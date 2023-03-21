Every week, Hailey Elizabeth will dive into the crazy, the creepy, and the unexpected on her new true crime podcast “Behind You”. This is everything you’ve love... More
S1 E43: From Daughter to Wife to Murder: Case of Steven and Katie Pladl
On April 12th, 2018, north carolina police received a phone call from Grace Pladl saying that her son, 42-year-old Steven Pladl, had just called her and told her that he had killed his daughter, his daughter's baby, and his daughter's adoptive father. Throughout the call, Steven is referring to his daughter as his “wife” and his daughter's baby as his baby. That's because Steven Pladl was married to his biological daughter, 19-year-old Katie Pladl, and furthermore had a child with her before murdering them both after Katie said she wanted a divorce.
4/26/2023
42:50
S1 E42: A Starbucks Receipt Solved Her Murder: Case of Lesley Herring
Lesley Herring was a 44 year old woman from South America that had everything one can dream of. She was beautiful, had a thriving career, a beautiful husband, a luxury home, and a determination to build more for herself. Lesley and her husband Lyle were seen as a power couple. Both were not just hard-working, wealthy and loyal, but they were also deeply in love with each other. The couple did everything together and never got tired of each other's company. But on the morning of February 9th 2009 when Leslie doesnt show for work, the family contacts Lyle but he also is nowhere to be found. It wasn't until 2 weeks later when Lyles car was found crossing the Mexican border with Lyle inside and no Leslie that the police would learn that this picture perfect couple, had a dark and abusive relationship behind the scenes.
4/18/2023
45:48
S1 E41: When Teens Kill: Case of Seath Jackson
Seath Jackson was a 15 year old boy from Florida that was dating 15 year old Amber Wright. Their relationship was magical and perfect until their relationship comes to a close when Amber starts cheating on Seath with 18 year old Micheal Bargo. Seath and Micheal have ongoing feuds until Seath comes up missing and all signs point to Micheal. But what the police don’t know, is that Micheal wasn’t the only one to participate in the disappearance of Seath.
4/11/2023
49:45
S1 E40: Shot and Killed Her Daughter’s Murderer in Courtroom: Case of Anna Bachmeier
Marianne Bachmeier shot and killed the rapist and murderer of her child, 7-year-old Anna Bachmeier, in an act of justice in 1981 in the courtroom of Anna’s trial. The case sparked tons of media coverage and public debate on whether or not the killing was justified or not. People, especially mothers, took sympathy with Marianne and said they would have done the same thing considering the murderer was a 2 time sex offender and still out in the streets. But when the public starts digging up Marianne’s past they realized that the shooting was not coming from a mother who loved her daughter, but a mom who didn't care about her daughter until she died. Marianne was neglectful of Anna and would frequently make her sleep on park benches, storage rooms and treated her like an adult. But even though Marianne was a bad mother, was this action of killing her daughter's murder righteous? Or just a ploy for more attention.
4/4/2023
42:58
S1 E39: The Only Fans Murderer: Case of Christian Obumseli
On April 3rd, 2022, Courtney Cleeney, Only fans model and Instagram personality, went on Instagram live to talk to her fans. She talked about her summer plans, her new makeup, etc. But no one watching the live would have guessed that 30 minutes after the live ended, Courtney would make a call to the Miami police station saying she just stabbed her boyfriend to death. Courtney claims it was self-defense but after elevator footage is released of Courtney abusing Christian by punching him and pulling his hair to the ground, the court takes a second look at the dark and twisted world of their relationship
