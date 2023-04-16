About 1001 Stories From the Old West

Welcome to the new 1001 Stories From the Old West.. Here we offer hand-picked accounts from diaries, historical documents, autobiographies, books of the time period, and historians to bring you the American frontier story directly from the people who lived it. You'll hear actual accounts of Indian battles, pioneer struggles, outlaws, cowboys and Indians, lawmen, and the men and women who took the chance and moved west, many by wagon train, to a largely uncharted and wild territory. Go west, young man, are the words often attributed to Horace Greeley, American author and newspaper editor, but there was more to that quote. He wrote “Washington is not a place to live in- the rents are high, the food is bad, and the morals are deplorable. Go west, young man, go west, and grow up with the country. We invite you to go west with us to another world, another time, another place- and see if you have what it takes to survive and thrive in a world that was much simpler than today's- yet demanded much more of you. Time to mount up-1001 Stories From the Old West is waiting for you. We publish new episodes every other Sunday night at 6pm Eastern Standard Time and you're invited to join us where ever you go for podcasts