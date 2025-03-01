Powered by RND
PodcastsArtsAbsolute Units
Listen to Absolute Units in the App
Listen to Absolute Units in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Absolute Units

Podcast Absolute Units
The Museum of English Rural Life
The Museum of English Rural Life podcast. We're exploring the fascinating, surprising, and moving backstories of our collections, to tell the history of the Eng...
Arts

Available Episodes

1 of 1
  • We're Making A Podcast!
    It's just like all the other podcasts you love, but instead of trying to sell you mattresses and underwear we're explaining everything you always wanted to know about the history of rural England but never knew to ask.Why the name? Well, we're known for the Internet's most famous sheep, an 'absolute unit' who first went viral in 2018. But ask any of our staff and they'll tell you everything at The MERL is worth that level of fuss. So join us for a very special pilot season, coming mid-to-late March. We'll be covering topics ranging from square cows to big hogs, to how a museum is like a documentary, and why farmers are using infrared technology to count insect wingbeats in their fields.Talk soon!-- Ollie and Joe (and Katie, who was out of the office for this recording but got a hand on the ball by writing the show notes)P.S. we'd love your feedback! let us know what you think by taking our podcast survey, and help shape the next season of Absolute Units. This podcast has been made possible with the generous support of Arts Council England and students at the University of Reading's Department of Film, Theatre, and Television. Theme tune by Tai Dawson. Support our work at the MERL Merch Bluesky/Instagram/TikTok
    --------  
    1:55

More Arts podcasts

Trending Arts podcasts

About Absolute Units

The Museum of English Rural Life podcast. We're exploring the fascinating, surprising, and moving backstories of our collections, to tell the history of the English countryside. 
Podcast website

Listen to Absolute Units, Fresh Air and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.9.5 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 3/1/2025 - 2:29:06 PM