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Travel with Amateur Traveler Podcast

Chris Christensen
HistoryPlaces & Travel
Travel with Amateur Traveler Podcast
Latest episode

1029 episodes

  • Travel with Amateur Traveler Podcast

    AT#1004 - Cruising the Briare Canal in France with European Waterways

    07/11/2026 | 56 mins.
    Hear about luxury barge cruising in France as Chris Christensen describes a week aboard the Renaissance, a European Waterways hotel barge traveling through Western Burgundy and the Upper Loire.

    Chris and his wife previously cruised with European Waterways on the Canal du Midi. For this journey, they returned to France to explore the Briare Canal, one of the country’s oldest canals, aboard a vessel carrying just eight passengers and five crew members.

    The result was an unusually intimate trip combining French cuisine, historic towns, private châteaux, Sancerre vineyards, canal locks, and long, leisurely afternoons on the water.

    ...

    https://amateurtraveler.com/cruising-the-briare-canal/
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  • Travel with Amateur Traveler Podcast

    AT#1003 - Travel to Fiji (Yasawa Islands, Taveuni, Ovalau, and Viti Levu)

    07/04/2026 | 1h 1 mins.
    Hear about travel to Fiji as the Amateur Traveler talks to Jonty Crane from jontytravels.com about this island nation where he lived this year.

    Why should you visit Fiji?

    Jonty says, "Fiji offers the classic South Pacific island experience, with excellent snorkeling and diving, attractive beaches, and welcoming people. It also has a well-established tourism industry, which accounts for approximately 40% of the economy. Fiji attracts around one million visitors each year, representing about 60% of all tourism in the South Pacific."

    Jonty’s Experience in Fiji

    ...

    https://amateurtraveler.com/travel-to-fiji-3/
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  • Travel with Amateur Traveler Podcast

    AT#1002 - Travel to Paris, France

    06/27/2026 | 59 mins.
    Hear about travel to Paris as the Amateur Traveler talks to Angela J. Reed of Parisienne Farmgirl about museums, cafés, neighborhoods, markets, gardens, and viewpoints in the City of Light.

    This week's show is supported by the new Smart Travel Podcast. Travel smarter — and spend less — with help from NerdWallet. Check out Smart Travel ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠here⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠.

    Why should you go to Paris?

    Angela says, “Paris is alive. It has a rhythm of its own, and I think when you visit Paris, you get to become part of that rhythm.”

    In this episode, she helps us plan a visit that includes the classic first-time Paris experiences, but also leaves room for the slower, more personal moments that make travelers want to return.

    Itinerary

    ...

    https://amateurtraveler.com/travel-to-paris-france-2/
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  • Travel with Amateur Traveler Podcast

    AT#1001 - Travel to Western Crete, Greece

    06/20/2026 | 49 mins.
    Hear about travel to Western Crete as the Amateur Traveler talks to Jonty Crane from jontytravels.com about his hiking adventure around the villages and in the mountains of the largest Greek island.

    This week's show is supported by the new Smart Travel Podcast. Travel smarter — and spend less — with help from NerdWallet. Check out Smart Travel ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠here⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠.

    Why should you visit Western Crete?

    Jonty says, "Crete is a diverse Greek island, home to excellent hiking, dramatic gorges, atmospheric villages, epic coastlines, and ancient history."

    Jonty spent around a week hiking in western Crete, village walks in the north, the White Mountains in the center, and along the south coast. He did a self-guided trip with the Natural Adventure and their local operator, S-Cape. They organize the logistics, including accommodation, bag transfers, and provide GPS walking routes. Many of the sights can be seen without hiking, though, in fewer days with a car.

    ...

    https://amateurtraveler.com/travel-to-western-crete/
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  • Travel with Amateur Traveler Podcast

    AT#1000 - Travel to Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan

    06/13/2026 | 1h 15 mins.
    Hear about travel to Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan and the annual Amateur Traveler trip as host Chris Christensen and guest Bill Abbott talk about a tour to 2 of the 5 'Stans in Central Asia.

    This week's show is supported by the new Smart Travel Podcast. Travel smarter — and spend less — with help from NerdWallet. Check out Smart Travel ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠here⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠.

    Why should you go to Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan?

    Chris says, "In this area, you can stand in these beautiful cities that date back over two thousand years. This is a trip through some of the great crossroads of world history: Persian empires, Silk Road merchants, Turkic tribes, Mongol armies, Timurid architects, Russian generals, Soviet planners, and two very different modern countries. This is not the edge of the map as we tend to view it, but historically, it's the middle of the map."

    In this episode of Amateur Traveler, we celebrate episode 1,000 with a trip through Central Asia to Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan. The episode follows a G Adventures trip, Best of Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan, with a small group of Amateur Traveler listeners.

    ...

    https://amateurtraveler.com/travel-to-uzbekistan-and-turkmenistan/
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About Travel with Amateur Traveler Podcast
Since 2005, Amateur Traveler has been talking about different destinations every week. It covers destinations all over the world with an emphasis on culturally rich travel. Learn more about your world. Amateur Traveler won its creator, Chris Christensen, a Travel+Leisure award as the "best independent travel journalist" and entry into the "Podcast Hall of Fame."
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