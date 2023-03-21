S1 E40: Shot and Killed Her Daughter’s Murderer in Courtroom: Case of Anna Bachmeier

Marianne Bachmeier shot and killed the rapist and murderer of her child, 7-year-old Anna Bachmeier, in an act of justice in 1981 in the courtroom of Anna’s trial. The case sparked tons of media coverage and public debate on whether or not the killing was justified or not. People, especially mothers, took sympathy with Marianne and said they would have done the same thing considering the murderer was a 2 time sex offender and still out in the streets. But when the public starts digging up Marianne’s past they realized that the shooting was not coming from a mother who loved her daughter, but a mom who didn't care about her daughter until she died. Marianne was neglectful of Anna and would frequently make her sleep on park benches, storage rooms and treated her like an adult. But even though Marianne was a bad mother, was this action of killing her daughter's murder righteous? Or just a ploy for more attention. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.