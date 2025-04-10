124 — Jože Plečnik 1 — From Sezessionstil to Deep Time
This is the first episode in a new series about the Slovenian architect Jože Plečnik, who blended inspiration from deep antiquity with the modern sensibilities he learnt as a student of Otto Wagner (subject of a previous ABC miniseries episodes 79–83). Here we discussed his upbringing and education, time in Italy and his idiosyncratic classical sources from Etruscan deep time and late antiquity. Later his career and earliest commissions in Vienna and Prague, especially the Zacherlhaus, Church of the Holy Spirit and his interventions at Prague Castle.
To follow along with the images, find this episode on YouTube: https://youtu.be/a8S9gA6_j6M
Edited by Matthew Lloyd Roberts.
1:43:15
123 — Rem Koolhaas’s SMLXL — 4/4
Watch this episode on YouTube to follow along with the images: https://youtu.be/mhoIymTPnRg
In the final part of our series on Rem Koolhaas's SMLXL, we discussed 'XL', including their unsuccessful competition entry for Parc de Vilette and the essay 'Generic City'. Discussions of Singapore, Atlanta and Yokohama are available on our Patreon.
Our next series which will begin next month is going to be about the Slovenian architect Jože Plečnik, so watch this space!
Edited by Matthew Lloyd Roberts.
1:07:26
122 — Rem Koolhaas's SMLXL — 3/4
In Part 3 of our series on SMLXL we talked through 'L', including the essay on BIGNESS, including unbuilt schemes for the Très Grande Bibliothèquethe in Paris, the Karlsruhe Zentrum fur Kunst und Medientechnologie and the Zeebrugge Sea Terminal.
To follow along with the images, check out this episode on YouTube: https://youtu.be/cuzdCPh-iIs
We previously discussed some of these projects in episode 48 and bonus episode 48.5 (unlocked!), albeit less in the context of SMLXL as a publication.
Edited by Matthew Lloyd Roberts.
1:11:29
*Preview* — SMLXL Dictionary Bonus Episode
In this bonus we talked about the book-within-the-book, the series of quotations and definitions which run the breadth of the alphabet through SMLXL. It includes the usual Koolhaasian mixture of high and low culture, actress's memoirs, advertising, technical manuals, pornography and even Luke's dad!
Edited by Matthew Lloyd Roberts.
7:02
121 — Rem Koolhaas's SMLXL — 2/4
In episode 2 of our series on SMLXL by Rem Koolhaas, OMA and Bruce Mau, we talked about 'M', including a Panopticon prison, an extension for the Dutch Parliament, the Netherlands Dance Theatre, an unbuilt hotel in Morocco and the Rotterdam Kunsthal.
Follow along with images on YouTube: https://youtu.be/cqlABdVpeZ8
Edited by Matthew Lloyd Roberts.
A podcast about architecture, buildings and cities, from the distant past to the present day. Plus detours into technology, film, fiction, comics, drawings, and the dimly imagined future.
With Luke Jones and George Gingell.