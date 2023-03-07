90. Below Deck Sailing Yacht S4 Reunion Part 1
Kelli and Sarah discuss Part 1 of the Season 4 Reunion of Below Deck Sailing Yacht. Topics include: Reunion looks, Chase’s dog, celebrity fans, Ileisha and Chase's relationship, Alex’s impression of Gary and how we can’t wait for Part 2! In Hot Tub Convo we discuss Daisy’s recent Instagram post, the vintage motor yacht Northern Sun and when BravoCon tickets go on sale. Wave goodbye as Glenn honks the horn - a new episode of Above Deck is out now!
