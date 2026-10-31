Ashley After Dark:Stories For After Hours

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3 episodes
- Some secrets are buried with the dead. Others are kept by the living.
Just when Yelena thought discovering her husband was alive would be the biggest shock of her life, an unexpected visitor arrives with knowledge that threatens to unravel everything.
As disturbing truths about Meridian begin to surface, Yelena realizes that the people closest to her may be keeping the most dangerous secrets of all.
With trust unraveling and nowhere left to hide, Yelena must decide how far she's willing to go for a future with the man she thought she'd lost forever.
Because sometimes, the people who promise to protect you are the ones you should fear most.
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- 156 Mornings — Episode 2: You're Not Alone
After 156 days of mourning her husband, a grieving wife discovers that he may have been alive all along. Told from his perspective, Episode Two reveals the dangerous organization he once worked for, the horrifying choice that forced him into hiding, and the secrets he sacrificed everything to protect.
But when he directs his wife to a mysterious storage unit, an unexpected visitor threatens to unravel his carefully constructed lies. And one chilling question changes everything:
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- PATREON (For The Sensual Romance Stories) :
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Episode Description:
Episode 1: 156 Mornings
An Original Psychological Mystery by Ashley Paige
It's morning 156. And she's still mourning him.
For 156 mornings, she's awakened to a world without her husband. Grief has become her routine, and the silence he left behind has become unbearable.
Until one day, her phone lights up.
A text message.
From her dead husband.
What begins as an impossible message quickly unravels into something far more unsettling. Is someone playing a cruel game with her grief? Is the man she buried somehow still alive? Or is there something far more sinister waiting to be uncovered?
As the messages become increasingly personal, one thing becomes terrifyingly clear: someone knows more than they should.
And when a warning arrives, she'll have to decide whether to trust the impossible—or risk becoming the next person to disappear.
Some secrets refuse to stay buried. And some goodbyes aren't really goodbyes.
🎧 156 Mornings — Episode 1 of Ashley After Dark, an original audio storytelling experience featuring mystery, suspense, and unexpected twists.
Written and narrated by Ashley Van-De-Cruize Lampkin.
For the best listening experience, headphones are recommended.
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About Ashley After Dark:Stories For After Hours
Some stories are meant to be told after dark.Welcome to Ashley After Dark, an immersive storytelling experience where mystery, suspense, psychological twists, and unexpected revelations come to life.Written and narrated by storyteller Ashley Van-De-Cruize Lampkin, each original story invites you into a world of unforgettable characters, buried secrets, complicated relationships, and moments that will leave you questioning everything you thought you knew.With cinematic narration, atmospheric sound design, and emotionally compelling storytelling, these aren’t just stories you listen to. They’re stories you experience.So dim the lights, settle in, and let your imagination take over.Because the best stories don’t always end when the lights go out.Podcast website
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