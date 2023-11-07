The featured Democratic lawmaker on today's Capitol Ideas is 44th-district Rep. Brandy Donaghy. She's a Navy vet, a busy legislator, and a terrific interview. Give her a listen.
19:00
Today we meet brand-new Rep. Osman Salahuddin of the 48th legislative district, on the east side of Lake Washington. In addition to being the newest member of the House Democratic Caucus and the state Legislature, he's also the youngest. Good things come in young packages, as you discover in this episode of Capitol Ideas.
18:44
To kick off the 2025 legislative session in Olympia, and season 17 of Capitol Ideas, we're joined by Rep. Timm Ormsby, chair of the budget-writing House Appropriations Committee.
27:41
Rep. Chris Stearns makes his first appearance on Capitol Ideas today, and you need to know him. He started out fast in his first two terms: vice chair of two key committees, sponsor of several successful bills, and an outspoken advocate of bipartisanship and civic health.
25:46
Rep. Debra Entenman just wrapped up her sixth session in the House, working for her friends and neighbors in the 47th legislative district. That's a south King County district that contains parts of Kent and Auburn, all of Covington, Shadow Lake, and a handful of other fine communities, not to mention Emerald Downs. This is her first visit to the Capitol Ideas microphone, and it's a good one.
About Capitol Ideas: The Washington State House Democratic Caucus Podcast
Welcome to Capitol Ideas. This is where members of the majority Democratic caucus in the Washington State House of Representatives sit down at the Capitol and talk about ideas. Ideas like strong schools, enduring values, equity, affordable and accessible healthcare, tax fairness, thriving small businesses, inclusion, a clean environment. You know: good ideas.