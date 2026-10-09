In this solo episode, Leana says the things she has been sitting on for a while. She opens up about the plastic surgery trend taking over social media, why she thinks it is dangerous for women to project it onto each other, and the moment she realized getting her lips done at 18 was never going to fill the gap she was trying to fill.



From there she gets into feminism and whether it actually makes room for every woman, what the conversation around Afghanistan gets wrong about Islam, and why she believes covering up gave her power back rather than taking it away. She talks openly about being a former hardcore feminist who thought the hijab was oppressive, and what changed.



She closes with the softer half of the conversation: why beauty is something God loves, and the everyday habits that make her feel most in tune with her feminine.



Leana gets into:



→ The plastic surgery trend on social media and why she felt she had to speak on it → Why this is not a jab at women who have had work done, but at women projecting it onto others → The money argument: what a surgery budget could do as an investment instead → God designing you uniquely and what it means to change that → Picking apart your face and body even when nothing is wrong with either → Getting her lips done at 18 and the cycle of wanting to keep going → Why you will never feel enough externally if you do not feel enough internally → What feminism actually fought for, and what subjective feminism has become → Whether feminism accepts every woman regardless of what she chooses for her body → Afghanistan, Iran and forced hijab, and why she does not stand with it → Covering the eyes is not in scripture, and extremist groups do not represent Islam → Education, business and why a woman's money is her money in Islam → Why showing your body to be accepted might be its own form of oppression → Knowing exactly what attention her old clothes were bringing her → How covering up felt like taking her power back → Head covering in Islam, Christianity and Judaism, and why modesty is not male centered → Mary, peace be upon her, and living in alignment with the women of that time → Studying the Quran, the Bible and the Old Testament side by side → Why every person practicing a faith believes theirs is the truth → Being okay with being disliked and living in your truth anyway → Letting go of attachment to this worldly life → Why beauty is loved by God and does not need to be hidden from yourself → Her full list of habits for feeling feminine: natural fibers, skincare, cleanliness, food, movement, and getting ready for no one but you



"If you don't feel enough inside, you're never going to feel enough externally, even if you get the work done." - Leana Deeb



TOPICS DISCUSSED



(0:00) Intro and What We Are Covering Today



(0:38) The Plastic Surgery Trend That Inspired This Episode



(1:54) What That Money Could Do Instead



(2:32) Didn't God Design You Beautifully?



(3:29) Why It Is Never Enough



(4:07) Getting My Lips Done at 18



(4:45) Where Are the Feminists?



(5:42) Forced Hijab Is Not Islam



(6:20) Education, Business and a Woman's Money



(8:01) Is Showing Your Body to Be Accepted the Real Oppression?



(8:58) I Used to Be the Biggest Man Hater



(10:16) How Covering Up Gave Me My Power Back



(10:54) Head Covering in Islam, Christianity and Judaism



(11:13) Mary, Peace Be Upon Her, and the Veil



(12:48) Everyone Believes Their Faith Is the Truth



(14:04) It Is Okay to Be Disliked



(15:01) Not Being Attached to This Worldly Life



(15:58) God Created Beauty and God Loves Beauty



(16:36) Habits to Feel In Tune With Your Feminine



(22:37) Outro



Stay connected with Leana Deeb: Instagram: @leanadeebb / @beinghumannpodcast TikTok: @leanadeeb / @beinghumannpod



Thank you to our sponsors!



Make your house smell amazing at aurahouse.com and use code LEANA for 10% off your order



Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices