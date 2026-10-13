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7 episodes
- Bobby Berk saves masculinity with Paul Walter Hauser & Julian Sergi 💪The boys design interiors, enjoy Applebee's, kiss each other, take a time machine back to season 6 of The Masked Singer to make Bobby Berk the winner instead of Jewel, and become MEN.Boy Talk is proud to be sponsored by Underdog. Download Underdog and jump into Keep Your Million. Code: BOYTALKLink: https://play.underdogsports.com/vgwg/...#BoyTalk #BobbyBerk00:00 - Introduction & Masculinity in Crisis00:35 - Welcoming Bobby Berk01:14 - Construction & Queer Eye Emmy02:26 - The Ultimate Wingman Discussion03:09 - Straight Men & Questioning Stereotypes03:40 - The Kiss & Awkward Questions04:46 - The Dream Confession05:38 - Rapid Fire Questions06:37 - The Masked Singer Loss to Jewel08:05 - What's More Masculine? Game10:24 - The Man Board Reveal11:53 - Queer Eye Rumors & Final Thoughts
- Emelia Hartford saves masculinity with Paul Walter Hauser & Julian Sergi 💪🚗The boys watch Cars, drive stick shift, learn that vulnerability rather than a macho veneer may be true masculinity, John Wick 100 pizza rolls, and become MEN.Boy Talk is proud to be sponsored by Underdog. Download Underdog and jump into Keep Your Million. Code: BOYTALKLink: https://play.underdogsports.com/vgwg/p-boytalk#BoyTalk #EmeliaHartford
- Chuck Liddell saves masculinity with Paul Walter Hauser & Julian Sergi 💪👊The boys choke out masculinity, get blue balls, eat pizza rolls before 7AM, fight a lion, offset capital gains, and become MEN.Boy Talk is proud to be sponsored by Underdog. Download Underdog and jump into Keep Your Million. Code: BOYTALKLink: https://play.underdogsports.com/vgwg/...#BoyTalk #chuckliddell
- Miles Chamley-Watson saves masculinity with Paul Walter Hauser & Julian Sergi 💪🤺The boys touch tips, get teachers swords, eat processed foods, date old British women, join the Illuminati, and become MEN.
Boy Talk is proud to be sponsored by Underdog. Download Underdog and jump into Keep Your Million.
Code: BOYTALK
Link: https://play.underdogsports.com/vgwg/...#BoyTalk #MilesChamleyWatson
- Becky Lynch saves masculinity with Paul Walter Hauser & Julian Sergi 💪
The boys figure out the difference between Seth Rollins and Joseph Stalin, renounce their Irish citizenship, get tight on the pronunciation of Aer Lingus, yap about WWE, and become MEN.
Boy Talk is proud to be sponsored by Underdog. Download Underdog and jump into Keep Your Million. Code: BOYTALKLink: https://play.underdogsports.com/vgwg/...
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About Boy Talk Talk Show
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Boy Talk Talk Show
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