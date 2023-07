89. Below Deck Down Under S2, Ep1: It’s a Full Moon, Betch!

Kelli and Sarah discuss the Season 2 Premiere of Below Deck Down Under. Topics include: the vintage yacht, the new crew, Harry's aggressive vacuuming, Level 5 Susans, dramatic guests and the 2am swim. We ponder "Are one table restaurants a thing?" and "Is Tzarina like Wednesday Addams?" In Hot Tub Convo we discuss Colin's Instagram post about the reunion and share some info about charter guest Brandon and the premiere party he and Carmen hosted in DC.