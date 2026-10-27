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115 episodes
Why ADHD Kids Can’t “Just Do It”: Executive Function & School Success with Dan Levine10/27/2026 | 55 mins.Why can an ADHD child understand exactly what they need to do—but still struggle to begin, organize, remember, or finish it?
In this episode of Chaos & Caffeine: ADHD Parenting Podcast, Danielle Kelly sits down with Dan Levine, president and founder of Engaging Minds, to unpack the executive-function challenges affecting ADHD kids at school and at home.
Dan explains why inconsistency is not the same as laziness, defiance, or a lack of motivation—and why planners, checklists, timers, folders, and color-coded systems sometimes fail spectacularly. 😂
Together, Danielle and Dan explore:
What executive functioning actually looks like in everyday life
Why ADHD kids often struggle to turn knowledge into action
How task initiation, working memory, planning, organization, and time management affect school performance
Practical ways to make homework feel less overwhelming
Why common ADHD organization systems stop working
How repeated mistakes and missing assignments affect confidence
The difference between supporting, scaffolding, rescuing, and taking over
How parents can help neurodivergent kids build independence without removing support before they are ready
This conversation is part of our ADHD Kids and School Success campaign, created to give neurodivergent families practical strategies for surviving school with more understanding, more confidence, and significantly fewer backpack-related nervous breakdowns.
Listen to Chaos & Caffeine and find our ADHD parenting resources:
https://linktr.ee/chaosandcaffeinepodcast
Connect with Dan 👉 Engaging Minds
This Month's Sponsors:
🌎 bina school
A small, global online school built for kids who need learning to be more flexible, personalized, and human.
🔬 Kodo Kids
Open-ended, sensory-rich play materials that let neurodivergent kids explore, experiment, and learn in the ways that work for their brains.
🧱 Cubles
Recyclable building sets that transform flat pieces into 3D creations—keeping busy hands building and brilliant brains creating.
🩵 Parker & Talia
Sensory-friendly clothing and socks made for kids who can’t just “ignore” the tag, seam, texture, or waistband.
🎓 Inclusive Expectations
Special education advocacy and personalized support helping parents navigate IEPs, school meetings, and accommodations with more confidence.
🌱 MaryRuth Organics
If you’ve got a kid who treats vegetables like a personal enemy, MaryRuth Organics might become your new best friend.
Join Our Patreon and Find All of Our Faves!
📧 Have questions or ideas for future episodes? Email us at chaosandcaffeinepodcast@gmail.com.
Support the show
Danielle is the host of Chaos & Caffeine, a fast-growing ADHD parenting podcast where she interviews leading psychologists, clinicians, researchers, and neurodivergent advocates about what actually helps ADHD kids thrive in the real world. Through science-backed conversations and very real mom-in-the-trenches storytelling, the show helps parents navigate executive function challenges, emotional regulation struggles, learning differences, and the everyday chaos of raising neurodivergent kids.
Each week, Danielle translates complex ADHD research into practical tools parents can actually use — from building routines that support developing brains to helping kids strengthen focus, flexibility, and self-regulation skills.
Listen to the podcast and explore expert interviews at:
https://linktr.ee/chaosandcaffeinepodcast
Danielle frequently speaks and writes about ADHD parenting strategies, executive function development, emotional regulation, screen use and attention, learning challenges like dyslexia, and building resilient neurodivergent families.
ADHD Kids & School Success: Executive Function, Homeschooling & Finding What Works | Dr. Norrine Russell10/20/2026 | 47 mins.Dr. Russell works with students with ADHD, autism, anxiety, learning differences, and executive functioning challenges—and she's also raised neurodivergent kids herself.
We talk about what happens when bright, capable kids struggle in traditional school, why ADHD symptoms can be mistaken for laziness or lack of motivation, how executive functioning affects academic success, and why the answer isn't always pushing a child harder to fit into the same system.
Dr. Russell also shares her family's experience with homeschooling and what parents should consider when the traditional educational path simply isn't working.
We get into:
• ADHD and executive functioning in school
• Why smart ADHD kids can still struggle academically
• Motivation, task initiation, organization, and follow-through
• Homeschooling neurodivergent and ADHD kids
• Recognizing when the learning environment isn't working
• Supporting kids with ADHD, autism, anxiety, and learning differences
• Building independence without removing needed support
• Why behavior may actually be a lagging executive functioning skill
• Finding educational options that fit your child's individual brain
• Redefining what “school success” looks like for neurodivergent kids
Because ADHD school success isn't about forcing our kids to become better at fitting into a box.
It's about giving them the tools, support, and environment they need to thrive.
Connect with Dr. Russell 👉 Russell Coaching
This Month's Sponsors:
🌎 bina school
A small, global online school built for kids who need learning to be more flexible, personalized, and human.
🔬 Kodo Kids
Open-ended, sensory-rich play materials that let neurodivergent kids explore, experiment, and learn in the ways that work for their brains.
🧱 Cubles
Recyclable building sets that transform flat pieces into 3D creations—keeping busy hands building and brilliant brains creating.
🩵 Parker & Talia
Sensory-friendly clothing and socks made for kids who can’t just “ignore” the tag, seam, texture, or waistband.
🎓 Inclusive Expectations
Special education advocacy and personalized support helping parents navigate IEPs, school meetings, and accommodations with more confidence.
🌱 MaryRuth Organics
If you’ve got a kid who treats vegetables like a personal enemy, MaryRuth Organics might become your new best friend.
Join Our Patreon and Find All of Our Faves!
📧 Have questions or ideas for future episodes? Email us at chaosandcaffeinepodcast@gmail.com.
Support the show
Danielle is the host of Chaos & Caffeine, a fast-growing ADHD parenting podcast where she interviews leading psychologists, clinicians, researchers, and neurodivergent advocates about what actually helps ADHD kids thrive in the real world. Through science-backed conversations and very real mom-in-the-trenches storytelling, the show helps parents navigate executive function challenges, emotional regulation struggles, learning differences, and the everyday chaos of raising neurodivergent kids.
Each week, Danielle translates complex ADHD research into practical tools parents can actually use — from building routines that support developing brains to helping kids strengthen focus, flexibility, and self-regulation skills.
Listen to the podcast and explore expert interviews at:
https://linktr.ee/chaosandcaffeinepodcast
Danielle frequently speaks and writes about ADHD parenting strategies, executive function development, emotional regulation, screen use and attention, learning challenges like dyslexia, and building resilient neurodivergent families.
Stop Being Your ADHD Kid’s Executive Function: School Success & Independence with Diane Dempster10/13/2026 | 48 mins.If you’re raising a child with ADHD, there’s a pretty good chance you’ve accidentally become their executive function.
You’re checking the homework. Remembering the deadlines. Finding the missing assignments. Packing the backpack. Watching the grades. Reminding them about the thing you already reminded them about twelve times.
But how do we help ADHD kids succeed in school without managing every single thing for them?
This week on Chaos & Caffeine, Danielle Kelly talks with Diane Dempster, co-founder of ImpactParents and professional coach, about helping neurodivergent kids build executive functioning skills, independence, and confidence at school and at home.
We’re getting into the messy stuff: when helping becomes rescuing, how to shift from managing to coaching, when to let kids experience natural consequences, how to hand responsibilities back without setting them up to fail, and why ADHD parents so often end up completely burned out during the school year.
Because the goal isn’t to raise a kid who never forgets an assignment, loses something, or struggles.
It’s to raise a kid who eventually knows what to do when they do.
Connect with Diane 👉 Impact Parents
This Month's Sponsors:
🌎 bina school
A small, global online school built for kids who need learning to be more flexible, personalized, and human.
🔬 Kodo Kids
Open-ended, sensory-rich play materials that let neurodivergent kids explore, experiment, and learn in the ways that work for their brains.
🧱 Cubles
Recyclable building sets that transform flat pieces into 3D creations—keeping busy hands building and brilliant brains creating.
🩵 Parker & Talia
Sensory-friendly clothing and socks made for kids who can’t just “ignore” the tag, seam, texture, or waistband.
🎓 Inclusive Expectations
Special education advocacy and personalized support helping parents navigate IEPs, school meetings, and accommodations with more confidence.
🌱 MaryRuth Organics
If you’ve got a kid who treats vegetables like a personal enemy, MaryRuth Organics might become your new best friend.
Join Our Patreon and Find All of Our Faves!
📧 Have questions or ideas for future episodes? Email us at chaosandcaffeinepodcast@gmail.com.
Support the show
Danielle is the host of Chaos & Caffeine, a fast-growing ADHD parenting podcast where she interviews leading psychologists, clinicians, researchers, and neurodivergent advocates about what actually helps ADHD kids thrive in the real world. Through science-backed conversations and very real mom-in-the-trenches storytelling, the show helps parents navigate executive function challenges, emotional regulation struggles, learning differences, and the everyday chaos of raising neurodivergent kids.
Each week, Danielle translates complex ADHD research into practical tools parents can actually use — from building routines that support developing brains to helping kids strengthen focus, flexibility, and self-regulation skills.
Listen to the podcast and explore expert interviews at:
https://linktr.ee/chaosandcaffeinepodcast
Danielle frequently speaks and writes about ADHD parenting strategies, executive function development, emotional regulation, screen use and attention, learning challenges like dyslexia, and building resilient neurodivergent families.
Your ADHD Kid Is Smart—So Why Are the “Easy” Things So Hard? | Gifted & 2e Kids with Mark Talaga10/06/2026 | 47 mins.Your kid can understand something ridiculously complicated… but can't remember their homework, find their shoes, start a five-minute assignment, or handle a tiny change in plans without completely falling apart.
How the hell can both things be true?
This week on Chaos & Caffeine: ADHD Parenting Podcast, Danielle Kelly sits down with Mark Talaga, M.A., LPC, director and owner of the Center for Identity Potential and host of the Hopelessly Gifted Podcast, to talk about the complicated reality of raising gifted, ADHD, neurodivergent, and twice-exceptional (2e) kids.
We're digging into the gap between intelligence and executive functioning—and why being incredibly capable in one area doesn't mean a child should automatically be capable everywhere else.
Mark breaks down asynchronous development, executive dysfunction, emotional regulation, giftedness, ADHD, anxiety, perfectionism, identity, and why some incredibly bright kids struggle with things adults assume should be “easy.”
We also talk about what happens when adults mistake executive-function struggles for laziness, defiance, lack of motivation, or wasted potential—and how constantly hearing “You're so smart, why can't you just…” can affect a neurodivergent child's identity and confidence.
Connect with Mark 👉 Center for Identity Potential
This Month's Sponsors:
🌎 bina school
A small, global online school built for kids who need learning to be more flexible, personalized, and human.
🔬 Kodo Kids
Open-ended, sensory-rich play materials that let neurodivergent kids explore, experiment, and learn in the ways that work for their brains.
🧱 Cubles
Recyclable building sets that transform flat pieces into 3D creations—keeping busy hands building and brilliant brains creating.
🩵 Parker & Talia
Sensory-friendly clothing and socks made for kids who can’t just “ignore” the tag, seam, texture, or waistband.
🎓 Inclusive Expectations
Special education advocacy and personalized support helping parents navigate IEPs, school meetings, and accommodations with more confidence.
🌱 MaryRuth Organics
If you’ve got a kid who treats vegetables like a personal enemy, MaryRuth Organics might become your new best friend.
Join Our Patreon and Find All of Our Faves!
📧 Have questions or ideas for future episodes? Email us at chaosandcaffeinepodcast@gmail.com.
Support the show
Danielle is the host of Chaos & Caffeine, a fast-growing ADHD parenting podcast where she interviews leading psychologists, clinicians, researchers, and neurodivergent advocates about what actually helps ADHD kids thrive in the real world. Through science-backed conversations and very real mom-in-the-trenches storytelling, the show helps parents navigate executive function challenges, emotional regulation struggles, learning differences, and the everyday chaos of raising neurodivergent kids.
Each week, Danielle translates complex ADHD research into practical tools parents can actually use — from building routines that support developing brains to helping kids strengthen focus, flexibility, and self-regulation skills.
Listen to the podcast and explore expert interviews at:
https://linktr.ee/chaosandcaffeinepodcast
Danielle frequently speaks and writes about ADHD parenting strategies, executive function development, emotional regulation, screen use and attention, learning challenges like dyslexia, and building resilient neurodivergent families.
ADHD Kids & School: Why Smart Kids Struggle, Executive Function & What the Science Says | Dr. Stephen Faraone09/29/2026 | 49 mins.Why can an incredibly smart child with ADHD know EXACTLY what they're supposed to do at school…and still forget the assignment, lose the worksheet, miss the directions, struggle to get started, or completely fall apart when expectations increase?
If your ADHD child is struggling in school, this episode is for you.
This week on Chaos & Caffeine: ADHD Parenting Podcast, Danielle Kelly sits down with Dr. Stephen Faraone, one of the world's leading ADHD researchers, to talk about what decades of research actually tell us about ADHD kids, executive functioning, academic performance, and the ADHD brain at school.
Dr. Faraone is a Distinguished Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences and Professor of Neuroscience and Physiology at SUNY Upstate Medical University. He has authored more than 1,000 journal articles, editorials, chapters, and books, and has spent decades studying ADHD, genetics, diagnosis, treatment, and outcomes.
And we're taking that science straight into the classroom.
In this episode, we talk about:
• Why ADHD can make school so difficult—even for very bright kids
• ADHD and executive function struggles at school
• Why knowing what to do isn't the same as being able to consistently DO it
• Attention, impulsivity, hyperactivity, and self-regulation in the classroom
• ADHD and academic performance
• Why grades don't always tell the whole story
• What parents and teachers may misunderstand about ADHD
• How increasing independence and school demands can expose ADHD struggles
• ADHD diagnosis and what parents should understand about symptoms and impairment
• ADHD medication, treatment, and what the evidence actually shows
• Separating evidence-based ADHD information from myths and misinformation
• What decades of ADHD research can teach us about helping our kids succeed
Research involving Dr. Faraone has found that children with ADHD who also have executive-function deficits can be at particularly high risk for academic difficulties—including lower academic achievement and grade retention.
So when your child knows the material but can't find the homework…
When the teacher says, “But they CAN focus when they want to…”
When your kid is capable as hell but their school performance doesn't seem to reflect what you KNOW they're capable of…
There may be a whole lot more happening underneath the behavior.
Because our goal isn't to make ADHD kids better at pretending they don't have ADHD.
It's to understand their brains well enough to give them a real shot at succeeding with the one they have.
This Month's Sponsors:
🌎 bina school
A small, global online school built for kids who need learning to be more flexible, personalized, and human.
🦘 Ted Kangaroo
Sensory tools that help kids wiggle, focus, and regulate—without another battle. Use code: CHAOS20 to save 20%.
🩵 Parker & Talia
Sensory-friendly clothing and socks made for kids who can’t just “ignore” the tag, seam, texture, or waistband.
📚 Reading.com
Helping struggling readers build confidence and parents keep their sanity one lesson at a time.
🎲 DSS Games
Helping families put down the screens, laugh together, and actually enjoy spending time with each other again.
🎓 Inclusive Expectations
Special education advocacy and personalized support helping parents navigate IEPs, school meetings, and accommodations with more confidence.
🌱 MaryRuth Organics
If you’ve got a kid who treats vegetables like a personal enemy, MaryRuth Organics might become your new best friend.
Join Our Patreon and Find All of Our Faves!
📧 Have questions or ideas for future episodes? Email us at chaosandcaffeinepodcast@gmail.com.
Support the show
Danielle is the host of Chaos & Caffeine, a fast-growing ADHD parenting podcast where she interviews leading psychologists, clinicians, researchers, and neurodivergent advocates about what actually helps ADHD kids thrive in the real world. Through science-backed conversations and very real mom-in-the-trenches storytelling, the show helps parents navigate executive function challenges, emotional regulation struggles, learning differences, and the everyday chaos of raising neurodivergent kids.
Each week, Danielle translates complex ADHD research into practical tools parents can actually use — from building routines that support developing brains to helping kids strengthen focus, flexibility, and self-regulation skills.
Listen to the podcast and explore expert interviews at:
https://linktr.ee/chaosandcaffeinepodcast
Danielle frequently speaks and writes about ADHD parenting strategies, executive function development, emotional regulation, screen use and attention, learning challenges like dyslexia, and building resilient neurodivergent families.
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About Chaos & Caffeine - ADHD Parenting Podcast
Welcome to Chaos and Caffeine, where parenting gets real, messy, and fueled by endless coffee refills. Hosted by ADHD parent coach Danielle Kelly, this podcast dives into the beautiful chaos of raising neurodivergent kids, balancing life, and finding joy in the middle of the madness.From ADHD hacks and emotional management tips to stories that’ll make you laugh, cry, or say awesome Chaos and Caffeine is your go-to resource for navigating the unpredictable world of parenting. Whether you’re looking for expert advice, relatable stories, or just someone who gets it, grab your mug and join the conversation.Parenting isn’t perfect, but with a little caffeine and a lot of community, we’ll get through it together. New episodes every week!Podcast website
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