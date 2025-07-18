Zuckerberg's Superintelligence Team; 3 Stocks We Just Bought For Our Portfolios; What Will Be The Largest Company In The World By 2030?

The Investing Power Hour is live-streamed every Thursday on the Chit Chat Stocks Podcast YouTube channel at 5:00 PM EST. This week we discussed:(02:06) Delta Earnings and Consumer Spending Insights(08:01) Recent Stock Purchases(22:52) Taiwan Semiconductor: A New Investment Perspective(27:23) Predictions for the Largest Company by 2030(33:27) Amazon's Subscription Revenue Growth(35:59) The Future of Alphabet and AI(39:57) Evaluating Major Tech Companies(44:43) Meta's AI Talent Acquisition Strategy(57:12) CoreWeave's Aggressive Expansion Plans*****************************************************JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER AND CHAT COMMUNITY: https://chitchatstocks.substack.com/ *********************************************************************Chit Chat Stocks is presented by TSOH Investing Research. Long-term equity research with 100% portfolio transparency. Subscribe Today: https://thescienceofhitting.com/ *********************************************************************Chit Chat Stocks is presented by Interactive Brokers. Get professional pricing, global access, and premier technology with the best brokerage for investors today: https://www.interactivebrokers.com/ Interactive Brokers is a member of SIPC. *********************************************************************Fiscal.ai is building the future of financial data.With custom charts, AI-generated research reports, and endless analytical tools, you can get up to speed on any stock around the globe. All for a reasonable price. Use our LINK and get 15% off any premium plan: ⁠https://fiscal.ai/chitchat *********************************************************************Bluechippers Club is a tight-knit community of stock focused investors. Members share ideas, participate in weekly calls, and compete in portfolio competitions.To join, go to ⁠Blue Chippers and apply! Link: ⁠https://bluechippersclub.com/*********************************************************************Disclosure: Chit Chat Stocks hosts and guests are not financial advisors, and nothing they say on this show is formal advice or a recommendation.