Episode 114: Mayor Yemi checks in
The city’s new mayor has said one of his priorities is to be transparent and provide frequent updates. He’s back to talk about his first few days in office, his focus and his plan to keep residents informed.
6/9/2023
9:49
Episode 113: Meet the new mayor
Yemi Mobolade was recently sworn in as the 42nd Mayor of Colorado Springs. Hear about his priorities during his first 100 days in office, and get to know Mayor Yemi! We also encourage you to follow him on Twitter and Facebook at @MayorofCOS.
6/8/2023
10:17
Episode 112: Therapeutic Recreation Program
We have a unique program at the city designed to provide opportunities for youth and adults with disabilities to participate in various experiences that help them physically, mentally and emotionally. Learn more about this impactful team enriching our community, one activity at a time!
5/15/2023
15:59
Episode 111: Farewell to Mayor Suthers
Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers is saying farewell, thank you and sharing some of his most emotional memories of his time serving the city.
5/12/2023
18:11
Episode 110: Traffic Safety
If you think our roads seem less safe these days, you’re right. The statistics are not good. However, there are steps city employees are taking to prevent serious and fatal crashes. But they can’t do it alone. Are you willing to help reduce the rising number of traffic deaths and injuries? We hope you’ll join us for this important conversation about saving lives in Colorado Springs.
Can a local government podcast be fun? Jennifer Schreuder from the City of Colorado Springs Communications Department says “yes!” Join Jen for our lighthearted, in-depth discussions with Colorado Springs' elected officials and employees as we learn what keeps Olympic City USA ranked in the country's top three best places to live. If you enjoy life with Pikes Peak and Garden of the Gods but want to be more in the know about what's going on in your city, this podcast is for you. ColoradoSprings.Gov/Podcast