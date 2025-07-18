Meta's $100 Billion AI Bet; Will Jerome Powell Be Fired? Nvidia Sells China; Earnings Season Kickoff (NFLX, ASML, TSM, IBKR)
The Investing Power Hour is live-streamed every Thursday on the Chit Chat Stocks Podcast YouTube channel at 5:00 PM EST. This week we discussed:(01:27) ASML Analysis and Market Volatility(09:56) Taiwan Semiconductor's Growth and Market Position(17:26) Netflix's Earnings and Business Model(25:00) Bubble Watch: Meme Stocks and Market Valuations(32:58) Evaluating Palantir's Future Cash Flow(35:43) Interactive Brokers Earnings Review(41:20) Cloudflare's AI Crawler Blockade(47:08) Meta's Ambitious Data Center Plans(54:51) Musk's Circular Investments and XAI(01:00:08) Political Pressures on Jerome Powell*****************************************************JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER AND CHAT COMMUNITY: https://chitchatstocks.substack.com/ *********************************************************************Chit Chat Stocks is presented by TSOH Investing Research. Long-term equity research with 100% portfolio transparency. Subscribe Today: https://thescienceofhitting.com/ *********************************************************************Chit Chat Stocks is presented by Interactive Brokers. Get professional pricing, global access, and premier technology with the best brokerage for investors today: https://www.interactivebrokers.com/ Interactive Brokers is a member of SIPC. *********************************************************************Fiscal.ai is building the future of financial data.With custom charts, AI-generated research reports, and endless analytical tools, you can get up to speed on any stock around the globe. All for a reasonable price. Use our LINK and get 15% off any premium plan: https://fiscal.ai/chitchat *********************************************************************Disclosure: Chit Chat Stocks hosts and guests are not financial advisors, and nothing they say on this show is formal advice or a recommendation.
Grab Holdings: The Super App Dominating Southeast Asia (Ticker: GRAB)
On this episode of Chit Chat Stocks, Ryan gives a research report on Grab Holdings (Ticker: GRAB), the Uber and DoorDash (and more?) of Southeast Asia. We discuss:(02:20) The Birth of a Super App(09:23) Grab's Business Model Evolution(23:40) Expanding Services: Delivery and Beyond(30:59) Financial Services: A New Frontier(34:10) Growth and Risks of GXS Bank's Loan Portfolio(36:41) Challenges of Analyzing New Banks(39:19) Is Grab Trying to Do Too Much?(41:58) Competition Landscape: Grab vs. Uber(46:20) Grab's Market Position and Financial Services(49:34) Valuation Insights and Financial Projections(59:23) Management Evaluation and Future Outlook
Zuckerberg's Superintelligence Team; 3 Stocks We Just Bought For Our Portfolios; What Will Be The Largest Company In The World By 2030?
The Investing Power Hour is live-streamed every Thursday on the Chit Chat Stocks Podcast YouTube channel at 5:00 PM EST. This week we discussed:(02:06) Delta Earnings and Consumer Spending Insights(08:01) Recent Stock Purchases(22:52) Taiwan Semiconductor: A New Investment Perspective(27:23) Predictions for the Largest Company by 2030(33:27) Amazon's Subscription Revenue Growth(35:59) The Future of Alphabet and AI(39:57) Evaluating Major Tech Companies(44:43) Meta's AI Talent Acquisition Strategy(57:12) CoreWeave's Aggressive Expansion Plans
A Fintech Expert On Stablecoin Disruption And The Future Of Digital Payments
On this episode of Chit Chat Stocks, we speak with Jevgenijs Kazanins from the Popular Fintech newsletter on all things stablecoins and the future of digital payments. We discuss:(01:29) Understanding Stablecoins: Definition and Functionality(07:08) The Future of Stablecoins: Potential Applications(08:10) Impact on Remittances and Cross-Border Payments(20:57) Stablecoins and Merchant Payment Processes(29:21) Rewards and Incentives in a Stablecoin Economy(31:58) The Evolution of Stablecoins and Blockchain Transactions(34:12) The Landscape of Stablecoin Issuers(36:23) Corporate Interest in Stablecoins(38:02) The Role of Banking Charters in Fintech(40:52) Stablecoins in Remittance and Competition(43:03) Government Perspectives on Stablecoins(46:06) Visa and MasterCard: Disruption or Adaptation?(50:07) Fintech Adoption Challenges and Opportunities(53:57) E-commerce and Payment InnovationsSUBCRIBE TO POPULAR FINTECH: https://www.popularfintech.com/subscribeTwitter/X: https://x.com/jevgenijs
Buying OpenAI With Robinhood's Tokenized Trading; Figma's S-1 Drop; Tesla's Dire Situation?
The Investing Power Hour is live-streamed every Thursday on the Chit Chat Stocks Podcast YouTube channel at 5:00 PM EST. This week we discussed:(03:00) Figma's IPO and Market Position(13:10) Tesla's Delivery Numbers and Market Challenges(28:03) Robinhood's Tokenized Trading and Market Implications(30:59) Understanding OpenAI Tokens and Their Implications(33:30) Concerns Over Special Purpose Vehicles and Investor Rights(36:47) The Role of AI in Workforce Dynamics(37:55) AI Hiring Trends and Scandals(42:07) The Impact of AI on Company Hiring Practices(46:29) The Race for AI Talent and Its Financial Implications(51:56) Evaluating AI Hype: Over or Under?(59:30) Coupang's New AI Cloud Initiative