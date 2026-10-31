Ashley After Dark:Stories For After Hours

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Episode Description:

Episode 1: 156 Mornings

An Original Psychological Mystery by Ashley Paige

It's morning 156. And she's still mourning him.

For 156 mornings, she's awakened to a world without her husband. Grief has become her routine, and the silence he left behind has become unbearable.

Until one day, her phone lights up.

A text message.

From her dead husband.

What begins as an impossible message quickly unravels into something far more unsettling. Is someone playing a cruel game with her grief? Is the man she buried somehow still alive? Or is there something far more sinister waiting to be uncovered?

As the messages become increasingly personal, one thing becomes terrifyingly clear: someone knows more than they should.

And when a warning arrives, she'll have to decide whether to trust the impossible—or risk becoming the next person to disappear.

Some secrets refuse to stay buried. And some goodbyes aren't really goodbyes.

🎧 156 Mornings — Episode 1 of Ashley After Dark, an original audio storytelling experience featuring mystery, suspense, and unexpected twists.

Written and narrated by Ashley Van-De-Cruize Lampkin.

For the best listening experience, headphones are recommended.

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