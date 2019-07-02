Brexit: A Guide for the Perplexed

As the UK prepares to begin leaving the EU, what are the key deals to be done? Chris Morris cuts through the jargon to discover how everyone's lives could chang... More
Services
Brexit has made it trickier for UK lawyers and architects who want to work in Europe, even musicians have to fill in customs paperwork when they go on tour. So why has the service sector seemed to boom since the UK’s departure from the EU? Former Brussels correspondent Adam Fleming investigates.
Presenter Adam Fleming
Producers: Diane Richardson and Sally Abrahams
Researcher: Octavia Woodward
Production Co-ordinator: Janet Staples
Editor: China Collins
Sound: Neil Churchill
6/21/2023
14:12
Movement of People
The free movement of people from the EU has ended, but immigration has reached record levels. Former Brussels correspondent, Adam Fleming, charts how Britain’s workplaces and universities have changed as a result of Brexit, and learns from seasonal workers about the art of picking asparagus.
Producers: Sally Abrahams and Diane Richardson
Production Co-ordinator: Janet Staples
Editor: China Collins
Sound engineer: James Beard
6/20/2023
14:36
Trade in Goods
Former Brussels correspondent Adam Fleming explores how businesses have adapted to new trade rules, three years after the UK left the EU.
He finds out why allergy-friendly nutrition bars are being sold to Australia and the Middle East instead of the EU, and the reason exports of British eels have ground to a halt.
Presenter: Adam Fleming
Producers: Diane Richardson and Sally Abrahams
Editor: China Collins
Production Co-ordinator: Janet Staples
Sound: Neil Churchill
6/19/2023
14:05
Destinations
Where might Brexit be taking the UK? Chris Morris takes a look beyond the daily news frenzy. As well as the withdrawal agreement currently being negotiated, there are much bigger questions now in play. What sort of economy, society and international links could the UK have? Journeying into this new world he discovers the possible destinations, the dramas to come why some are still clinging to the cheese sandwich theory of referendums.
Producer: Chris Bowlby
Editor: Hugh Levinson
2/8/2019
13:50
Security
Britain's EU membership has shaped the way its security agencies and police co-operate with counterparts across Europe. Chris Morris discovers how Brexit might affect this. How far will co-operation continue as before, especially in key fields such as counter-terrorism? Will access to key databases be lost, and will the transfer of data be more difficult? And will extradition be affected?
Producer: Viv Jones
Editor: Hugh Levinson