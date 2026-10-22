About Poog with Kate Berlant and Jacqueline Novak

About Poog with Kate Berlant and Jacqueline Novak

About Poog with Kate Berlant and Jacqueline Novak

About Poog with Kate Berlant and Jacqueline Novak

About Poog with Kate Berlant and Jacqueline Novak

About Poog with Kate Berlant and Jacqueline Novak

An ongoing conversation about wellness from two obsessive friends. Jacqueline Novak and Kate Berlant have been inviting eavesdroppers into their conversations since 2020, and now their award-winning podcast returns.

New episodes every Tuesday. Listen ad-free by becoming a premium Hag.