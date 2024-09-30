We tackle your messages about the Windsor consorts, but because we had so many messages and so much to talk about, we've had to cut the episode in half! So in Part 1, we respond to your messages about Alexandra of Denmark, Mary of Teck and Wallis Simpson, with messages on Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon and Prince Philip to follow next week.
S3.71 Prince Philip: Review
It's the end of the series - with this episode, we finish our review of all the consorts from Ealhswith to Prince Philip. With the war, gaffes galore and a record-breaking stint as consort, there's plenty to discuss. The question is, will Prince Philip, consort to Elizabeth II, take the final place on the Rex Factor mountain?
S3.70 Prince Philip: Biography
We reach the end of the series, or nearly the end, as we embark on the first of two episodes for Prince Philip, the consort to Elizabeth II. No reviewing this time, but instead we take a look at his life and consortship, particularly a dramatic start to life which sees flight from revolution, family tragedy and the Second World War before things settle down and he becomes consort.
S3.69 Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon: Review
In Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon's second episode, we review the consort of King George VI by all the factors and decide whether or not she had the Rex Factor.
S3.68 Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon: Biography
In the first of two episodes, we look at the life and queenship of Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon (AKA the Queen Mother), consort to King George VI. From growing up in a Scottish castle to the First World War, becoming the Duchess of York, helping the monarchy through the Abdication Crisis and the Second World to a half-century as the Queen Mother, Elizabeth spanned the twentieth century. We tell the story of her long life in this episode, with the review to follow in the second of her episodes.
