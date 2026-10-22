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Poog with Kate Berlant and Jacqueline Novak
Kate Berlant and Jacqueline Novak
Latest episode
296 episodes
- This week the hags are away and bringing you a favorite from the archive: Halloween Peabody.
The podcast is 4 episodes into independence. Straight hair and a red-light morning sends Kate soaring. A Halloween costume takes shape in Jacqueline's mind. Floating heads, a ghost cluster, and tears that break through the paywall. Balance is an ideal, not to be achieved in real life; a bag of popcorn and one tiny strawberry may suffice. Jacqueline demonstrates nerve flossing’s gentler cousin, nerve slackening. Kate recalls her very first beg. The New Yorker Fest is inevitable.
- Sometimes it’s important not to get your eight. Kate arrives after a night of caviar and champagne while Jacqueline considers the terror of washing the brain. Eye crust, ants at the headboard, and the risks of Googling before consulting The Tribunal. Lamb-free oats and the inbox pummeling continues. The fly swatter slices through the air, and nary a wind is felt. Kate reports from first class, where basic human dignity is a nod. Jacqueline examines the feminine and the injury. Trying not to reaggravate a shoulder thing that doesn’t exist. Smiling below the mask. Give me a carrot.
- Dreaming is the work. This week, the hags continue to consult the great texts and channel the true thinkers. Confronting the arrogant belief that you have knowledge of your own subconscious. Bookmarks and highlights. Kate needs a Jungian therapist and Jacqueline is willing to suspend her disbelief. Where’s my Objection Book? Googling ‘self-reliance’ and hunger for the quotes. And we shall be forced to take with shame our own opinion from another! You make a decision and then you make it the right one.
- Someone’s in a workshop right now to get over knowing you. This week, the hags consult the great texts and channel the true thinkers. Kate joins Jacqueline’s Caroline Myss reading club. Souvenir Tiger. Jacqueline receives a Pema Chödrön reading from Kate. The white knuckle grip and cheating ourselves out of the present moment. Blood blooms and a silent podcast. Eat Pray Love is an important text, but have the conversation. The ego loves to seek, but never to find!
- Honk if you don’t exist! In this week’s remix, the hags wade into the world of bodyworkers, energy healers, reiki masters and blocked chakras. Jacqueline experiences KY Jelly hands, while Kate writhes dramatically in the backroom. The high cost of a flea market psychic and looking for god in all the wrong places. Learning the shamanic techniques. Can I enter your energy field? Cutting the chord, slime, and putting water on the plate. No tool is inherently good or bad — but Zoom healing is the highest form.
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About Poog with Kate Berlant and Jacqueline Novak
An ongoing conversation about wellness from two obsessive friends. Jacqueline Novak and Kate Berlant have been inviting eavesdroppers into their conversations since 2020, and now their award-winning podcast returns. New episodes every Tuesday. Listen ad-free by becoming a premium Hag.Podcast website
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