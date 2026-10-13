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Art Of Life Guided Meditations
Kanika Vasudeva - Akashic Records Reader and Energy Coach
Latest episode
31 episodes
- Awaken your third eye chakra and unlock your intuition. Discover how to activate clairvoyance, trust your inner wisdom, and align with your soul’s truth through this powerful energy center.
Ever feel like you’re reacting to life instead of creating it? Your third eye chakra may hold the key. In this episode, Kanika, energy coach and Akashic Records reader, explores the sixth chakra — the seat of intuition, clarity, and spiritual vision. Learn how to shift from confusion to clear inner knowing, stop second-guessing yourself, and tap into your higher guidance through clairvoyance. If you're ready to stop relying on outside opinions and start trusting your soul's truth, this one’s for you.
👉WHAT YOU'LL DISCOVER
What the third eye chakra is — and how it helps you see the “bigger picture”
The dance floor vs. balcony analogy that changes how you process challenges
How clairvoyance empowers intuitive decisions in relationships, career, and parenting
Symptoms of a blocked third eye chakra (and how to clear them)
Powerful energy practices to awaken your third eye and clean out energetic lies
How your soul communicates truth — and why denying it blocks your growth
👉WHO THIS IS FOR
Parents and spiritual seekers craving deeper insight and less emotional reactivity
Anyone feeling overwhelmed by others’ opinions or societal “milestones”
Those curious about their soul’s messages and how to connect with their higher self
Listeners ready to activate their intuitive gifts, especially clairvoyance
👉CHAPTER TIMELINE
00:00 Introduction to the Third Eye Chakra
00:43 Understanding the Third Eye Chakra
01:36 Practical Examples of the Third Eye Chakra
02:56 Benefits of an Activated Third Eye Chakra
05:08 The Soul's Perspective and Evolution
09:12 Clairvoyance and Its Applications
16:26 Signs of a Blocked Third Eye Chakra
26:33 Tips to Activate Your Third Eye Chakra
👉CONNECT WITH KANIKA: AKASHIC RECORDS READER AND ENERGY COACH
=== BOOK YOUR FREE CLARITY CALL ===
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=== RADIANT EXPANSION MENTORSHIP ===
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=== FREE RESOURCES ===
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=== UPCOMING & ON-DEMAND WORKSHOPS ===
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=== AKASHIC RECORDS READINGS & SOUL BLUEPRINT HEALING ===
For personal guidance, energetic healing, and deep insight
https://artoflifecenter.com/reading
👉 SOCIALS AND WEBSITE:
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/kanikaenergycoach
TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@kanikaenergycoach
Youtube - https://www.youtube.com/@kanikaenergycoach
LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/in/kanikaenergycoach/
Website - https://artoflifecenter.com/
Clear Money Blocks & Attract Clients: Activate Divine Receiving with Goddess Lakshmi06/26/2025 | 26 mins.Clear money blocks, awaken confidence, and attract ideal clients with this Lakshmi-inspired chakra meditation. Release old fears and activate soul-aligned abundance in your life and business.
If you’ve been pouring your heart into your work yet still feel unseen, unsupported, or unsure how to receive the abundance you deserve, this meditation is your sacred reset. In this transformative ritual, you’ll journey with Goddess Lakshmi—the Hindu goddess of divine wealth, rightful receiving, beauty, and soul-aligned magnetism.
Moving through every chakra, including the earth star and hands, you’ll release ancestral fears, scarcity stories, and self-doubt. In their place, Lakshmi blesses you with golden light, prosperity, and unwavering confidence to claim your visibility and serve your soul clients. Perfect for heart-led business owners and creatives longing to feel supported, visible, and divinely guided.
WHAT YOU’LL EXPERIENCE
Goddess Lakshmi’s Loving Guidance: Feel Lakshmi’s presence as you’re guided to clear and activate each chakra, releasing old stories and welcoming golden abundance at every level.
Earth Star & Feet Chakras: Release inherited survival fears and step boldly onto your soul path. Lakshmi’s elephant and red lotus footprints anchor you in grounded, ancient power.
Root Chakra: Let go of hustle and fear around money; embrace safety, stability, and the deep knowing that abundance is your birthright, symbolized by Lakshmi’s red sari.
Sacral Chakra: Heal shame, awaken creativity, and open to pleasure and receiving, with Lakshmi’s golden waters inspiring flow and joyful magnetism.
Solar Plexus Chakra: Step into personal power, shine your light, and attract opportunities and community with ease—Lakshmi’s golden coins flow from your hands.
Heart Chakra: Heal self-worth and open to unconditional love, magnetizing soul clients and prosperity as Lakshmi’s lotus blooms in your heart.
Hand Chakras: Rebalance giving and receiving; everything you create is sacred, as Lakshmi’s varadha mudra blesses your work and offerings.
Throat Chakra: Express your truth with clarity and grace, your voice becoming a divine instrument that attracts your ideal audience.
Third Eye & Crown Chakras: Awaken intuition and vision, claim your spiritual stage, and trust the universe to support your purpose—Lakshmi’s owl and golden halo guide you.
Final Activation: You emerge radiant, free from scarcity and shame, empowered to create a business and life that ripple with love, beauty, and prosperity.WHO THIS IS FOR
Spiritual entrepreneurs, healers, and coaches ready to break through visibility or receiving blocks
Creatives and heart-led leaders seeking confidence, abundance, and sacred magnetism
Anyone longing for deeper support, divine guidance, and an effortless flow of opportunities and clients.
Listeners open to goddess energy, chakra healing, and activating their highest potential👉CONNECT WITH KANIKA - AKASHIC RECORDS READER AND ENERGY COACH:
🌟FREE Decode The Soul Contract Between You and Your Child
https://artoflifecenter.com/parent
🌟Join My Upcoming Live Events
https://artoflifecenter.com/circle
🌟Access Transformative Workshops for Instant Healing
https://artoflifecenter.com/workshop
🌟Book a Private Reading and Healing With Me
https://artoflifecenter.com/reading
🌟Not Sure Where to Begin? Let’s Chat
https://bit.ly/chatwithkanika
👉 SOCIALS AND WEBSITE:
Instagram -https://www.instagram.com/kanikaenergycoach
TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@kanikaenergycoach
Youtube - https://www.youtube.com/@kanikaenergycoach
LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/in/kanikaenergycoach/
Website - https://artoflifecenter.com/
Awaken Your Voice & Inner Wisdom: Journey Through the Five Gates with Goddess Saraswati06/24/2025 | 21 mins.Unlock authentic self-expression, clarity, and creativity with this guided meditation inspired by Goddess Saraswati.Journey through five mystical gates to awaken your voice, intuition, and divine expression.
If you’ve ever longed to speak your truth with confidence, awaken your inner wisdom, or feel deeply aligned with your creative spirit, this meditation is for you. In this gentle yet powerful guided journey, you’ll walk the sacred path with Goddess Saraswati, the revered goddess of wisdom, creativity, and expression. Through five luminous gates, each blessed by Saraswati, you’ll receive energetic gifts, affirmations, and activations to clear blocks, heal old wounds, and let your authentic voice shine.
Whether you’re seeking greater clarity, confidence in communication, or a soul-deep sense of peace, this sacred journey will help you recalibrate to your highest divine blueprint—ready to express yourself fully and truthfully in the world.
WHO THIS IS FOR
Anyone longing to express themselves more clearly, truthfully, and confidently
Creatives, speakers, teachers, and seekers wishing to overcome blocks in communication or creativity
Sensitive souls and spiritual practitioners craving deeper connection to their intuition, truth, and divine guidance
Anyone who loves goddess energy, sacred journeys, or simply needs a gentle energetic reset
👉CONNECT WITH KANIKA - AKASHIC RECORDS READER AND ENERGY COACH:
🌟FREE Decode The Soul Contract Between You and Your Child
https://artoflifecenter.com/parent
🌟Join My Upcoming Live Events
https://artoflifecenter.com/circle
🌟Access Transformative Workshops for Instant Healing
https://artoflifecenter.com/workshop
🌟Book a Private Reading and Healing With Me
https://artoflifecenter.com/reading
🌟Not Sure Where to Begin? Let’s Chat
https://bit.ly/chatwithkanika
👉 SOCIALS AND WEBSITE:
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/kanikaenergycoach
TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@kanikaenergycoach
Youtube - https://www.youtube.com/@kanikaenergycoach
LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/in/kanikaenergycoach/
Website - https://artoflifecenter.com/
Build Self-Worth, Release Guilt and Shame with White Buffalo Calf Woman, Sekhmet, Mary Magdalene & Quan Yin06/19/2025 | 14 mins.Feel safe, strong, and divinely worthy with this goddess-guided meditation to release guilt and shame, clear your chakras, and reclaim your sacred power.
You know that feeling when you’re almost able to own your worth… but old guilt, shame, or doubt quietly hold you back? That’s exactly why I created this meditation for you. Because feeling truly worthy isn’t about forcing positivity—it’s about gently remembering who you are at your core and releasing everything that dims that light. In this guided journey, you’ll meet four incredible goddesses who’ll help you activate your sacred worth and attune you to your divine self, so you can move through life feeling whole, confident, and deeply connected.
WHAT YOU’LL EXPERIENCE
In this loving and powerful meditation, you’ll walk with four divine feminine guides who each bring their unique energy to help you rise:
🌿 White Buffalo Calf Woman — She represents peace, sacredness, and belonging. A legendary teacher of harmony and balance, she helps you feel rooted and safe in the world. In this meditation, she gently grounds you, reminding you that you have a place here—exactly as you are.
🔥 Sekhmet — Known as the lioness goddess of courage and transformation, Sekhmet helps you burn away guilt, shame, and everything that makes you feel small. She’s here to light your inner fire so you can stand tall in your power.
💖 Mary Magdalene — A symbol of unconditional love, acceptance, and truth. She helps you reconnect with your heart and voice, so you can express your true self with kindness and clarity.
🌸 Quan Yin — The goddess of compassion and mercy. Quan Yin guides you to see yourself through the eyes of pure love, helping you dissolve doubt and awaken your divine clarity and peace.
With their blessings, you’ll clear old layers of heaviness and activate your soul’s natural radiance.
WHO THIS IS FOR
This meditation is for you if:
You’re ready to let go of guilt, shame, or old stories that keep you feeling “less than.”
You’re drawn to goddess energy and want to feel supported by divine feminine wisdom.
You’re seeking to align your chakras and reconnect with your sacred worth.
You want a gentle yet powerful spiritual practice to help you feel confident, safe, and whole in your daily life.
👉CONNECT WITH KANIKA - AKASHIC RECORDS READER AND ENERGY COACH:
🌟FREE Decode The Soul Contract Between You and Your Child
https://artoflifecenter.com/parent
🌟Join My Upcoming Live Events
https://artoflifecenter.com/circle
🌟Access Transformative Workshops for Instant Healing
https://artoflifecenter.com/workshop
🌟Book a Private Reading and Healing With Me
https://artoflifecenter.com/reading
🌟Not Sure Where to Begin? Let’s Chat
https://bit.ly/chatwithkanika
👉 SOCIALS AND WEBSITE:
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/kanikaenergycoach
TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@kanikaenergycoach
Youtube - https://www.youtube.com/@kanikaenergycoach
LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/in/kanikaenergycoach/
Website - https://artoflifecenter.com/
The Co-Parenting Healing Path: A Guided Journey to Untie Wounds and Reclaim Peace06/17/2025 | 24 mins.A soul-led guided meditation to release co-parenting stress, heal karmic wounds, and reconnect with your voice, peace, and parenting joy.
Co-parenting doesn’t just challenge our schedules—it challenges the deepest parts of our identity. If you've ever felt like you're carrying the emotional weight of everyone else, silencing your truth to keep the peace, or over-giving just to be seen as “the good parent,” this meditation is for you.
Through powerful visualizations and soul-level healing, you’ll meet the hidden parts of yourself—the peacekeeper, the invisible one, the people-pleaser—and begin to release the karmic burdens they’ve carried for far too long.
This is about returning to your voice, your joy, and your wholeness.
What You’ll Experience:
Release guilt, control, and emotional baggage in co-parenting
Reconnect with your own voice and boundaries
Heal your inner peacekeeper and invisible self
Transform people-pleasing patterns into confident, authentic energy
Return to your parenting journey with lightness, clarity, and joy
Who This Is For:
Parents navigating separation, shared custody, or strained dynamics
Conscious caregivers who feel like they’re losing themselves
Anyone who wants to co-parent with more grace, truth, and emotional freedom
👉CONNECT WITH KANIKA - AKASHIC RECORDS READER AND ENERGY COACH:
🌟FREE Heal Your Energy With Me in a LIVE Session
https://artoflifecenter.com/live
🌟Join My Upcoming Live Events
https://artoflifecenter.com/circle
🌟Access Transformative Workshops for Instant Healing
https://artoflifecenter.com/workshop
🌟Book a Private Reading and Healing With Me
https://artoflifecenter.com/reading
🌟Not Sure Where to Begin? Let’s Chat
https://bit.ly/chatwithkanika
👉 SOCIALS AND WEBSITE:
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/kanikaenergycoach
TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@kanikaenergycoach
Youtube - https://www.youtube.com/@kanikaenergycoach
LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/in/kanikaenergycoach/
Website - https://artoflifecenter.com/
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About Art Of Life Guided Meditations
Welcome to Art of Life Meditations—the podcast that helps you find peace, heal deeply, and align with your highest self. Each guided meditation is crafted to: 👉 Support conscious parenting by helping you release stress and connect energetically with your child. 👉 Facilitate your spiritual awakening through emotional healing and wisdom. 👉 Restore balance with chakra meditations, aura cleansing, and powerful energy activations. Whether you’re feeling overwhelmed, seeking clarity, or ready to tap into your higher consciousness, this podcast is your sanctuary for renewal and alignment. WHAT YOU'LL GAIN: 👉 Release emotional stress and feel lighter. 👉 Balance your energy for greater focus and calm. 👉 Reconnect with your intuition and spirit guides. 👉 Take a deep breath, let go, and awaken to the beauty of your life.Podcast website
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