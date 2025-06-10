Powered by RND
Autotopia LA Podcast

  • Talking UFC, Comedy, and Cars with Brendan Schaub | Autotopia LA Podcast #0009
    Welcome to the Autotopia LA Podcast! Today, we sit down with our good friend Brendan Schaub! Brendan is a former UFC fighter and comedian who now hosts The Fighter and the Kid podcast. You may have also seen him on our channel with some pretty badass off-road rigs and trucks so hold on, cause here we go man!
    1:08:23
  • The Autotopia Team | Autotopia LA Podcast #0007
    Welcome to the AutotopiaLA Podcast! We sit down with guests from the automotive world and beyond... Drivers, builders, creators, and more. Sometimes it's our friends, sometimes it's people who just have great stories to tell. Either way, you're in for a good time... So hold on, cause here we go man!
    1:32:39
  • Custom Car Builder and Autocross Racer Frankie Trutanic | Autotopia LA Podcast #0004
    Welcome to the AutotopiaLA Podcast! Today, we sit down with our good friend Frankie Trutanic! Frankie owns P2 Fabrication and you may have seen him with some radical cars we've featured on our show so hold on, cause here we go man!
    2:52:53
  • Mike Dillehay No Limit Fabrication | Autotopia LA Podcast #0005
    Welcome to the Autotopia LA Podcast! Today, we sit down with our good friend Mike Dillehay! Mike owns No Limit Fabrication and you may have seen him with some radical cars we've featured on our show so hold on, cause here we go man!
    1:46:13
  • Lowriding with Long Beach Lloyd - Autotopia LA Podcast #0006
    Welcome to the Autotopia LA Podcast! Today, we sit down with our good friend Long Beach Lloyd! Lloyd is the founder of Plata O Plomo and you may have seen his Impala lowrider from the Tupac music video To Live and Die in LA so hold on, cause here we go man!
    1:07:43

About Autotopia LA Podcast

Autotopia LA Podcast is the premier automotive enthusiast podcast channel! Our primary focus is discussing the glorious world of American "pro touring" & "restomod" builds...hardcore American muscle at it's finest! We meet with friends in our industry from designers to fabricators and many more... Come on in, sit down and enjoy the ride...Welcome to the Autotopia LA Podcast!
