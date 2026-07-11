Travel with Amateur Traveler Podcast

Hear about travel to Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan and the annual Amateur Traveler trip as host Chris Christensen and guest Bill Abbott talk about a tour to 2 of the 5 'Stans in Central Asia.



This week's show is supported by the new Smart Travel Podcast. Travel smarter — and spend less — with help from NerdWallet. Check out Smart Travel ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠here⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠.



Why should you go to Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan?



Chris says, "In this area, you can stand in these beautiful cities that date back over two thousand years. This is a trip through some of the great crossroads of world history: Persian empires, Silk Road merchants, Turkic tribes, Mongol armies, Timurid architects, Russian generals, Soviet planners, and two very different modern countries. This is not the edge of the map as we tend to view it, but historically, it's the middle of the map."



In this episode of Amateur Traveler, we celebrate episode 1,000 with a trip through Central Asia to Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan. The episode follows a G Adventures trip, Best of Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan, with a small group of Amateur Traveler listeners.



...



https://amateurtraveler.com/travel-to-uzbekistan-and-turkmenistan/

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices