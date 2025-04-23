Alternative Frequencies | غيّر الموجة

MSMEs and the Energy Transition: The Lebanon Case Study
Marc Ayoub and Ahmad Diab discuss with LCPS researcher Rasha Akel the role of Lebanon’s micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the country’s clean energy transition. Drawing on a year-long LCPS mixed-methods study conducted between October 2023 and July 2024, the conversation explores how MSMEs have adapted to overlapping crises—from economic collapse to energy shortages—by embracing renewable energy solutions. The episode highlights key findings, challenges, and policy recommendations aimed at supporting MSMEs as drivers of sustainable change in Lebanon.
Energy Transitions in the Context of Crises: The Cases of Lebanon and Sudan
Muez Ali discusses with Rasha Akel the challenges and opportunities of transitioning to renewable energy in Lebanon and Sudan amid economic and political turmoil.Muez Ali is a Research and Policy Lead at Earthna: Center for a Sustainable Future at Qatar Foundation, an Honorary Research Fellow at the Bartlett School of Environment, Energy and Resources at UCL, London and an Adjunct Professor at Georgetown University in Qatar.يناقش معز علي مع رشا عاقل تحديات وفرص التحوّل إلى الطاقة المتجددة في لبنان والسودان وسط الاضطرابات الاقتصادية والسياسية. معز علي هو مسؤول الأبحاث والسياسات في مركز "إرثنا" التابع لمؤسسة قطر الذي يُعنى بتعزيز مستقبل مستدام، وهو زميل باحث فخري في كلية بارتليت للبيئة والطاقة والموارد في كلية لندن الجامعية، وأستاذ مساعد في جامعة جورج تاون في قطر.
الحلقة ٣٦ - الفضاء المدني في لبنان: ماهيته، تحدّياته، والخطوات القادمة
يتحدث زياد عبد الصمد بالتفصيل عن الفضاء المدني في لبنان، مراقبته، والخطوات القادمة مع مقدّمة "غيّر الموجة" كريستيل بركات.
يشغل السيد عبد الصمد منصب المدير التنفيذي لشبكة المنظمات العربية غير الحكومية للتنمية (ANND) التي تضم 30 منظمة غير حكومية و 9 شبكات وطنية من 10 دول عربية. يرتكز عملها على الحقوق الاجتماعية والاقتصادية. شارك السيد عبد الصمد بشكل كبير ولعدة سنوات في الجهود المحلية والوطنية والإقليمية والعالمية المتعلقة بالسياسات العامة ومؤسسات البحث والإصلاحات الانتخابية والمراقبة. وهو أيضًا مهندس مدني، وعضو نقابة المهندسين والمعماريين في لبنان، ومحاضر جامعي.
Ziad Abdel Samad elaborates on civic space in Lebanon, its monitoring, and the way forward in a conversation with Alternative Frequencies host Christelle Barakat.
Mr. Abdel Samad serves as the Executive Director of the Arab NGO Network for Development (ANND), which brings together 30 NGOs and 9 national networks from 10 Arab countries whose work focuses on socioeconomic rights. Mr. Abdel Samad has been highly engaged for several years in local, national, regional, and global efforts related to public policies, research institutions, and electoral reforms and monitoring. He is also a Civil Engineer, a member of the Order of Engineers and Architects in Lebanon, and a university lecturer.
Episode 35: The Way Forward for the Agricultural Sector in Lebanon
Hala Abdallah discusses with Alternative Frequencies host Christelle Barakat the realities of the Lebanese agricultural sector in light of the overlapping crises and offers recommendations for improvement.
Hala Abdallah currently serves as the Director of Studies and Coordination at the Ministry of Agriculture in Lebanon. She holds a PhD in Agricultural Economics and Management from the University of Montpellier SupAgro.
Episode 34: The Way Forward for the Manufacturing Sector in Lebanon
Industrial Entrepreneur and CEO of Polytextile Paul Abi Nasr discusses with Alternative Frequencies host Christelle Barakat the realities of the Lebanese manufacturing sector in light of the current overlapping crises and offers recommendations for the improvement of the sector as well as advice for youth wanting to become industrialists and entrepreneurs.
Paul Abi Nasr is an industrial entrepreneur and the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at Polytextile. He is also a member of the board of directors at the Association of Lebanese Industrialists (ALI) where he additionally chairs the Industrialists Assembly of Keserwan.
