Within the gilded walls of the Palmer House Hotel, a fragile respite offers temporary comfort. Under the watchful eye of her enigmatic protector, Elise finds a moment to breathe. But the air is thick with unspoken secrets as whispers of clandestine societies and manipulated lives begin to surface. The search for sanctuary leads her to a shadowy morgue, where a shocking discovery awaits that could shatter everything.For other podcasts and production blogs, visit www.obscuradramatica.comCAST ELISE................................................Lauren RogersJESSE...............................................Ryan BondMORDAUNT.....................................John ViniilassCHARLES MICHAEL........................Amanda CarawayWAITER............................................David BarefordALEXANDRA....................................Sarah Feely
32:32
S1E1: Awakenings
One moment, Elise DeJong lives; the next, she's trapped in another person's life, a stranger in a strange body. Pursued by a shadowy figure demanding answers she doesn't possess, Elise must unravel the mystery of her stolen existence before her borrowed lives run out. In this chilling first chapter, experience the terrifying awakenings that begin Elise's desperate fight for survival.For other podcasts and production blogs, visit obscuradramatica.com.CASTELISE...............................................................................................Lauren RogersSHEARS...........................................................................................Fawzy SimonLIBERTY...........................................................................................Andi BishopORDERLY/CLARENCE.....................................................................Dave CavallaroSARAH.............................................................................................Kristen JohnsonDAVIES.............................................................................................Stan PealMOTHER/FEMALE ACTOR..............................................................Keri HendrixCONDUCTOR/MALE ACTOR/FLYMAN/MISTER CAPLES.............Tom KastleCHANDLER/STAGE MANAGER.....................................................Jack HarvisonMAN ON STREET/WORKER/CALL BOY.........................................Peter NyeTHUG/DOCTOR..............................................................................Roger Bazinet
23:39
S1E3: Jesse
Once again cornered and hunted, Elise's desperate flight from the Shears abruptly ends, forcing another disorienting leap into a new borrowed life. A chilling unease settles with this unfamiliar identity, yet amidst the dread, a possible guardian emerges. As the relentless Shears draw nearer, Elise must navigate increasingly treacherous paths through a shadowy world, where survival hinges on fragile hope and the unsettling question: who, if anyone, can be trusted?For other podcasts and production blogs, visit www.obscuradramatica.comCAST ELISE................................................Lauren RogersKINGSTON.......................................Fawzy SimonLIBERTY...........................................Andi BishopMARCUS..........................................Stan PealMRS. HAVEN....................................Brenda McGinnisO'SHEA.............................................Riley AllenJESSE...............................................Ryan BondCOOK...............................................Lexy Dillon
21:13
S1E2: Finding Liberty
Elise lies trapped in a new body confined within the grim walls of Cook County Asylum. Doctors dismiss her desperate pleas, convinced her tales of stolen lives are mere ravings. But Elise knows the horrifying truth: she is being hunted. To break free and unravel the mystery of her fragmented existence, she must play their game, feigning madness to escape. For other podcasts and production blogs, visit www.obscuradramatica.comCASTELISE...............................................Lauren RogersKINGSTON......................................Fawzy SimonLIBERTY..........................................Andi BishopDR. GRAVER....................................Brad WadleDR. DIXON.......................................Kellen KirkhamORDERLY.........................................Dave CavallaroCONDUCTOR..................................Ryan BondCEMETERY WORKER......................Roger BazinetHENRIK............................................David BarefordMARCUS..........................................Stan PealMRS. HAVENS.................................Brenda McGinnisO'SHEA/UNDERTAKER...................Riley Allen
22:27
Coming soon: Borrowed Lives Season 1
Borrowed Lives: Coming May 6, 2025. Written by playwright and host, David Bareford, Borrowed Lives will thrust you back in time to the shadowy streets of 1871 Chicago. When Elise DeJong dies, her ordeal is only just beginning. Thrust into a bewildering cycle of body-swapping upon death, Elise finds herself trapped in the bodies of other people and hunted by a ruthless cult determined to eradicate those who defy mortality. To survive this nightmarish fate and reclaim her own body, Elise must navigate a dangerous hidden world of arcane rituals, fanatic assassins, and secret societies. Get ready to be immersed in a thrilling historical adventure where death is just the doorway to another borrowed life.
In the gaslit shadows of 1871 Chicago, the Broken Hourglass Society trades in stolen lives. When Elise dies, she's caught up in their deadly game, body-swapping repeatedly as she searches for her true form while a relentless cult closes in.