Chalk Dust
Nathaniel Swain
  Episode 2: The Art and Science of Phonics Instruction
    In this conversation, Manisha Gazula, principal of Marsden Road Public School, analyses examples from her classrooms. Together with Rebecca Birch and Nathaniel Swain, the team discuss the unique challenges and strategies of her school, which serves a diverse and transient student population. Manisha emphasises the importance of phonics and structured teaching methods for literacy development, highlighting the school's commitment to consistency and teacher coaching. The discussion also addresses common misconceptions about phonics and the significance of meaning-making in literacy instruction. In this conversation, Manisha and Nathaniel discuss various aspects of phonics education, emphasising the importance of decoding, meaning, adaptiveness, and pacing in teaching strategies. They explore how effective teaching requires a deep understanding of content and pedagogy, and the need for teachers to be appropriately resourced to teach early reading using expert-created materials.Mentioned resources and explainersExplicit Direct Instruction (EDI) Overview of Explicit Direct Instruction developed by John Hollingsworth and Silvia Ybarra. EDI provides a structured, teacher-led model that prioritises clear learning intentions, modelling, guided practice, and ongoing checks for understanding. Manisha refers to consistent routines across K–6 and the importance of teacher clarity and fidelity to well-sequenced lessons—key aspects of EDI. The TAPPLE framework (Teach-Ask-Pause-Pick-Listen-Effective feedback) is aligned with what's observed in Marsden Road classrooms.The Five Pillars of ReadingPhonics, Phonemic Awareness, Fluency, Vocabulary, Comprehension form the essential components of reading instruction. Manisha outlines how phonics at Marsden Road is integrated with vocabulary building and morphology, especially through the morning routine and use of decodables. This comprehensive approach ensures students develop both decoding and meaning-making skills.Science of Reading (SoR)Science of Reading overview explains the cognitive science behind effective reading instruction. Manisha describes how the school has embraced SoR principles since 2016, embedding phonics, scope and sequence, and teacher coaching. The distinction between decoding and comprehension is unpacked through classroom footage.Decodable TextsDecodable readers are texts written to match the sequence of phonics instruction, allowing students to practise decoding with real meaning. Marsden Road has moved away from PM Benchmarking in early years, favouring decodables to reinforce phonics and build reading confidence.Gradual Release of Responsibility (I Do, We Do, You Do)Model of instruction where responsibility shifts from teacher to student over time. The featured teachers move fluidly between modelling, choral practice, targeted questioning, and independent application—a clear application of this model.Takeaways* Marsden Road Public School serves a diverse, low SES student population.* 90% of students come from a language background other than English.* Phonics is essential for literacy and forms the basis of all learning.* Teaching strategies include explicit instruction and daily phonics teaching.* Classroom routines are crucial for maintaining focus and engagement.* Teachers receive ongoing training and support in phonics instruction.* Decodable books are used to enhance understanding and meaning-making.* The school has seen significant improvements in student literacy outcomes.* Consistency in teaching methods is key to student success.* Misconceptions about phonics often overlook its complexity and importance.* Adaptive teaching is key in teaching to cater to diverse student needs.* Maintaining an appropriate pace in lessons keeps students engaged.* Teachers must understand content and pedagogy to adapt their teaching effectively.* Low variance lessons can help increase quality in teaching practices.* Teachers' personalities and styles shape their teaching.* Effective teaching requires ongoing training and support for educators.* High-quality and low variance resources enhance instructional practices.KeywordsMarsden Road Public School, literacy development, phonics, teaching strategies, refugee students, classroom routines, teacher training, early education, decoding, meaning making, phonics, differentiation, teaching strategies, classroom management, literacy education, pacing, teacher training, student engagement, content delivery, educational progress
    28:30
  Episode 1: From CfU to CfQ
    In this episode of the Chalk Dust podcast, Nathaniel Swain and Rebecca Birch visit the classroom of Queensland primary school teacher, Rebecca Sloots, the first teacher to be featured on the Teach Like a Champion practice archive. By exploring checking for understanding (CfU) and checking for quality (CfQ), the hosts unpack effective teaching practices, focusing on explicit instruction, CFU techniques, and the importance of peer feedback. They explore how generative learning fosters deeper student engagement and discuss the unique challenges of applying explicit teaching strategies in humanities education. The conversation emphasises the need for responsive teaching and the value of questioning strategies that encourage multiple interpretations. The importance of addressing misconceptions is discussed, as well as fostering a culture of improvement, and the role of formative assessment in enhancing learning. The commentary points to the need for teachers to adapt their practices, embrace imperfection in the classroom, and set professional growth goals based on observed classroom dynamics.Mentioned resources and explainersTeach Like a Champion – Official site for Doug Lemov's Teach Like a Champion techniques. It provides an overview of this framework of effective teaching practices – a set of techniques and a shared vocabulary that help teachers achieve dramatic results in the classroom.Reading Reconsidered – Information on Reading Reconsidered, a practical guide to rigorous literacy instruction by Doug Lemov and colleagues. This resource offers clear, actionable strategies to help all teachers strengthen students' reading skills – from tackling more complex texts and close reading, to building vocabulary and reading stamina – so that students become confident, independent readers. A variation on Beck and McKeown's Questioning the Author reading comprehension and interpretation strategy is scaffolded for teachers in this book.Explicit Direct Instruction (EDI) – Hollingsworth & Ybarra – Overview of the Explicit Direct Instruction teaching approach developed by John Hollingsworth and Silvia Ybarra. EDI is a highly structured, step-by-step method for delivering well-designed lessons, emphasising clear objectives, teacher modeling, guided practice, and continual checking for understanding to maximise student success. TAPPLE is a check for understanding protocol that is mentioned.Generative Learning – Explainer on generative learning theory, which encourages students to actively generate information and make connections between new material and their existing knowledge. It describes how strategies like summarising, teaching others, or drawing concept maps help learners engage deeply with content and create more durable understanding.Questioning the Author – Here is a recent post from Nathaniel on this very useful instructional approach for generating quality discussions about text. Devised by Margaret McKeown and colleagues, Questioning the Author involves asking initially broad and open-ended queries about what has been read, followed by more specific questioning to dive deeper into the author's intentions.Checking for Understanding – Article on why teachers should continuously verify students' understanding during lessons and how to do it effectively. It outlines techniques for real-time formative assessment – for example, probing questions (beyond yes/no), sampling multiple students’ responses, and using cold calling – so that instruction can be adjusted based on what students have or haven’t grasped.Cold Calling – Guide to the cold call technique, as popularised by Doug Lemov. This strategy involves the teacher calling on students unpredictably (rather than only volunteers) to answer questions. The article explains how cold calling keeps everyone attentive and accountable, normalises active participation from all pupils, and creates a more inclusive classroom where each student is expected to think and respond.Listen or view, and support our work📨 Substack — sign up🍏🎧 Apple Podcasts — like, review and follow🎵💚 Spotify — follow and rate📺🔔 YouTube — subscribe and like✍️ Rebecca’s Substack — read more✍️ Nathaniel’s Substack — read moreThanks for listening to Chalk Dust! * Teachers should address misconceptions directly to enhance learning.* Creating a culture of improvement helps students feel safe to make mistakes.* Perfectionism in students can hinder their learning process.* Check for understanding (CFU) should be integrated into lessons.* Teachers need to be responsive to student needs during instruction.* Feedback should include positive reinforcement alongside areas for improvement.* Decluttering routines can lead to more effective teaching practices.* Setting specific goals for professional growth can enhance teaching effectiveness.* Engaging students in peer feedback fosters a collaborative learning environment. Share this with a colleague!Keywordseducation, teaching, classroom instruction, explicit teaching, peer feedback, generative learning, check for understanding, humanities education, teacher strategies, Chalk Dust podcast, education, teaching strategies, classroom management, student engagement, formative assessment, explicit instruction, teacher development, learning culture, feedback, instructional practices This is a public episode. If you would like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit chalkdust.media
    --------  
    33:11
  Sneak Preview - Chalk Dust
    Dr Nathaniel Swain and Rebecca Birch are teaming up for a new podcast series where we break down real classroom footage to uncover what makes great teaching great. Each episode, we pause the play, slow things down, and analyse the moves teachers make—connecting them to the research on how students learn best.✨ Teaching is both an art and a science, and this podcast lives right at that intersection.🎧👀 When we launch in a few weeks' time, you'll be able to listen to the audio version (with audio from real classroom clips) or watch the full video to catch every visual detail.Our first teaser video is out now, featuring a sneak peek of an upcoming episode with powerhouse Principal Manisha Gazula from Marsden Road Public.
    --------  
    3:16

About Chalk Dust

Welcome to Chalk Dust, the podcast that gives you a front row seat into some of the best classrooms in the world.  There are lots of great conversations about teaching and education happening around the world right now. There are already so many fantastic podcasts out there about evidence based practice, and we're so excited to bring you one more, but this one has a distinctive difference.  Each episode, Rebecca Birch and Nathaniel Swain break down real classroom footage to illuminate the moments that make great teaching great. Teaching is both a science and an art. There are proven techniques that we know to work, but applying them in real classrooms is where the complexity lies. Our goal? To help you develop the eye of an expert observer, so you can see what makes lessons effective and apply those insights into your own teaching or coaching practice.
