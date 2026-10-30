Bulletproof True Crime: The Operator Files

Guest



Chad Wolf

Former Acting United States Secretary of Homeland Security

Host



Steve Stanulis

Bullet Proof Podcast

Topics Covered



00:00 — Introduction



Steve introduces Chad Wolf



Wolf's background and role in Homeland Security



01:00 — How Chad Wolf Got Into Government



Growing up in Mississippi and Texas



His interest in public service



Moving to Washington, D.C.



Starting his career on Capitol Hill



02:30 — What Does Homeland Security Actually Do?



DHS as a large organization with multiple operating components



Coast Guard



Secret Service



TSA



ICE



Customs and Border Protection



Cybersecurity



Different career paths within DHS



04:15 — What Is It Like to Know About Threats Americans Never See?



Wolf's early-morning intelligence briefings



The President's Daily Brief



Threats facing the homeland



The responsibility of turning intelligence into action



Protecting Americans from threats they may never know existed



07:00 — The Psychological Weight of Homeland Security



Constant exposure to national-security threats



Making decisions under uncertainty



The responsibility of protecting millions of people



09:00 — 9/11 and How Prepared Is America Today?



Lessons learned from September 11



Changes in homeland security preparedness



How emergency response and intelligence have evolved



Whether the U.S. is better positioned to respond today



12:00 — How Intelligence Becomes Action



How officials evaluate incoming information



Determining whether intelligence is credible



Connecting intelligence with field operations



Working with different agencies



15:00 — Lone Actors vs. Organized Terrorist Groups



Why lone actors can be extremely difficult to detect



Radicalization through the internet



Intelligence and investigative challenges



The importance of identifying warning signs



18:00 — The Threats Civilians Don't See



Investigations



Behavioral indicators



Connecting information across agencies



How law enforcement identifies potential threats



22:00 — America's Southern Border



Security challenges at the border



Changes in migration patterns



Border enforcement



Intelligence concerns



The role of CBP and Border Patrol



27:00 — Cartels & Human Trafficking



How sophisticated criminal organizations can be



Cartel operations



Human trafficking networks



The challenges facing law enforcement



Protecting vulnerable people



32:00 — The Threat of Human Trafficking Inside the U.S.



Why trafficking remains a serious concern



Vulnerable populations



The challenges of identifying trafficking operations



36:00 — America's Biggest National-Security Threats

Wolf discusses threats including:



Terrorism



Cyber attacks



Organized crime



Foreign adversaries



Lone-actor threats



40:00 — Which Countries Concern Homeland Security?



Iran



North Korea



Russia



Other countries that may not share information with the United States



Challenges involved in intelligence and vetting



43:00 — What Does Washington Get Wrong?



Lessons Wolf learned while working inside Washington



Decision-making at the highest levels



The challenges of government leadership



46:00 — The Pressure of Leading Homeland Security



Starting the day with intelligence briefings



Making decisions based on incomplete information



Managing major threats



Transitioning from national-security responsibilities back to family life



50:00 — The Human Side of National Security



Being a husband and father while carrying enormous responsibility



Compartmentalizing work and personal life



The psychological impact of high-pressure leadership



53:00 — What Would Chad Wolf Change?



Steve asks what Wolf would change if given the opportunity



Improving homeland security and national preparedness



Resources and priorities for federal agencies



55:00 — Where to Find Chad Wolf



Chad discusses his current work



Professional opportunities and speaking



How listeners can connect with him



Key Questions Asked in the Episode



How did you originally get into government?



What qualifications do you need to work at Homeland Security?



What was it like receiving intelligence briefings every morning?



What threats worried you the most?



How do you determine whether intelligence is credible?



Are lone actors harder to stop than organized groups?



What warning signs can law enforcement identify?



What are the biggest security problems at the border?



How sophisticated are the cartels?



How serious is human trafficking?



Is the southern border secure?



What does Washington get wrong about immigration?



Should ICE or Border Patrol receive more resources?



Which countries concern you most from a national-security perspective?



What's more dangerous: terrorism, cyber attacks or organized crime?



What surprised you most about working inside Washington?



What would you change if you could change one thing?



How do you transition from dealing with national threats to going home and being a husband and father?



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