Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Brexit: A Guide for the Perplexed in the App
Listen to Brexit: A Guide for the Perplexed in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsGovernment
Brexit: A Guide for the Perplexed

Brexit: A Guide for the Perplexed

Podcast Brexit: A Guide for the Perplexed
Podcast Brexit: A Guide for the Perplexed

Brexit: A Guide for the Perplexed

BBC Radio 4
add
As the UK prepares to begin leaving the EU, what are the key deals to be done? Chris Morris cuts through the jargon to discover how everyone's lives could chang... More
Government
As the UK prepares to begin leaving the EU, what are the key deals to be done? Chris Morris cuts through the jargon to discover how everyone's lives could chang... More

Available Episodes

5 of 28
  • Services
    Brexit has made it trickier for UK lawyers and architects who want to work in Europe, even musicians have to fill in customs paperwork when they go on tour. So why has the service sector seemed to boom since the UK’s departure from the EU? Former Brussels correspondent Adam Fleming investigates. Presenter Adam Fleming Producers: Diane Richardson and Sally Abrahams Researcher: Octavia Woodward Production Co-ordinator: Janet Staples Editor: China Collins Sound: Neil Churchill
    6/21/2023
    14:12
  • Movement of People
    The free movement of people from the EU has ended, but immigration has reached record levels. Former Brussels correspondent, Adam Fleming, charts how Britain’s workplaces and universities have changed as a result of Brexit, and learns from seasonal workers about the art of picking asparagus. Producers: Sally Abrahams and Diane Richardson Production Co-ordinator: Janet Staples Editor: China Collins Sound engineer: James Beard
    6/20/2023
    14:36
  • Trade in Goods
    Former Brussels correspondent Adam Fleming explores how businesses have adapted to new trade rules, three years after the UK left the EU. He finds out why allergy-friendly nutrition bars are being sold to Australia and the Middle East instead of the EU, and the reason exports of British eels have ground to a halt. Presenter: Adam Fleming Producers: Diane Richardson and Sally Abrahams Editor: China Collins Production Co-ordinator: Janet Staples Sound: Neil Churchill
    6/19/2023
    14:05
  • Destinations
    Where might Brexit be taking the UK? Chris Morris takes a look beyond the daily news frenzy. As well as the withdrawal agreement currently being negotiated, there are much bigger questions now in play. What sort of economy, society and international links could the UK have? Journeying into this new world he discovers the possible destinations, the dramas to come why some are still clinging to the cheese sandwich theory of referendums. Producer: Chris Bowlby Editor: Hugh Levinson
    2/8/2019
    13:50
  • Security
    Britain's EU membership has shaped the way its security agencies and police co-operate with counterparts across Europe. Chris Morris discovers how Brexit might affect this. How far will co-operation continue as before, especially in key fields such as counter-terrorism? Will access to key databases be lost, and will the transfer of data be more difficult? And will extradition be affected? Producer: Viv Jones Editor: Hugh Levinson
    2/7/2019
    13:42

More Government podcasts

About Brexit: A Guide for the Perplexed

As the UK prepares to begin leaving the EU, what are the key deals to be done? Chris Morris cuts through the jargon to discover how everyone's lives could change.
Podcast website

Listen to Brexit: A Guide for the Perplexed, The Steffan Tubbs Show Podcast and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Brexit: A Guide for the Perplexed

Brexit: A Guide for the Perplexed

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Brexit: A Guide for the Perplexed: Podcasts in Family

Brexit: A Guide for the Perplexed: Stations in Family