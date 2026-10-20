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9 episodes
- North Korean spies recruit two unwitting women to kill Kim Jong-nam, going through elaborate means to avoid detection. But the ensuing calamity triggers a daring rescue — one that could, someday, change the face of North Korea.
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- When Kim Jong-nam meets a mysterious American, were his brother's henchmen hiding in the shadows? How North Korea’s poisonous relationship with the United States contributed to Kim Jong-nam’s death — in more ways than one.
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- Plunge into the murky underworld of North Korea's dirty financial dealings, and you'll realize: Kim Jong-nam was not in exile. Inside the prince's secret get-rich scheme—and the mob-like motivations that made him ... a target.
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- After a spontaneous encounter, the scoop of a lifetime falls into the lap of a Japanese journalist. The surprising friendship that follows reveals much more than just Kim Jong-nam's thoughts on succession. But did his big mouth get him in big trouble?
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- In a regime where image means everything, Kim Jong-nam's trip to Disneyland was a PR disaster. But is that why he was skipped over as successor? A deep dive into the country's history suggests that Kim Jong-nam and his family might have actually been punished for doing ... the unthinkable.
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About Big Brother: North Korea’s Forgotten Prince
Kim Jong-nam should be the ruler of North Korea. Instead, he was the victim of the 21st century’s most bizarre assassination plot. A deep look inside a decades-long saga broiling with deceit, palace gossip, and political backstabbing—shedding light on the machinations of the most secretive nation on the planet.Podcast website
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