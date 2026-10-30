Bulletproof True Crime: The Operator Files

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46 episodes
Matt Botterbusch: Why Police Bodycam Footage Doesn't Tell the Whole Story | Use of Force Explained10/30/2026 | 48 mins.In this episode, we discuss:
Matt Botterbusch's law enforcement background and path into use-of-force reviews
What a Use of Force Review Unit does
Why understanding the officer's decision-making matters
How body-worn cameras changed modern policing
Why bodycam footage may not capture an officer's full perspective
The difference between what an officer experiences and what a camera records
Perspective distortion, fisheye lenses, and spatial perception
How stress, fear, and cognitive load affect split-second decisions
Why viral police videos can create misleading public narratives
Civilian Complaint Review Boards and the challenges of reviewing police footage
When an incident may look different after a complete investigation
The role of objective and unbiased use-of-force analysis
Whether tasers are underused or overused
Should police departments limit foot pursuits?
The meaning and misunderstanding of "I feared for my life"
Whether force can sometimes be used as a de-escalation tool
What civilians should know during police encounters
What every police officer should understand about critical incidents
About Matt Botterbusch
Matt Botterbusch is a Commander with the Use of Force Review Unit, an FBI National Academy graduate, and a certified forensic video technician. He has extensive experience in tactical operations, SWAT leadership, drug interdiction, firearms instruction, control tactics, and critical incident analysis.
He is also the co-founder of First State Force Review LLC, an organization focused on use-of-force analysis, consultation, and training. His professional credentials include FBI National Academy #298, IADLEST Nationally Certified Instructor, and LEVA Certified Forensic Video Technician.
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Understanding Complex Police Use-of-Force Encounters | Matt Botterbusch | Bullet Proof Podcast10/23/2026 | 48 mins.Guest Information
Guest: Matt Botterbusch
Professional background:
Commander, Use of Force Review Unit
Co-Founder, FIRST STATE FORCE REVIEW LLC
FBI National Academy graduate, Session #298
IADLEST Nationally Certified Instructor
LEVA Certified Forensic Video Technician
Host: Steve Stanulis
Podcast: Bullet Proof Podcast
Episode Overview
Matt Botterbusch discusses the realities of reviewing complex police use-of-force encounters, explaining how human performance, officer perception, video evidence, and investigative methodology affect the interpretation of critical incidents.
Key Discussion Points
1. Matt's Law Enforcement Career
Matt describes his service-oriented motivation for entering law enforcement, his background in drug interdiction and illegal weapons investigations, and how years of tactical leadership and instruction led him to use-of-force review.
2. Why Understanding the “Why” Matters
Traditional investigations establish who, what, when, and where. Matt explains why understanding an officer's decision-making in the moment is also essential to analyzing an encounter fairly.
3. Body-Worn Cameras and Police Accountability
Steve and Matt discuss the initial concerns officers had about wearing body cameras and how recorded footage can document police conduct, clarify disputed encounters, and help evaluate complaints.
4. Viral Videos and Missing Context
Matt explains the challenges of responding to viral police videos before reports and statements are available. He discusses why agencies should provide context carefully when releasing footage to the public.
5. Perspective Distortion in Body-Camera Footage
Body cameras record two-dimensional visual information and have technical limitations. Matt explains how lens distortion, frame rates, camera position, and missing contextual information can affect a viewer's understanding of distance, movement, and timing.
6. Human Performance Under Stress
Critical incidents involve time pressure, uncertainty, fear, and competing demands for attention. Matt discusses why an officer's experience of an encounter may differ from what a recording appears to show.
7. Reviewing Force Objectively
An incident that initially appears justified may look different after a complete review, and the reverse can also happen. Matt describes using repeatable, reliable investigative methods rather than relying on assumptions or public reaction.
8. Real-World Decision-Making and Public Expectations
The conversation examines why expectations such as shooting a weapon out of someone's hand or deliberately targeting a leg do not reflect the realities of rapidly unfolding force encounters.
9. Advanced Forensic Video Technology
Matt discusses laser scanning and spatial reconstruction tools used in complex cases to better understand the relative positions of officers and civilians.
10. Tasers and Foot Pursuits
During a rapid-fire segment, Matt discusses the limitations of conducted-energy devices, the risks of over-reliance on less-lethal tools, and why foot-pursuit policies need to account for individual circumstances.
11. De-Escalation and Mental Health Crises
Matt explains why communication and persuasion are often preferred, while recognizing that some situations require timely physical intervention to secure a person and obtain medical care.
12. Accountability Within Law Enforcement
Matt discusses the difficulty of discovering that an officer made a poor decision. He emphasizes that credibility depends on presenting the facts honestly, even when the findings are unfavorable to law enforcement.
13. Memory After Critical Incidents
Matt explains that officers may not remember parts of an encounter captured on video. Under stress, attention narrows, and memory may not align perfectly with recorded evidence.
14. Lessons for Officers and the Public
Matt encourages the public to consider the totality of circumstances before reaching conclusions. For officers, he stresses realistic expectations of human performance, continued education, and an understanding of how video evidence should be interpreted.
Key Takeaway
A video recording is an important piece of evidence, but interpreting a complex force encounter requires context, objective analysis, an understanding of human performance, and a willingness to consider facts that may challenge initial assumptions.
Disclaimer
This episode reflects the conversation and opinions expressed by the participants. Discussion of particular incidents should not be interpreted as a formal finding about any case that was not fully reviewed in the episode.
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Jeffrey Lewis: 30 Years in Miami Homicide — Cold Cases, Cocaine Cowboys & Catching Killers | Bulletproof True Crime10/16/2026 | 50 mins.Guest: Jeffrey Lewis
Guest background: Retired Miami-Dade homicide detective, U.S. Air Force veteran, volunteer cold case homicide detective, former Seminole County Sheriff's Office professional, and board member of the National Homicide Investigators Association.
Hosted by: Steve Stanulis
In this episode:
Jeffrey Lewis’s journey from the U.S. Air Force into law enforcement
Three decades of policing in Miami-Dade County
His first homicide investigation and obtaining a confession
Why criminals sometimes reveal more than they should
The challenges of solving stranger-on-stranger murders
Why homicide cases go cold and how investigators can revisit them
The role of DNA, fingerprints, ballistics, and forensic evidence
Body cameras, public scrutiny, and changes in modern policing
Miami’s drug-related violence during the Cocaine Cowboys era
Home-invasion robberies and criminals impersonating police officers
The importance of investigative teamwork and getting justice for victims
About the guest:
Jeffrey Lewis is a retired law enforcement professional whose career included military service, robbery investigations, homicide investigations, and cold case work. His experience offers a perspective on the realities of major crime investigations and the persistence required to pursue justice for victims and their families.
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- Guest
Chad Wolf
Former Acting United States Secretary of Homeland Security
Host
Steve Stanulis
Bullet Proof Podcast
Topics Covered
00:00 — Introduction
Steve introduces Chad Wolf
Wolf's background and role in Homeland Security
01:00 — How Chad Wolf Got Into Government
Growing up in Mississippi and Texas
His interest in public service
Moving to Washington, D.C.
Starting his career on Capitol Hill
02:30 — What Does Homeland Security Actually Do?
DHS as a large organization with multiple operating components
Coast Guard
Secret Service
TSA
ICE
Customs and Border Protection
Cybersecurity
Different career paths within DHS
04:15 — What Is It Like to Know About Threats Americans Never See?
Wolf's early-morning intelligence briefings
The President's Daily Brief
Threats facing the homeland
The responsibility of turning intelligence into action
Protecting Americans from threats they may never know existed
07:00 — The Psychological Weight of Homeland Security
Constant exposure to national-security threats
Making decisions under uncertainty
The responsibility of protecting millions of people
09:00 — 9/11 and How Prepared Is America Today?
Lessons learned from September 11
Changes in homeland security preparedness
How emergency response and intelligence have evolved
Whether the U.S. is better positioned to respond today
12:00 — How Intelligence Becomes Action
How officials evaluate incoming information
Determining whether intelligence is credible
Connecting intelligence with field operations
Working with different agencies
15:00 — Lone Actors vs. Organized Terrorist Groups
Why lone actors can be extremely difficult to detect
Radicalization through the internet
Intelligence and investigative challenges
The importance of identifying warning signs
18:00 — The Threats Civilians Don't See
Investigations
Behavioral indicators
Connecting information across agencies
How law enforcement identifies potential threats
22:00 — America's Southern Border
Security challenges at the border
Changes in migration patterns
Border enforcement
Intelligence concerns
The role of CBP and Border Patrol
27:00 — Cartels & Human Trafficking
How sophisticated criminal organizations can be
Cartel operations
Human trafficking networks
The challenges facing law enforcement
Protecting vulnerable people
32:00 — The Threat of Human Trafficking Inside the U.S.
Why trafficking remains a serious concern
Vulnerable populations
The challenges of identifying trafficking operations
36:00 — America's Biggest National-Security Threats
Wolf discusses threats including:
Terrorism
Cyber attacks
Organized crime
Foreign adversaries
Lone-actor threats
40:00 — Which Countries Concern Homeland Security?
Iran
North Korea
Russia
Other countries that may not share information with the United States
Challenges involved in intelligence and vetting
43:00 — What Does Washington Get Wrong?
Lessons Wolf learned while working inside Washington
Decision-making at the highest levels
The challenges of government leadership
46:00 — The Pressure of Leading Homeland Security
Starting the day with intelligence briefings
Making decisions based on incomplete information
Managing major threats
Transitioning from national-security responsibilities back to family life
50:00 — The Human Side of National Security
Being a husband and father while carrying enormous responsibility
Compartmentalizing work and personal life
The psychological impact of high-pressure leadership
53:00 — What Would Chad Wolf Change?
Steve asks what Wolf would change if given the opportunity
Improving homeland security and national preparedness
Resources and priorities for federal agencies
55:00 — Where to Find Chad Wolf
Chad discusses his current work
Professional opportunities and speaking
How listeners can connect with him
Key Questions Asked in the Episode
How did you originally get into government?
What qualifications do you need to work at Homeland Security?
What was it like receiving intelligence briefings every morning?
What threats worried you the most?
How do you determine whether intelligence is credible?
Are lone actors harder to stop than organized groups?
What warning signs can law enforcement identify?
What are the biggest security problems at the border?
How sophisticated are the cartels?
How serious is human trafficking?
Is the southern border secure?
What does Washington get wrong about immigration?
Should ICE or Border Patrol receive more resources?
Which countries concern you most from a national-security perspective?
What's more dangerous: terrorism, cyber attacks or organized crime?
What surprised you most about working inside Washington?
What would you change if you could change one thing?
How do you transition from dealing with national threats to going home and being a husband and father?
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Meagan McCarthy: Surviving a Police Shooting, PTSD & Finding Purpose | Bulletproof Podcast10/02/2026 | 54 mins.Guest: Meagan McCarthy
Host: Steve Stanulis
Podcast: Bulletproof Podcast
About the Guest
Meagan McCarthy is a keynote speaker, author, law enforcement and victim advocate, and wellness and resiliency trainer specializing in mental health. After serving as a law enforcement officer, surviving a life-threatening shooting, and navigating significant mental health challenges, she dedicated herself to helping others understand trauma, resilience, and recovery.
Topics Covered
Meagan's journey from nursing studies to law enforcement.
Her experiences serving with the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
The realities and risks of responding to unpredictable calls.
The September 4, 2019, shooting that changed her life.
The physical injuries and long-term psychological effects of the incident.
PTSD, trauma recovery, and the importance of professional support.
Facing public scrutiny and navigating a criminal trial.
Prescription medication addiction and mental health struggles.
Her transition from law enforcement to advocacy and public speaking.
Supporting victims, police officers, and other first responders.
Why resilience does not always look the same for everyone.
What aspiring law enforcement officers should consider beyond salary and benefits.
Finding purpose and helping others after a traumatic experience.
A Message on Mental Health
Meagan emphasizes that mental health challenges can affect anyone, regardless of occupation or background. Her advocacy encourages people to seek support, access appropriate resources, and recognize that resilience is not always visible from the outside.
Content Note: This episode includes discussions of gun violence, traumatic injuries, PTSD, addiction, and suicidal behavior.
If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis in the United States, call or text 988 for the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.
Stay connected with Bulletproof Podcast for more conversations with people whose real-life experiences reveal the challenges, resilience, and stories behind the headlines.
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