The Black-capped Chickadee may be tiny, but it has one of the most remarkable memories in the bird world. This week on Birds of a Feather Talk Together, we're revisiting one of our favorite conversations about this beloved backyard bird. Field Museum ornithologists and Curators of Birds John Bates and Shannon Hackett join RJ and Amanda Pole to explore Black-capped Chickadee intelligence, behavior, food caching, winter survival, nesting, identification, and their famous "chick-a-dee-dee-dee" call. One of the most fascinating things about chickadees is their ability to hide food throughout their environment and later remember where they stored it. We explore how chickadee memory works, why food caching is so important during winter, and what scientists have learned by studying the brains and behavior of these remarkable little birds. We also get into chickadee communication and their surprisingly complex calls. What does the "chick-a-dee" call mean? How do chickadees warn one another about predators? And why have Black-capped Chickadees become such an important species for scientists studying bird intelligence and cognition? Whether Black-capped Chickadees visit your backyard feeder every day or you're just discovering them, this episode will give you a new appreciation for one of North America's smartest and most charismatic backyard birds. Birds of a Feather Talk Together is hosted by Field Museum ornithologists John Bates and Shannon Hackett alongside birders RJ and Amanda Pole, combining expert ornithology with the questions and curiosity of everyday birdwatchers. Here are links to our social and YouTube pages, give us a follow: YouTube Instagram TikTok BlueSky

We're wrapping up our summer break with a revisit to one of North America's most iconic birds: the Common Loon! We'll be back next week with brand-new episodes, but before we do, we're heading back to one of our favorite conversations about this unmistakable bird. From their striking black-and-white plumage and incredible diving abilities to the haunting calls that echo across northern lakes, Common Loons are truly fascinating birds. And speaking of that famous sound—we're going to play a Common Loon call right before the episode begins! We talk a lot about their different vocalizations and that iconic call throughout the episode, so we wanted everyone to hear it before we dive in. Join Field Museum Curators of Birds Dr. John Bates and Dr. Shannon Hackett, along with RJ and Amanda, as we explore the biology, behavior, vocalizations, and natural history of the Common Loon. Whether you've heard a loon calling across a lake, spotted one while birding, or are just discovering what makes these birds so special, we hope you enjoy revisiting this episode with us. Birds of a Feather Talk Together is a birding and ornithology podcast for everyone—from experienced birders to people just beginning to discover the world of birds. 🎧 Brand-new episodes return next week! #CommonLoon #Birding #BirdWatching #Birds #Ornithology #BirdPodcast #FieldMuseum #BirdCalls #Loon #Wildlife #NaturePodcast Here are links to our social and YouTube pages, give us a follow: YouTube Instagram TikTok BlueSky

This week on Birds of a Feather Talk Together, we’re catching up on our summer birding adventures! RJ and Amanda share stories from their trip to Maine, including birding around Bar Harbor and taking a wildlife cruise along the coast. They encountered some incredible seabirds, including Atlantic Puffins, Common Eiders, and Black Guillemots, and talk about what it was like seeing these iconic Maine birds in person. We also get into another fascinating part of coastal Maine: the lobster fishing industry. After spending time around lobster boats and learning more about the fishery, RJ and Amanda discuss some of the sustainability practices used by Maine lobstermen and how closely the industry is connected to the coastal ecosystem. Meanwhile, John and Shannon share stories from their summer, including meeting Tommy Siegel and Billy Libby from Extremely Accurate Bird Songs. We also look ahead to the Chicago Urban Birding Festival, where Birds of a Feather will be appearing for a live show. And before all of that, we kick things off with some incredible bird pins created by artist Jimmy Gonzalez. From Atlantic Puffins and Black Guillemots to lobster boats, bird art, Extremely Accurate Bird Songs, and the Chicago Urban Birding Festival, this episode is a celebration of a summer spent around birds. Birds of a Feather Talk Together is a conversational birding and ornithology podcast hosted by Field Museum ornithologists Dr. John Bates and Dr. Shannon Hackett alongside birders RJ and Amanda Pole. Each week, we explore birds, birding, ornithology, conservation, and the natural world. Here are links to our social and YouTube pages, give us a follow: YouTube Instagram TikTok BlueSky

This week on Birds of a Feather Talk Together, we’re talking all about the Black Phoebe—a charismatic little flycatcher of the western United States known for its tail-wagging, insect-catching acrobatics, and habit of nesting around homes and other human structures. Thanks to listener Emily for inspiring this episode! She wrote in to tell us about a Black Phoebe nesting in her carport, which sent us down the rabbit hole on this fascinating bird. We get into Black Phoebe behavior, nesting, identification, and some of the things that make this species so much fun to have around. We also kick things off with a preview of the Chicago Urban Birding Festival, happening this weekend! Birds of a Feather will be recording a live episode at the festival, complete with an audience Q&A. Also performing are Tommy and Billy from Extremely Accurate Bird Songs—which somehow leads us into a conversation about a certain piece of bird anatomy that could make Tommy’s already extremely accurate bird drawings even more accurate. We’ll leave it at that. As always, Birds of a Feather Talk Together brings together married ornithologists Dr. John Bates and Dr. Shannon Hackett with birders RJ Pole and Amanda Pole for conversations about birds, birding, ornithology, natural history, and everything we discover along the way. Here are links to our social and YouTube pages, give us a follow: YouTube Instagram TikTok BlueSky

This week on Birds of a Feather Talk Together, we're diving into the fascinating world of the Swallow-tailed Kite, a striking black-and-white raptor famous for its incredibly long, deeply forked tail and seemingly effortless flight. But the Swallow-tailed Kite doesn't just LOOK impressive in the air—it has evolved to do an astonishing amount of its daily life without landing. These birds can catch and eat prey while flying, drink on the wing, and even collect nesting material from trees without touching the ground. So how do they do it? Field Museum Curators of Birds Dr. John Bates and Dr. Shannon Hackett take us into the biology, behavior, evolution, and natural history of the Swallow-tailed Kite. RJ and Amanda bring plenty of questions as we explore how that distinctive forked tail helps these birds maneuver through the sky, what they eat, how they hunt, where they live and migrate, and what makes them such specialized flyers. If you've ever looked up and seen the unmistakable silhouette of a Swallow-tailed Kite soaring overhead, you already know why this bird inspires so much excitement. And if you've never seen one before, this episode might give you a new bird for your bucket list. 🐦 Birds of a Feather Talk Together is a conversational birding and ornithology podcast hosted by Field Museum ornithologists Dr. John Bates and Dr. Shannon Hackett alongside birders RJ and Amanda. From bird behavior and evolution to migration, conservation, and the incredible things birds do, we're exploring the world of birds one species at a time. 🎧 Listen now and discover why the Swallow-tailed Kite might be one of the coolest birds in the sky. #SwallowTailedKite #Birding #BirdWatching #Birds #BirdFacts #Raptors #BirdOfPrey #Ornithology #BirdPodcast #BirdBehavior #BirdMigration #Wildlife #Nature Here are links to our social and YouTube pages, give us a follow: YouTube Instagram TikTok BlueSky

About Birds of a Feather Talk Together

About Birds of a Feather Talk Together

About Birds of a Feather Talk Together