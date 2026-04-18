In this episode of Access Granted, Coach K sits down with AI entrepreneur Rone Carpenter to break down how artificial intelligence is transforming business, income, and opportunity in real time.
They cover how beginners can start using AI tools like ChatGPT, Claude, and Gemini, and why most people are falling behind by not adopting AI early. Rone shares his journey from struggling entrepreneur to building multiple six-figure businesses using automation and AI systems.
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