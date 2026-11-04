INNOCENT BROAD Air Date: April 26, 1958 A young woman named Linda Bell arrives in Dodge to meet her fiancé, Lou Paxton, but trouble follows close behind. A jealous and volatile man named Joe Bassett rides in on the same stagecoach, and although Lou insists he doesn't know him, Matt Dillon senses something isn't right. When Lou steers his 17‑year‑old bride‑to‑be toward a job at the Long Branch, Matt's suspicions deepen. Hidden connections, jealousy, and deception collide as Matt works to uncover the truth and keep Linda safe in a town where innocence can be a dangerous thing. ⭐ JOHNNY RED Air Date: October 3, 1959 A stranger arrives in Dodge claiming to be Billy Crale, the long‑lost son of a local widow who believed her boy died in the Civil War. The reunion seems joyful — but Matt Dillon knows the real Billy Crale was reported dead at Shiloh. When Matt discovers a wanted poster revealing the newcomer is actually the outlaw Johnny Red, he faces a painful dilemma: arrest the man and shatter a mother's fragile happiness, or risk letting a dangerous criminal walk free. It's a tense, emotional story of identity, deception, and the fine line between justice and mercy on the frontier.

⭐ INDIAN SCOUT Air Date: March 31, 1956 An aging Army scout named Amos Cartwright becomes the center of suspicion after a deadly ambush wipes out a troop he was guiding. When a soldier's grieving brother vows revenge, Matt Dillon steps in — but the truth is far more complicated. As Cartwright flees into Comanche territory, Matt must weigh justice, loyalty, and the harsh realities of frontier life. This tense, character‑driven episode explores guilt, honor, and the burden carried by men who've lived too long with violence. ⭐ DOC QUITS Air Date: April 26, 1958 (Confirmed via OTR broadcast logs and episode indexing; no conflicting sources found.) When Dodge City's beloved Doc Adams suddenly announces he's quitting medicine, the entire town is thrown off balance. A wealthy rancher tries to lure Doc away with promises of comfort and security, leaving Matt Dillon and Chester scrambling to understand what's really driving him. As tempers flare and loyalties are tested, Doc must confront what his work truly means — not just to the people of Dodge, but to himself. A warm, human story about purpose, pride, and the calling one can't walk away from.

GUNSMOKE DOUBLE‑FEATURE CHANGE OF HEART Original Airdate: September 3, 1955 (CBS Radio) Writer: John Meston Produced and Directed by: Norman Macdonnell Cast: William Conrad (Matt Dillon), Parley Baer (Chester Proudfoot), Georgia Ellis (Miss Kitty Russell), Howard McNear (Doc Adams) Episode Summary (Spoiler‑Safe): When a wounded outlaw collapses outside Dodge, Marshal Dillon faces a moral dilemma that tests the limits of frontier justice. The man's young wife pleads for mercy, forcing Matt to weigh compassion against the law he's sworn to uphold. As Doc Adams fights to save the outlaw's life, Chester and Kitty witness the quiet struggle between duty and conscience that defines the West. This story captures Gunsmoke's trademark realism — a world where redemption and punishment ride side by side, and even a hardened lawman can have a change of heart. Themes: Mercy versus justice on the frontier The human cost of law enforcement Redemption through compassion ALARM AT PLEASANT VALLEY Original Airdate: September 10, 1955 (CBS Radio) Writer: John Dunkel Produced and Directed by: Norman Macdonnell Cast: William Conrad (Matt Dillon), Parley Baer (Chester Proudfoot), Georgia Ellis (Miss Kitty Russell), Howard McNear (Doc Adams) Episode Summary (Spoiler‑Safe): After an attack leaves the Clayburn homestead in ruins, Matt Dillon and Chester ride to Pleasant Valley to investigate. Fear spreads among the settlers, and rancher Sam Fraser considers abandoning the territory. Dillon must uncover the truth behind the violence before panic tears the valley apart. It's a tense, atmospheric episode that shows Gunsmoke at its best — a tale of courage and uncertainty in a land where danger can strike from the shadows. Themes: Frontier fear and resilience Leadership under pressure The fragility of peace in unsettled lands ⭐ CREDITS Written and narrated by Jon Hagadorn Produced by 1001 Stories Network LLC Website: www.bestof1001stories.com Both episodes aired back‑to‑back in September 1955, marking a high point in Gunsmoke's radio run — the same month the television version premiered. Together they showcase the series' balance of action, introspection, and moral depth that continues to resonate today.

VANISHED AT WHITE SANDS FORGOTTEN TALES OF THE OLD WEST True Stories the history books left behind. Welcome to the very first installment of FORGOTTEN TALES OF THE OLD WEST, a new regular feature from 1001 Stories From The Old West. There are some stories of the American West that everybody knows. Billy the Kid. Wyatt Earp. Jesse James. Custer and the Little Bighorn. But scattered across old newspapers, forgotten records, family accounts, and the fading memories of the frontier are hundreds of other stories. Mysteries. Disappearances. Crimes. Strange encounters. Remarkable men and women whose names never quite made it into the history books. Those are the stories we're going after. And we're beginning with a mystery called... VANISHED AT WHITE SANDS The vast, haunting landscape of New Mexico's White Sands is the setting for a disappearance that has left behind questions, theories, and a mystery that refuses to go quietly into history. What happened out there? What do we actually know? And when the evidence ends, where does legend begin? Join us as we reopen the story and travel back into the American Southwest for a true mystery that deserves to be remembered. It's the first of many FORGOTTEN TALES OF THE OLD WEST coming your way from 1001 Stories From The Old West, as we search for the fascinating true stories the history books left behind. Subscribe or follow 1001 Stories From The Old West so you don't miss the next Forgotten Tale! FORGOTTEN TALES OF THE OLD WEST True Stories the history books left behind.

[vintagerad...ovault.com], [goldie.fm] GUNSMOKE: "THOROUGHBREDS" A stranger named Jack Portas rides into Dodge with two magnificent thoroughbred horses, plenty of money, and a personality calculated to attract attention. But Marshal Matt Dillon has learned that flashy newcomers sometimes bring trouble with them, and before long he begins to suspect that Portas isn't simply a wealthy horseman looking for a good time. [goldie.fm] As Portas's past begins catching up with him, the atmosphere in Dodge turns increasingly dangerous. Another man arrives with information that casts a much darker light on the newcomer, and Kitty Russell becomes a witness to the confrontation that follows. Matt Dillon must finally uncover the truth behind Portas and those beautiful horses. [goldie.fm] It's vintage Gunsmoke: a mysterious stranger, secrets from the past, and the uneasy realization that appearances can be dangerously deceiving. GUNSMOKE: "INDIAN WHITE" Then comes a very different and unusually thoughtful episode. A white boy who has been raised among the Cheyenne finds himself caught between two worlds. By birth he is white, but the Cheyenne people and their way of life are the only family and identity he truly knows. When trouble brings him into contact with Marshal Matt Dillon, the question becomes much larger than simply which side of the law he's on. Who has the right to decide who this young man really is? [youtube.com] The episode puts Matt Dillon in the middle of a painful conflict involving the boy's loyalties and the white society attempting to reclaim him. It's one of those Gunsmoke stories that reaches beyond the traditional Western and explores identity, prejudice, family, and belonging. [youtube.com] Together,"Thoroughbreds" and "Indian White" demonstrate exactly why radio's Gunsmoke remains so compelling: one story delivers mystery and danger in Dodge City, while the other asks a much more difficult question about what it really means to belong. Starring William Conrad as Marshal Matt Dillon, Parley Baer as Chester, Howard McNear as Doc, and Georgia Ellis as Kitty. The radio series centers on Dillon and these characters in post-Civil War Dodge City.

About 1001 Stories From the Old West

About 1001 Stories From the Old West

About 1001 Stories From the Old West