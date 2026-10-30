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Bulletproof True Crime: The Operator Files

Steve Stanulis, Bleav
True Crime
Bulletproof True Crime: The Operator Files
Latest episode

46 episodes

  • Bulletproof True Crime: The Operator Files

    Matt Botterbusch: Why Police Bodycam Footage Doesn't Tell the Whole Story | Use of Force Explained

    10/30/2026 | 48 mins.
    In this episode, we discuss:

    Matt Botterbusch's law enforcement background and path into use-of-force reviews

    What a Use of Force Review Unit does

    Why understanding the officer's decision-making matters

    How body-worn cameras changed modern policing

    Why bodycam footage may not capture an officer's full perspective

    The difference between what an officer experiences and what a camera records

    Perspective distortion, fisheye lenses, and spatial perception

    How stress, fear, and cognitive load affect split-second decisions

    Why viral police videos can create misleading public narratives

    Civilian Complaint Review Boards and the challenges of reviewing police footage

    When an incident may look different after a complete investigation

    The role of objective and unbiased use-of-force analysis

    Whether tasers are underused or overused

    Should police departments limit foot pursuits?

    The meaning and misunderstanding of "I feared for my life"

    Whether force can sometimes be used as a de-escalation tool

    What civilians should know during police encounters

    What every police officer should understand about critical incidents

    About Matt Botterbusch
    Matt Botterbusch is a Commander with the Use of Force Review Unit, an FBI National Academy graduate, and a certified forensic video technician. He has extensive experience in tactical operations, SWAT leadership, drug interdiction, firearms instruction, control tactics, and critical incident analysis.

    He is also the co-founder of First State Force Review LLC, an organization focused on use-of-force analysis, consultation, and training. His professional credentials include FBI National Academy #298, IADLEST Nationally Certified Instructor, and LEVA Certified Forensic Video Technician.

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • Bulletproof True Crime: The Operator Files

    Understanding Complex Police Use-of-Force Encounters | Matt Botterbusch | Bullet Proof Podcast

    10/23/2026 | 48 mins.
    Guest Information

    Guest: Matt Botterbusch
    Professional background:

    Commander, Use of Force Review Unit

    Co-Founder, FIRST STATE FORCE REVIEW LLC

    FBI National Academy graduate, Session #298

    IADLEST Nationally Certified Instructor

    LEVA Certified Forensic Video Technician

    Host: Steve Stanulis
    Podcast: Bullet Proof Podcast

    Episode Overview

    Matt Botterbusch discusses the realities of reviewing complex police use-of-force encounters, explaining how human performance, officer perception, video evidence, and investigative methodology affect the interpretation of critical incidents.
    Key Discussion Points

    1. Matt's Law Enforcement Career
    Matt describes his service-oriented motivation for entering law enforcement, his background in drug interdiction and illegal weapons investigations, and how years of tactical leadership and instruction led him to use-of-force review.
    2. Why Understanding the “Why” Matters

    Traditional investigations establish who, what, when, and where. Matt explains why understanding an officer's decision-making in the moment is also essential to analyzing an encounter fairly.

    3. Body-Worn Cameras and Police Accountability

    Steve and Matt discuss the initial concerns officers had about wearing body cameras and how recorded footage can document police conduct, clarify disputed encounters, and help evaluate complaints.

    4. Viral Videos and Missing Context

    Matt explains the challenges of responding to viral police videos before reports and statements are available. He discusses why agencies should provide context carefully when releasing footage to the public.

    5. Perspective Distortion in Body-Camera Footage

    Body cameras record two-dimensional visual information and have technical limitations. Matt explains how lens distortion, frame rates, camera position, and missing contextual information can affect a viewer's understanding of distance, movement, and timing.

    6. Human Performance Under Stress

    Critical incidents involve time pressure, uncertainty, fear, and competing demands for attention. Matt discusses why an officer's experience of an encounter may differ from what a recording appears to show.

    7. Reviewing Force Objectively

    An incident that initially appears justified may look different after a complete review, and the reverse can also happen. Matt describes using repeatable, reliable investigative methods rather than relying on assumptions or public reaction.

    8. Real-World Decision-Making and Public Expectations

    The conversation examines why expectations such as shooting a weapon out of someone's hand or deliberately targeting a leg do not reflect the realities of rapidly unfolding force encounters.

    9. Advanced Forensic Video Technology

    Matt discusses laser scanning and spatial reconstruction tools used in complex cases to better understand the relative positions of officers and civilians.

    10. Tasers and Foot Pursuits

    During a rapid-fire segment, Matt discusses the limitations of conducted-energy devices, the risks of over-reliance on less-lethal tools, and why foot-pursuit policies need to account for individual circumstances.

    11. De-Escalation and Mental Health Crises

    Matt explains why communication and persuasion are often preferred, while recognizing that some situations require timely physical intervention to secure a person and obtain medical care.

    12. Accountability Within Law Enforcement

    Matt discusses the difficulty of discovering that an officer made a poor decision. He emphasizes that credibility depends on presenting the facts honestly, even when the findings are unfavorable to law enforcement.

    13. Memory After Critical Incidents

    Matt explains that officers may not remember parts of an encounter captured on video. Under stress, attention narrows, and memory may not align perfectly with recorded evidence.

    14. Lessons for Officers and the Public

    Matt encourages the public to consider the totality of circumstances before reaching conclusions. For officers, he stresses realistic expectations of human performance, continued education, and an understanding of how video evidence should be interpreted.

    Key Takeaway

    A video recording is an important piece of evidence, but interpreting a complex force encounter requires context, objective analysis, an understanding of human performance, and a willingness to consider facts that may challenge initial assumptions.
    Disclaimer

    This episode reflects the conversation and opinions expressed by the participants. Discussion of particular incidents should not be interpreted as a formal finding about any case that was not fully reviewed in the episode.
    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • Bulletproof True Crime: The Operator Files

    Jeffrey Lewis: 30 Years in Miami Homicide — Cold Cases, Cocaine Cowboys & Catching Killers | Bulletproof True Crime

    10/16/2026 | 50 mins.
    Guest: Jeffrey Lewis

    Guest background: Retired Miami-Dade homicide detective, U.S. Air Force veteran, volunteer cold case homicide detective, former Seminole County Sheriff's Office professional, and board member of the National Homicide Investigators Association.

    Hosted by: Steve Stanulis

    In this episode:

    Jeffrey Lewis’s journey from the U.S. Air Force into law enforcement

    Three decades of policing in Miami-Dade County

    His first homicide investigation and obtaining a confession

    Why criminals sometimes reveal more than they should

    The challenges of solving stranger-on-stranger murders

    Why homicide cases go cold and how investigators can revisit them

    The role of DNA, fingerprints, ballistics, and forensic evidence

    Body cameras, public scrutiny, and changes in modern policing

    Miami’s drug-related violence during the Cocaine Cowboys era

    Home-invasion robberies and criminals impersonating police officers

    The importance of investigative teamwork and getting justice for victims

    About the guest:
    Jeffrey Lewis is a retired law enforcement professional whose career included military service, robbery investigations, homicide investigations, and cold case work. His experience offers a perspective on the realities of major crime investigations and the persistence required to pursue justice for victims and their families.

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • Bulletproof True Crime: The Operator Files

    Former DHS Secretary Chad Wolf on America's Biggest Security Threats

    10/09/2026 | 46 mins.
    Guest

    Chad Wolf
    Former Acting United States Secretary of Homeland Security
    Host

    Steve Stanulis
    Bullet Proof Podcast
    Topics Covered

    00:00 — Introduction

    Steve introduces Chad Wolf

    Wolf's background and role in Homeland Security

    01:00 — How Chad Wolf Got Into Government

    Growing up in Mississippi and Texas

    His interest in public service

    Moving to Washington, D.C.

    Starting his career on Capitol Hill

    02:30 — What Does Homeland Security Actually Do?

    DHS as a large organization with multiple operating components

    Coast Guard

    Secret Service

    TSA

    ICE

    Customs and Border Protection

    Cybersecurity

    Different career paths within DHS

    04:15 — What Is It Like to Know About Threats Americans Never See?

    Wolf's early-morning intelligence briefings

    The President's Daily Brief

    Threats facing the homeland

    The responsibility of turning intelligence into action

    Protecting Americans from threats they may never know existed

    07:00 — The Psychological Weight of Homeland Security

    Constant exposure to national-security threats

    Making decisions under uncertainty

    The responsibility of protecting millions of people

    09:00 — 9/11 and How Prepared Is America Today?

    Lessons learned from September 11

    Changes in homeland security preparedness

    How emergency response and intelligence have evolved

    Whether the U.S. is better positioned to respond today

    12:00 — How Intelligence Becomes Action

    How officials evaluate incoming information

    Determining whether intelligence is credible

    Connecting intelligence with field operations

    Working with different agencies

    15:00 — Lone Actors vs. Organized Terrorist Groups

    Why lone actors can be extremely difficult to detect

    Radicalization through the internet

    Intelligence and investigative challenges

    The importance of identifying warning signs

    18:00 — The Threats Civilians Don't See

    Investigations

    Behavioral indicators

    Connecting information across agencies

    How law enforcement identifies potential threats

    22:00 — America's Southern Border

    Security challenges at the border

    Changes in migration patterns

    Border enforcement

    Intelligence concerns

    The role of CBP and Border Patrol

    27:00 — Cartels & Human Trafficking

    How sophisticated criminal organizations can be

    Cartel operations

    Human trafficking networks

    The challenges facing law enforcement

    Protecting vulnerable people

    32:00 — The Threat of Human Trafficking Inside the U.S.

    Why trafficking remains a serious concern

    Vulnerable populations

    The challenges of identifying trafficking operations

    36:00 — America's Biggest National-Security Threats
    Wolf discusses threats including:

    Terrorism

    Cyber attacks

    Organized crime

    Foreign adversaries

    Lone-actor threats

    40:00 — Which Countries Concern Homeland Security?

    Iran

    North Korea

    Russia

    Other countries that may not share information with the United States

    Challenges involved in intelligence and vetting

    43:00 — What Does Washington Get Wrong?

    Lessons Wolf learned while working inside Washington

    Decision-making at the highest levels

    The challenges of government leadership

    46:00 — The Pressure of Leading Homeland Security

    Starting the day with intelligence briefings

    Making decisions based on incomplete information

    Managing major threats

    Transitioning from national-security responsibilities back to family life

    50:00 — The Human Side of National Security

    Being a husband and father while carrying enormous responsibility

    Compartmentalizing work and personal life

    The psychological impact of high-pressure leadership

    53:00 — What Would Chad Wolf Change?

    Steve asks what Wolf would change if given the opportunity

    Improving homeland security and national preparedness

    Resources and priorities for federal agencies

    55:00 — Where to Find Chad Wolf

    Chad discusses his current work

    Professional opportunities and speaking

    How listeners can connect with him

    Key Questions Asked in the Episode

    How did you originally get into government?

    What qualifications do you need to work at Homeland Security?

    What was it like receiving intelligence briefings every morning?

    What threats worried you the most?

    How do you determine whether intelligence is credible?

    Are lone actors harder to stop than organized groups?

    What warning signs can law enforcement identify?

    What are the biggest security problems at the border?

    How sophisticated are the cartels?

    How serious is human trafficking?

    Is the southern border secure?

    What does Washington get wrong about immigration?

    Should ICE or Border Patrol receive more resources?

    Which countries concern you most from a national-security perspective?

    What's more dangerous: terrorism, cyber attacks or organized crime?

    What surprised you most about working inside Washington?

    What would you change if you could change one thing?

    How do you transition from dealing with national threats to going home and being a husband and father?

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • Bulletproof True Crime: The Operator Files

    Meagan McCarthy: Surviving a Police Shooting, PTSD & Finding Purpose | Bulletproof Podcast

    10/02/2026 | 54 mins.
    Guest: Meagan McCarthy

    Host: Steve Stanulis

    Podcast: Bulletproof Podcast

    About the Guest

    Meagan McCarthy is a keynote speaker, author, law enforcement and victim advocate, and wellness and resiliency trainer specializing in mental health. After serving as a law enforcement officer, surviving a life-threatening shooting, and navigating significant mental health challenges, she dedicated herself to helping others understand trauma, resilience, and recovery.

    Topics Covered

    Meagan's journey from nursing studies to law enforcement.

    Her experiences serving with the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

    The realities and risks of responding to unpredictable calls.

    The September 4, 2019, shooting that changed her life.

    The physical injuries and long-term psychological effects of the incident.

    PTSD, trauma recovery, and the importance of professional support.

    Facing public scrutiny and navigating a criminal trial.

    Prescription medication addiction and mental health struggles.

    Her transition from law enforcement to advocacy and public speaking.

    Supporting victims, police officers, and other first responders.

    Why resilience does not always look the same for everyone.

    What aspiring law enforcement officers should consider beyond salary and benefits.

    Finding purpose and helping others after a traumatic experience.

    A Message on Mental Health
    Meagan emphasizes that mental health challenges can affect anyone, regardless of occupation or background. Her advocacy encourages people to seek support, access appropriate resources, and recognize that resilience is not always visible from the outside.

    Content Note: This episode includes discussions of gun violence, traumatic injuries, PTSD, addiction, and suicidal behavior.

    If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis in the United States, call or text 988 for the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.

    Stay connected with Bulletproof Podcast for more conversations with people whose real-life experiences reveal the challenges, resilience, and stories behind the headlines.

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
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About Bulletproof True Crime: The Operator Files
Step into the shadows with Bulletproof: The Operator Files — a raw, high-stakes true crime and investigative podcast hosted by Steve Stanulis: ex-NYPD, elite bodyguard, private investigator, and Hollywood insider. From undercover missions to celebrity scandals, each episode reveals real cases, covert operations, and untold stories of deception, danger, and survival. Whether it's tracking a con artist, exposing betrayal, or walking the line between justice and vengeance, this is where grit meets truth. No scripts. No filters. Just the Operator.
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