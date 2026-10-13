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Art Of Life Guided Meditations

Kanika Vasudeva - Akashic Records Reader and Energy Coach
Religion & SpiritualitySpirituality
Art Of Life Guided Meditations
Latest episode

31 episodes

  • Art Of Life Guided Meditations

    Awaken Your Intuition: Unlocking the Power of the Third Eye Chakra

    07/18/2025 | 32 mins.
    Awaken your third eye chakra and unlock your intuition. Discover how to activate clairvoyance, trust your inner wisdom, and align with your soul’s truth through this powerful energy center.

    Ever feel like you’re reacting to life instead of creating it? Your third eye chakra may hold the key. In this episode, Kanika, energy coach and Akashic Records reader, explores the sixth chakra — the seat of intuition, clarity, and spiritual vision. Learn how to shift from confusion to clear inner knowing, stop second-guessing yourself, and tap into your higher guidance through clairvoyance. If you're ready to stop relying on outside opinions and start trusting your soul's truth, this one’s for you.

    👉WHAT YOU'LL DISCOVER

    What the third eye chakra is — and how it helps you see the “bigger picture”

    The dance floor vs. balcony analogy that changes how you process challenges

    How clairvoyance empowers intuitive decisions in relationships, career, and parenting

    Symptoms of a blocked third eye chakra (and how to clear them)

    Powerful energy practices to awaken your third eye and clean out energetic lies

    How your soul communicates truth — and why denying it blocks your growth

    👉WHO THIS IS FOR

    Parents and spiritual seekers craving deeper insight and less emotional reactivity

    Anyone feeling overwhelmed by others’ opinions or societal “milestones”

    Those curious about their soul’s messages and how to connect with their higher self

    Listeners ready to activate their intuitive gifts, especially clairvoyance

    👉CHAPTER TIMELINE 

    00:00 Introduction to the Third Eye Chakra

    00:43 Understanding the Third Eye Chakra

    01:36 Practical Examples of the Third Eye Chakra

    02:56 Benefits of an Activated Third Eye Chakra

    05:08 The Soul's Perspective and Evolution

    09:12 Clairvoyance and Its Applications

    16:26 Signs of a Blocked Third Eye Chakra

    26:33 Tips to Activate Your Third Eye Chakra

    👉CONNECT WITH KANIKA: AKASHIC RECORDS READER AND ENERGY COACH

    === BOOK YOUR FREE CLARITY CALL ===

    Ready to break through limits and step into your expansion? 

    https://artoflifecenter.com/call

    === RADIANT EXPANSION MENTORSHIP ===

    My signature program for those ready to show up as their truest, most magnetic self—speaking, leading, and living from a place of deep alignment and self-trust.

    https://artoflifecenter.com/mentorship

    === FREE RESOURCES ===

    Get instant access to meditations, guides, and soul tools for your growth

    https://artoflifecenter.com/free

    === UPCOMING & ON-DEMAND WORKSHOPS ===

    Join transformational workshops for deep healing and radiant expansion

    https://artoflifecenter.com/workshop

    === AKASHIC RECORDS READINGS & SOUL BLUEPRINT HEALING ===

    For personal guidance, energetic healing, and deep insight

    https://artoflifecenter.com/reading

    👉 SOCIALS AND WEBSITE:

    Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/kanikaenergycoach

    TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@kanikaenergycoach

    Youtube - https://www.youtube.com/@kanikaenergycoach

    LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/in/kanikaenergycoach/

    Website - https://artoflifecenter.com/
  • Art Of Life Guided Meditations

    Clear Money Blocks & Attract Clients: Activate Divine Receiving with Goddess Lakshmi

    06/26/2025 | 26 mins.
    Clear money blocks, awaken confidence, and attract ideal clients with this Lakshmi-inspired chakra meditation. Release old fears and activate soul-aligned abundance in your life and business.

    If you’ve been pouring your heart into your work yet still feel unseen, unsupported, or unsure how to receive the abundance you deserve, this meditation is your sacred reset. In this transformative ritual, you’ll journey with Goddess Lakshmi—the Hindu goddess of divine wealth, rightful receiving, beauty, and soul-aligned magnetism.

    Moving through every chakra, including the earth star and hands, you’ll release ancestral fears, scarcity stories, and self-doubt. In their place, Lakshmi blesses you with golden light, prosperity, and unwavering confidence to claim your visibility and serve your soul clients. Perfect for heart-led business owners and creatives longing to feel supported, visible, and divinely guided.
    WHAT YOU’LL EXPERIENCE

    Goddess Lakshmi’s Loving Guidance: Feel Lakshmi’s presence as you’re guided to clear and activate each chakra, releasing old stories and welcoming golden abundance at every level.

    Earth Star & Feet Chakras: Release inherited survival fears and step boldly onto your soul path. Lakshmi’s elephant and red lotus footprints anchor you in grounded, ancient power.

    Root Chakra: Let go of hustle and fear around money; embrace safety, stability, and the deep knowing that abundance is your birthright, symbolized by Lakshmi’s red sari.

    Sacral Chakra: Heal shame, awaken creativity, and open to pleasure and receiving, with Lakshmi’s golden waters inspiring flow and joyful magnetism.

    Solar Plexus Chakra: Step into personal power, shine your light, and attract opportunities and community with ease—Lakshmi’s golden coins flow from your hands.

    Heart Chakra: Heal self-worth and open to unconditional love, magnetizing soul clients and prosperity as Lakshmi’s lotus blooms in your heart.

    Hand Chakras: Rebalance giving and receiving; everything you create is sacred, as Lakshmi’s varadha mudra blesses your work and offerings.

    Throat Chakra: Express your truth with clarity and grace, your voice becoming a divine instrument that attracts your ideal audience.

    Third Eye & Crown Chakras: Awaken intuition and vision, claim your spiritual stage, and trust the universe to support your purpose—Lakshmi’s owl and golden halo guide you.

    Final Activation: You emerge radiant, free from scarcity and shame, empowered to create a business and life that ripple with love, beauty, and prosperity.WHO THIS IS FOR

    Spiritual entrepreneurs, healers, and coaches ready to break through visibility or receiving blocks

    Creatives and heart-led leaders seeking confidence, abundance, and sacred magnetism

    Anyone longing for deeper support, divine guidance, and an effortless flow of opportunities and clients.

    Listeners open to goddess energy, chakra healing, and activating their highest potential👉CONNECT WITH KANIKA - AKASHIC RECORDS READER AND ENERGY COACH:

    🌟FREE Decode The Soul Contract Between You and Your Child

    https://artoflifecenter.com/parent

    🌟Join My Upcoming Live Events

    https://artoflifecenter.com/circle

    🌟Access Transformative Workshops for Instant Healing

    https://artoflifecenter.com/workshop

    🌟Book a Private Reading and Healing With Me

    https://artoflifecenter.com/reading

    🌟Not Sure Where to Begin? Let’s Chat

    https://bit.ly/chatwithkanika

    👉 SOCIALS AND WEBSITE:

    Instagram -https://www.instagram.com/kanikaenergycoach

    TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@kanikaenergycoach

    Youtube - https://www.youtube.com/@kanikaenergycoach

    LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/in/kanikaenergycoach/

    Website - https://artoflifecenter.com/
  • Art Of Life Guided Meditations

    Awaken Your Voice & Inner Wisdom: Journey Through the Five Gates with Goddess Saraswati

    06/24/2025 | 21 mins.
    Unlock authentic self-expression, clarity, and creativity with this guided meditation inspired by Goddess Saraswati.Journey through five mystical gates to awaken your voice, intuition, and divine expression.

    If you’ve ever longed to speak your truth with confidence, awaken your inner wisdom, or feel deeply aligned with your creative spirit, this meditation is for you. In this gentle yet powerful guided journey, you’ll walk the sacred path with Goddess Saraswati, the revered goddess of wisdom, creativity, and expression. Through five luminous gates, each blessed by Saraswati, you’ll receive energetic gifts, affirmations, and activations to clear blocks, heal old wounds, and let your authentic voice shine.

    Whether you’re seeking greater clarity, confidence in communication, or a soul-deep sense of peace, this sacred journey will help you recalibrate to your highest divine blueprint—ready to express yourself fully and truthfully in the world.

    WHO THIS IS FOR

    Anyone longing to express themselves more clearly, truthfully, and confidently

    Creatives, speakers, teachers, and seekers wishing to overcome blocks in communication or creativity

    Sensitive souls and spiritual practitioners craving deeper connection to their intuition, truth, and divine guidance

    Anyone who loves goddess energy, sacred journeys, or simply needs a gentle energetic reset

    👉CONNECT WITH KANIKA - AKASHIC RECORDS READER AND ENERGY COACH:

    🌟FREE Decode The Soul Contract Between You and Your Child

    https://artoflifecenter.com/parent

    🌟Join My Upcoming Live Events

    https://artoflifecenter.com/circle

    🌟Access Transformative Workshops for Instant Healing

    https://artoflifecenter.com/workshop

    🌟Book a Private Reading and Healing With Me

    https://artoflifecenter.com/reading

    🌟Not Sure Where to Begin? Let’s Chat

    https://bit.ly/chatwithkanika

    👉 SOCIALS AND WEBSITE:

    Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/kanikaenergycoach

    TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@kanikaenergycoach

    Youtube - https://www.youtube.com/@kanikaenergycoach

    LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/in/kanikaenergycoach/

    Website - https://artoflifecenter.com/
  • Art Of Life Guided Meditations

    Build Self-Worth, Release Guilt and Shame with White Buffalo Calf Woman, Sekhmet, Mary Magdalene & Quan Yin

    06/19/2025 | 14 mins.
    Feel safe, strong, and divinely worthy with this goddess-guided meditation to release guilt and shame, clear your chakras, and reclaim your sacred power.

    You know that feeling when you’re almost able to own your worth… but old guilt, shame, or doubt quietly hold you back? That’s exactly why I created this meditation for you. Because feeling truly worthy isn’t about forcing positivity—it’s about gently remembering who you are at your core and releasing everything that dims that light. In this guided journey, you’ll meet four incredible goddesses who’ll help you activate your sacred worth and attune you to your divine self, so you can move through life feeling whole, confident, and deeply connected.

    WHAT YOU’LL EXPERIENCE

    In this loving and powerful meditation, you’ll walk with four divine feminine guides who each bring their unique energy to help you rise:

    🌿 White Buffalo Calf Woman — She represents peace, sacredness, and belonging. A legendary teacher of harmony and balance, she helps you feel rooted and safe in the world. In this meditation, she gently grounds you, reminding you that you have a place here—exactly as you are.

    🔥 Sekhmet — Known as the lioness goddess of courage and transformation, Sekhmet helps you burn away guilt, shame, and everything that makes you feel small. She’s here to light your inner fire so you can stand tall in your power.

    💖 Mary Magdalene — A symbol of unconditional love, acceptance, and truth. She helps you reconnect with your heart and voice, so you can express your true self with kindness and clarity.

    🌸 Quan Yin — The goddess of compassion and mercy. Quan Yin guides you to see yourself through the eyes of pure love, helping you dissolve doubt and awaken your divine clarity and peace.

    With their blessings, you’ll clear old layers of heaviness and activate your soul’s natural radiance.

    WHO THIS IS FOR

    This meditation is for you if:

    You’re ready to let go of guilt, shame, or old stories that keep you feeling “less than.”

    You’re drawn to goddess energy and want to feel supported by divine feminine wisdom.

    You’re seeking to align your chakras and reconnect with your sacred worth.

    You want a gentle yet powerful spiritual practice to help you feel confident, safe, and whole in your daily life.

    👉CONNECT WITH KANIKA - AKASHIC RECORDS READER AND ENERGY COACH:

    🌟FREE Decode The Soul Contract Between You and Your Child

    https://artoflifecenter.com/parent

    🌟Join My Upcoming Live Events

    https://artoflifecenter.com/circle

    🌟Access Transformative Workshops for Instant Healing

    https://artoflifecenter.com/workshop

    🌟Book a Private Reading and Healing With Me

    https://artoflifecenter.com/reading

    🌟Not Sure Where to Begin? Let’s Chat

    https://bit.ly/chatwithkanika

    👉 SOCIALS AND WEBSITE:

    Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/kanikaenergycoach

    TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@kanikaenergycoach

    Youtube - https://www.youtube.com/@kanikaenergycoach

    LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/in/kanikaenergycoach/

    Website - https://artoflifecenter.com/
  • Art Of Life Guided Meditations

    The Co-Parenting Healing Path: A Guided Journey to Untie Wounds and Reclaim Peace

    06/17/2025 | 24 mins.
    A soul-led guided meditation to release co-parenting stress, heal karmic wounds, and reconnect with your voice, peace, and parenting joy.

    Co-parenting doesn’t just challenge our schedules—it challenges the deepest parts of our identity. If you've ever felt like you're carrying the emotional weight of everyone else, silencing your truth to keep the peace, or over-giving just to be seen as “the good parent,” this meditation is for you.

    Through powerful visualizations and soul-level healing, you’ll meet the hidden parts of yourself—the peacekeeper, the invisible one, the people-pleaser—and begin to release the karmic burdens they’ve carried for far too long.

    This is about returning to your voice, your joy, and your wholeness.

    What You’ll Experience:

    Release guilt, control, and emotional baggage in co-parenting

    Reconnect with your own voice and boundaries

    Heal your inner peacekeeper and invisible self

    Transform people-pleasing patterns into confident, authentic energy

    Return to your parenting journey with lightness, clarity, and joy

    Who This Is For:

    Parents navigating separation, shared custody, or strained dynamics

    Conscious caregivers who feel like they’re losing themselves

    Anyone who wants to co-parent with more grace, truth, and emotional freedom

    👉CONNECT WITH KANIKA - AKASHIC RECORDS READER AND ENERGY COACH:

    🌟FREE Heal Your Energy With Me in a LIVE Session

    https://artoflifecenter.com/live

    🌟Join My Upcoming Live Events

    https://artoflifecenter.com/circle

    🌟Access Transformative Workshops for Instant Healing

    https://artoflifecenter.com/workshop

    🌟Book a Private Reading and Healing With Me

    https://artoflifecenter.com/reading

    🌟Not Sure Where to Begin? Let’s Chat

    https://bit.ly/chatwithkanika

    👉 SOCIALS AND WEBSITE:

    Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/kanikaenergycoach

    TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@kanikaenergycoach

    Youtube - https://www.youtube.com/@kanikaenergycoach

    LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/in/kanikaenergycoach/

    Website - https://artoflifecenter.com/
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About Art Of Life Guided Meditations
Welcome to Art of Life Meditations—the podcast that helps you find peace, heal deeply, and align with your highest self. Each guided meditation is crafted to: 👉 Support conscious parenting by helping you release stress and connect energetically with your child. 👉 Facilitate your spiritual awakening through emotional healing and wisdom. 👉 Restore balance with chakra meditations, aura cleansing, and powerful energy activations. Whether you’re feeling overwhelmed, seeking clarity, or ready to tap into your higher consciousness, this podcast is your sanctuary for renewal and alignment. WHAT YOU'LL GAIN: 👉 Release emotional stress and feel lighter. 👉 Balance your energy for greater focus and calm. 👉 Reconnect with your intuition and spirit guides. 👉 Take a deep breath, let go, and awaken to the beauty of your life.
Podcast website
Religion & SpiritualitySpirituality

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