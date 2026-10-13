Bobby Berk saves masculinity with Paul Walter Hauser & Julian Sergi 💪The boys design interiors, enjoy Applebee's, kiss each other, take a time machine back to season 6 of The Masked Singer to make Bobby Berk the winner instead of Jewel, and become MEN.Boy Talk is proud to be sponsored by Underdog. Download Underdog and jump into Keep Your Million. Code: BOYTALKLink: https://play.underdogsports.com/vgwg/...#BoyTalk #BobbyBerk00:00 - Introduction & Masculinity in Crisis00:35 - Welcoming Bobby Berk01:14 - Construction & Queer Eye Emmy02:26 - The Ultimate Wingman Discussion03:09 - Straight Men & Questioning Stereotypes03:40 - The Kiss & Awkward Questions04:46 - The Dream Confession05:38 - Rapid Fire Questions06:37 - The Masked Singer Loss to Jewel08:05 - What's More Masculine? Game10:24 - The Man Board Reveal11:53 - Queer Eye Rumors & Final Thoughts