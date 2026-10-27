Why can an incredibly smart child with ADHD know EXACTLY what they're supposed to do at school…and still forget the assignment, lose the worksheet, miss the directions, struggle to get started, or completely fall apart when expectations increase?

If your ADHD child is struggling in school, this episode is for you.

This week on Chaos & Caffeine: ADHD Parenting Podcast, Danielle Kelly sits down with Dr. Stephen Faraone, one of the world's leading ADHD researchers, to talk about what decades of research actually tell us about ADHD kids, executive functioning, academic performance, and the ADHD brain at school.

Dr. Faraone is a Distinguished Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences and Professor of Neuroscience and Physiology at SUNY Upstate Medical University. He has authored more than 1,000 journal articles, editorials, chapters, and books, and has spent decades studying ADHD, genetics, diagnosis, treatment, and outcomes.

And we're taking that science straight into the classroom.

In this episode, we talk about:

• Why ADHD can make school so difficult—even for very bright kids

• ADHD and executive function struggles at school

• Why knowing what to do isn't the same as being able to consistently DO it

• Attention, impulsivity, hyperactivity, and self-regulation in the classroom

• ADHD and academic performance

• Why grades don't always tell the whole story

• What parents and teachers may misunderstand about ADHD

• How increasing independence and school demands can expose ADHD struggles

• ADHD diagnosis and what parents should understand about symptoms and impairment

• ADHD medication, treatment, and what the evidence actually shows

• Separating evidence-based ADHD information from myths and misinformation

• What decades of ADHD research can teach us about helping our kids succeed

Research involving Dr. Faraone has found that children with ADHD who also have executive-function deficits can be at particularly high risk for academic difficulties—including lower academic achievement and grade retention.

So when your child knows the material but can't find the homework…

When the teacher says, “But they CAN focus when they want to…”

When your kid is capable as hell but their school performance doesn't seem to reflect what you KNOW they're capable of…

There may be a whole lot more happening underneath the behavior.

Because our goal isn't to make ADHD kids better at pretending they don't have ADHD.

It's to understand their brains well enough to give them a real shot at succeeding with the one they have.

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📧 Have questions or ideas for future episodes? Email us at chaosandcaffeinepodcast@gmail.com.

Support the show

Danielle is the host of Chaos & Caffeine, a fast-growing ADHD parenting podcast where she interviews leading psychologists, clinicians, researchers, and neurodivergent advocates about what actually helps ADHD kids thrive in the real world. Through science-backed conversations and very real mom-in-the-trenches storytelling, the show helps parents navigate executive function challenges, emotional regulation struggles, learning differences, and the everyday chaos of raising neurodivergent kids.

Each week, Danielle translates complex ADHD research into practical tools parents can actually use — from building routines that support developing brains to helping kids strengthen focus, flexibility, and self-regulation skills.

Listen to the podcast and explore expert interviews at:

https://linktr.ee/chaosandcaffeinepodcast

Danielle frequently speaks and writes about ADHD parenting strategies, executive function development, emotional regulation, screen use and attention, learning challenges like dyslexia, and building resilient neurodivergent families.