Coming soon: Borrowed Lives Season 1

Borrowed Lives: Coming May 6, 2025. Written by playwright and host, David Bareford, Borrowed Lives will thrust you back in time to the shadowy streets of 1871 Chicago. When Elise DeJong dies, her ordeal is only just beginning. Thrust into a bewildering cycle of body-swapping upon death, Elise finds herself trapped in the bodies of other people and hunted by a ruthless cult determined to eradicate those who defy mortality. To survive this nightmarish fate and reclaim her own body, Elise must navigate a dangerous hidden world of arcane rituals, fanatic assassins, and secret societies. Get ready to be immersed in a thrilling historical adventure where death is just the doorway to another borrowed life.