tonight!
    Ashley's special debuts tonight @ 7pm EST. Join her livestream on her channel w/ Mak and Alayna at 6pm EST! special: https://youtu.be/Ay6jUYPH644 livestream: https://www.youtube.com/live/TA3ex_HIb6I?feature=share Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/23/2023
    2:31
  • Mak Opens Up
    Around the dinner table this week, Ashley and Alayna give Baby Mak advice about her struggles as a creator, and offer guidance on the next steps in her career path. This week’s Patreon Question: A young virgin is apprehensive about their “first time”. How can they get comfortable with opening up to someone? Find out this week on Chosen Family! FOLLOW CHOSEN FAMILY TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@chosenfamilypod Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/chosenfamilypod/ Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9WM_cdLWHtsCXLg3ygFiww FOLLOW ASHLEY GAVIN @ashgavs TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@ashgavscomedy Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ashgavs/ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@ashgavs Twitter: https://twitter.com/AshGavs FOLLOW ALAYNA JOY @MissFenderr YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/MissFenderr Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/missfenderr/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/MissFenderr TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@missfenderr FOLLOW MAK INGEMI @Makingemi Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/makingemi TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@makingemi YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/Makingemi JOIN OUR CHOSEN FAMILY PATREON https://www.patreon.com/chosenfamilypodcast Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/19/2023
    53:40
  • Main Babes: A Love Story
    Today on the Chosen Family Podcast: Donald Trump’s arrest, Ashley’s Big Main Babes Reveal, and Alayna’s next steps after getting into her Master’s program. Today’s topics of discussion: How to consume news responsibly, and how to meet more queer friends! FOLLOW CHOSEN FAMILY TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@chosenfamilypod Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/chosenfamilypod/ Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9WM_cdLWHtsCXLg3ygFiww FOLLOW ASHLEY GAVIN TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@ashgavscomedy Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ashgavs/ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@ashgavs Twitter: https://twitter.com/AshGavs FOLLOW ALAYNA JOY YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/MissFenderr Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/missfenderr/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/MissFenderr TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@missfenderr FOLLOW MAK INGEMI Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/makingemi TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@makingemi YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/Makingemi JOIN OUR CHOSEN FAMILY PATREON https://www.patreon.com/chosenfamilypodcast This episode is sponsored by BetterHelp. Give online therapy a try at betterhelp.com/chosenfamily and get on your way to being your best self. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/12/2023
    52:08

About Chosen Family

CHOSEN FAMILY is a weekly podcast with 3 queer internet stars on the rise: Alayna Joy, Ashley Gavin, and Mak Ingemi. With their unique perspectives they mimic a typical heteronormative family. Each week they bring a topic to the "dinner table", give each other advice and answer listener questions about queer life, dating, sex, etc.
Podcast website

