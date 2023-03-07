Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Above Deck

Podcast Above Deck
Above Deck

with Sarah & Kelli
From the girls that brought you the Socks with Sandals radio show in the 90's, comes Above Deck, a Below Deck breakdown podcast. Each week we'll recap the lates...
Available Episodes

5 of 94
  • 90. Below Deck Sailing Yacht S4 Reunion Part 1
    Kelli and Sarah discuss Part 1 of the Season 4 Reunion of Below Deck Sailing Yacht. Topics include: Reunion looks, Chase’s dog, celebrity fans, Ileisha and Chase's relationship, Alex’s impression of Gary and how we can’t wait for Part 2! In Hot Tub Convo we discuss Daisy’s recent Instagram post, the vintage motor yacht Northern Sun and when BravoCon tickets go on sale. Wave goodbye as Glenn honks the horn - a new episode of Above Deck is out now!  Follow us on Instagram: @abovedeckpod  Get in touch: [email protected] Please subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Stitcher or Google Podcasts and tell a friend! To become an Above Deck supporter, go to podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/abovedeck or click SUPPORT in our Insta bio. We are supported by Neuro! There's a discount for Above Deck Listeners: Go to tryneurogum.com/abovedeck to fuel your body and mind the smart way (and save up to 20%)!  --- Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/abovedeck/support
    7/20/2023
    18:27
  • 89. Below Deck Down Under S2, Ep1: It’s a Full Moon, Betch!
    Kelli and Sarah discuss the Season 2 Premiere of Below Deck Down Under. Topics include: the vintage yacht, the new crew, Harry’s aggressive vacuuming, Level 5 Susans, dramatic guests and the 2am swim. We ponder “Are one table restaurants a thing?” and “Is Tzarina like Wednesday Addams?” In Hot Tub Convo we discuss Colin’s Instagram post about the reunion and share some info about charter guest Brandon and the premiere party he and Carmen hosted in DC. Climb that Captain like a tree - a new episode of Above Deck is out now!  Follow us on Instagram: @abovedeckpod  Get in touch: [email protected] Please subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Stitcher or Google Podcasts and tell a friend! Go to  http://BetterHelp.com/AboveDeck for 10% off your first month of therapy with BetterHelp and get matched with a therapist who will listen and help #sponsored To become an Above Deck supporter, go to podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/abovedeck or click SUPPORT in our Insta bio.   --- Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/abovedeck/support
    7/18/2023
    27:53
  • 88. Below Deck Sailing Yacht S4, Ep17: Traffic Cone Banana Hammock
    Kelli and Sarah discuss the Season 4 Finale of Below Deck Sailing Yacht. Topics include: The ABC Party, Alex kissing Mads, our winners of the season and our hopes for Colin and Daisy. In Hot Tub Convo we discuss Gary, Daisy, and Colin’s astrological signs and find out what happened to Cowboy Kyle. Update: The Sailing Yacht reunion airs July 17 and 18th - a two-parter! Wave goodbye while Glenn honks the horn - a new episode of Above Deck is out now!  Follow us on Instagram: @abovedeckpod  Get in touch: [email protected] Please subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Stitcher or Google Podcasts and tell a friend! Go to  http://BetterHelp.com/AboveDeck for 10% off your first month of therapy with BetterHelp and get matched with a therapist who will listen and help #sponsored To become an Above Deck supporter, go to podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/abovedeck or click SUPPORT in our Insta bio.   --- Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/abovedeck/support
    7/12/2023
    22:10
  • 87. Below Deck Sailing Yacht S4, Ep16: Throuple Trouble
    Kelli and Sarah discuss Season 4, Episode 16 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht. Topics include: Period-Gate, throuple troubles, Debra’s wild ride, Lucy’s toilet breakdown, and Gary’s relationship sabotage tactics. In Hot Tub Convo we discuss Captain Dreamboat’s underwear commercial, charter guest Bryan’s other Below Deck appearance and Chase’s sailboat adventures and YouTube channel @ChasingGrace21. Don’t get all “Aggro” on us - A new episode of Above Deck is out now!  Follow us on Instagram: @abovedeckpod  Get in touch: [email protected] Please subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music or Google Podcasts and tell a friend! This episode is sponsored by Stream2Sea. Go to http://Stream2Sea.com and use code ABOVEDECK for 10% off.  To become an Above Deck supporter, go to podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/abovedeck or click SUPPORT in our Insta bio.   --- Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/abovedeck/support
    7/11/2023
    23:46
  • 86. Re-release: Below Deck Down Under S1 Finale: El Mardi Gay
    Kelli and Sarah discuss the Season 1 Finale of Below Deck Down Under. Topics include: El Mardi Gay, Nate and Brittini's kiss and Jamie’s grumpy night.  We find out if the van trip happened, who Glenn would NOT work with again and SO MUCH MORE!  In Hot Tub Convo we read listener comments.  Transport us back to the boat via HOT DOG -  a new episode of Above Deck is out now! Follow us on Instagram: @abovedeckpod Get in touch: above[email protected] Please subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music or Google Podcasts and tell a friend! This episode is sponsored by Stream2Sea personal care products. For 10% off your order go to http://stream2sea.com and use code ABOVEDECK. To become an Above Deck supporter, go to http://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/abovedeck or click SUPPORT in our Insta bio. --- Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/abovedeck/support
    7/3/2023
    21:33

About Above Deck

From the girls that brought you the Socks with Sandals radio show in the 90's, comes Above Deck, a Below Deck breakdown podcast. Each week we'll recap the latest episode of Below Deck, share a few laughs with the captain and crew and discuss what's new in the Below Deck universe.
