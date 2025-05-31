Episode 2: The Art and Science of Phonics Instruction
SummaryIn this conversation, Manisha Gazula, principal of Marsden Road Public School, analyses examples from her classrooms. Together with Rebecca Birch and Nathaniel Swain, the team discuss the unique challenges and strategies of her school, which serves a diverse and transient student population. Manisha emphasises the importance of phonics and structured teaching methods for literacy development, highlighting the school's commitment to consistency and teacher coaching. The discussion also addresses common misconceptions about phonics and the significance of meaning-making in literacy instruction. In this conversation, Manisha and Nathaniel discuss various aspects of phonics education, emphasising the importance of decoding, meaning, adaptiveness, and pacing in teaching strategies. They explore how effective teaching requires a deep understanding of content and pedagogy, and the need for teachers to be appropriately resourced to teach early reading using expert-created materials.Mentioned resources and explainersExplicit Direct Instruction (EDI) Overview of Explicit Direct Instruction developed by John Hollingsworth and Silvia Ybarra. EDI provides a structured, teacher-led model that prioritises clear learning intentions, modelling, guided practice, and ongoing checks for understanding. Manisha refers to consistent routines across K–6 and the importance of teacher clarity and fidelity to well-sequenced lessons—key aspects of EDI. The TAPPLE framework (Teach-Ask-Pause-Pick-Listen-Effective feedback) is aligned with what's observed in Marsden Road classrooms.The Five Pillars of ReadingPhonics, Phonemic Awareness, Fluency, Vocabulary, Comprehension form the essential components of reading instruction. Manisha outlines how phonics at Marsden Road is integrated with vocabulary building and morphology, especially through the morning routine and use of decodables. This comprehensive approach ensures students develop both decoding and meaning-making skills.Science of Reading (SoR)Science of Reading overview explains the cognitive science behind effective reading instruction. Manisha describes how the school has embraced SoR principles since 2016, embedding phonics, scope and sequence, and teacher coaching. The distinction between decoding and comprehension is unpacked through classroom footage.Decodable TextsDecodable readers are texts written to match the sequence of phonics instruction, allowing students to practise decoding with real meaning. Marsden Road has moved away from PM Benchmarking in early years, favouring decodables to reinforce phonics and build reading confidence.Gradual Release of Responsibility (I Do, We Do, You Do)Model of instruction where responsibility shifts from teacher to student over time. The featured teachers move fluidly between modelling, choral practice, targeted questioning, and independent application—a clear application of this model.Takeaways* Marsden Road Public School serves a diverse, low SES student population.* 90% of students come from a language background other than English.* Phonics is essential for literacy and forms the basis of all learning.* Teaching strategies include explicit instruction and daily phonics teaching.* Classroom routines are crucial for maintaining focus and engagement.* Teachers receive ongoing training and support in phonics instruction.* Decodable books are used to enhance understanding and meaning-making.* The school has seen significant improvements in student literacy outcomes.* Consistency in teaching methods is key to student success.* Misconceptions about phonics often overlook its complexity and importance.* Adaptive teaching is key in teaching to cater to diverse student needs.* Maintaining an appropriate pace in lessons keeps students engaged.* Teachers must understand content and pedagogy to adapt their teaching effectively.* Low variance lessons can help increase quality in teaching practices.* Teachers' personalities and styles shape their teaching.* Effective teaching requires ongoing training and support for educators.* High-quality and low variance resources enhance instructional practices.KeywordsMarsden Road Public School, literacy development, phonics, teaching strategies, refugee students, classroom routines, teacher training, early education, decoding, meaning making, phonics, differentiation, teaching strategies, classroom management, literacy education, pacing, teacher training, student engagement, content delivery, educational progress