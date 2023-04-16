Welcome to the new 1001 Stories From the Old West.. Here we offer hand-picked accounts from diaries, historical documents, autobiographies, books of the time pe... More
CAPT. JACK HAYES from FAMOUS FRONTIERSMAN AND HEROES OF THE BORDER
This one is from Charles H.L. Johnston and tells the story of one of the first Texas Rangers.
5/7/2023
THE PASSING OF THE BUFFALO and CHIEF SEATTLE'S SPEECH
Two remarkable stories dealing with the passing of the great American Indian tribes in the face of modern civilization.
4/30/2023
TITAN OF CHASMS: THE GRAND CANYON
Titan of Chasms-the Grand Canyon of Arizona from The Scientific Explorer by C.A. Higgins, gives a wonderful history of the Grand Canyon and the Colorado River.
4/23/2023
THE PASSING OF THE FRONTIER (CORRECTED VERSION) from PATHWAYS OF THE WEST by EMERSON HOUGH
'The Passing of the Frontier' is author/historian Emerson Hough's look at the most action packed period in American history- the rise and final settling of the wild west.
4/16/2023
BILLY THE KID (PART TWO) by CHARLIE SIRINGO
Lawman Charlie Siringo provides a first hand account of the hunt for Billy The Kid.
Welcome to the new 1001 Stories From the Old West.. Here we offer hand-picked accounts from diaries, historical documents, autobiographies, books of the time period, and historians to bring you the American frontier story directly from the people who lived it. You'll hear actual accounts of Indian battles, pioneer struggles, outlaws, cowboys and Indians, lawmen, and the men and women who took the chance and moved west, many by wagon train, to a largely uncharted and wild territory. Go west, young man, are the words often attributed to Horace Greeley, American author and newspaper editor, but there was more to that quote. He wrote “Washington is not a place to live in- the rents are high, the food is bad, and the morals are deplorable. Go west, young man, go west, and grow up with the country.
We invite you to go west with us to another world, another time, another place- and see if you have what it takes to survive and thrive in a world that was much simpler than today's- yet demanded much more of you. Time to mount up-1001 Stories From the Old West is waiting for you. We publish new episodes every other Sunday night at 6pm Eastern Standard Time and you're invited to join us where ever you go for podcasts