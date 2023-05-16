A podcast all about birds. Two bird experts, John Bates and Shannon Hackett, educate two amateur birders on all things bird related. With access to one of the l... More
Episode 3: Mailbag!
Join us this week as we answer more questions from our fans. John travels to Uganda, RJ travels to the San Juan Islands, and we learn about genetic mutations on birds and how it can effect their coloring. Birds of a Feather Talk Together is the ultimate bird podcast for expert birders and amateur birders who are just getting started. Join us on our journey! Do you want your question answered on the pod? Submit your questions at [email protected] and we will answer them on our next episode!Thank you for listening!
5/16/2023
16:40
Episode 2: Birds of Paradise
Join us this week as we discuss the Birds of Paradise. From their mating rituals, to their exotic dancing, to a bird specimen that may have been found by Alfred Russel Wallace himself. John and Shannon's knowledge of the Birds of Paradise is truly fascinating, as we jump in to learn more. We love to hear from our fans! Please submit mailbag questions at [email protected] and we'll answer your question on the next episode. Thank you for listening!
5/16/2023
38:23
Episode 1: Ivory Billed Woodpecker
Join John Bates and Shannon Hackett as they teach birding enthusiasts RJ and Amanda on their journey to learn more about the Ivory Billed Woodpecker. John and Shannon work at the Chicago Field Museum and manage one of the largest collection of bird specimen in the world. The Ivory Billed may (or may not?) be extinct, but either way John and Shannon have up close and personal access to actual Ivory Billed. Join us to learn more!Questions? Submit mailbag questions at [email protected] and we'll answer your questions on our next episode!
5/16/2023
33:25
Teaser: Intro to Birds of a Feather Talk Together
What is Birds of a Feather Talk Together? Two bird experts discuss a number of birding topics with two amateur bird enthusiasts. Here's a quick overview of what to expect on the exciting new birding podcast.
A podcast all about birds. Two bird experts, John Bates and Shannon Hackett, educate two amateur birders on all things bird related. With access to one of the largest bird collections in the United States, the hosts dive into exotic, rare, extinct, and also common birds. For experienced birders to people who are brand new to birding, this podcast is for anyone who has ever been interested in birds!