S3.70 Prince Philip: Biography

We reach the end of the series, or nearly the end, as we embark on the first of two episodes for Prince Philip, the consort to Elizabeth II. No reviewing this time, but instead we take a look at his life and consortship, particularly a dramatic start to life which sees flight from revolution, family tragedy and the Second World War before things settle down and he becomes consort.