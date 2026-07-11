Travel with Amateur Traveler Podcast

Hear about travel to Western Crete as the Amateur Traveler talks to Jonty Crane from jontytravels.com about his hiking adventure around the villages and in the mountains of the largest Greek island.
This week's show is supported by the new Smart Travel Podcast. Travel smarter — and spend less — with help from NerdWallet. Check out Smart Travel here.
Why should you visit Western Crete?
Jonty says, "Crete is a diverse Greek island, home to excellent hiking, dramatic gorges, atmospheric villages, epic coastlines, and ancient history."
Jonty spent around a week hiking in western Crete, village walks in the north, the White Mountains in the center, and along the south coast. He did a self-guided trip with the Natural Adventure and their local operator, S-Cape. They organize the logistics, including accommodation, bag transfers, and provide GPS walking routes. Many of the sights can be seen without hiking, though, in fewer days with a car.
...
https://amateurtraveler.com/travel-to-western-crete/
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices