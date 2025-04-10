124 — Jože Plečnik 1 — From Sezessionstil to Deep Time

This is the first episode in a new series about the Slovenian architect Jože Plečnik, who blended inspiration from deep antiquity with the modern sensibilities he learnt as a student of Otto Wagner (subject of a previous ABC miniseries episodes 79–83). Here we discussed his upbringing and education, time in Italy and his idiosyncratic classical sources from Etruscan deep time and late antiquity. Later his career and earliest commissions in Vienna and Prague, especially the Zacherlhaus, Church of the Holy Spirit and his interventions at Prague Castle. To follow along with the images, find this episode on YouTube: https://youtu.be/a8S9gA6_j6M