We're Making A Podcast!

It's just like all the other podcasts you love, but instead of trying to sell you mattresses and underwear we're explaining everything you always wanted to know about the history of rural England but never knew to ask.Why the name? Well, we're known for the Internet's most famous sheep, an 'absolute unit' who first went viral in 2018. But ask any of our staff and they'll tell you everything at The MERL is worth that level of fuss. So join us for a very special pilot season, coming mid-to-late March. We'll be covering topics ranging from square cows to big hogs, to how a museum is like a documentary, and why farmers are using infrared technology to count insect wingbeats in their fields.Talk soon!-- Ollie and Joe (and Katie, who was out of the office for this recording but got a hand on the ball by writing the show notes)P.S. we'd love your feedback! let us know what you think by taking our podcast survey, and help shape the next season of Absolute Units. This podcast has been made possible with the generous support of Arts Council England and students at the University of Reading's Department of Film, Theatre, and Television. Theme tune by Tai Dawson. Support our work at the MERL Merch Bluesky/Instagram/TikTok