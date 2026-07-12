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World Cup Gambling Podcast

Sports Gambling Podcast Network
NewsSoccer
World Cup Gambling Podcast
Latest episode

524 episodes

  • World Cup Gambling Podcast

    World Cup Semi-Final: France v Spain Picks (Ep. 423)

    07/12/2026 | 58 mins.
    The first World Cup Semi Final takes place in Dallas on Tuesday. Pre-tournament favourites France and Spain will face off in a heavyweight clash that's incredibly tight to call. France have played with dynamism and flair and scored goals at every point, whilst Spain have been slightly more pragmatic and have needed late winners to squeeze through their last 2 knockout games. Mal and Baz make their best bets for the match.

    Chapters

    00:00 Intro and Recap
    38:55 Picks
    Exclusive SGPN Bonuses And Links

    http://sg.pn/links

    Watch the Premier League Gambling Podcast
    YouTube -    / @premierleaguegamblingpodcast  

     

    Follow The Premier League Gambling Podcast On Social Media
    Twitter -   / sgpnpremier  
     

    Follow The Hosts On Social Media
    Malcolm Bamford -   / mal_b_sport  

    Barry Penaluna -   / toonbazza

     

    WATCH the Sports Gambling Podcast
    YouTube - https://sg.pn/YouTube

    Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER CO, DC, IL, IN, LA, MD, MS, NJ, OH,
    PA, TN, VA, WV, WY Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call
    1-800-327-5050 (MA)
    21+ to wager. Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ),
    1-800-522-4700 (KS, NV), 1-800 BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-270-7117 for
    confidential help (MI)

     

     

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See https://pcm.adswizz.com
    for information about our collection and use of personal data for
    advertising.
  • World Cup Gambling Podcast

    Argentina vs Switzerland | World Cup Quarterfinal Picks & Best Bets

    07/10/2026 | 7 mins.
    Mal and Baz preview the late quarterfinal as Argentina face Switzerland in what could be a fascinating tactical battle. This is where the boys disagree and disagree sharply. Can Argentina's relentless goals continue, or are Switzerland set up to cause an upset? Mal's gone one way, Baz has gone the other, and they've both got the numbers to back it up. Catch the preview before the 9pm Eastern kickoff. Exclusive SGPN Bonuses And Links

    http://sg.pn/links

    Watch the Premier League Gambling Podcast
    YouTube -    / @premierleaguegamblingpodcast  

     

    Follow The Premier League Gambling Podcast On Social Media
    Twitter -   / sgpnpremier  
     

    Follow The Hosts On Social Media
    Malcolm Bamford -   / mal_b_sport  

    Barry Penaluna -   / toonbazza

     

    WATCH the Sports Gambling Podcast
    YouTube - https://sg.pn/YouTube

    Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER CO, DC, IL, IN, LA, MD, MS, NJ, OH,
    PA, TN, VA, WV, WY Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call
    1-800-327-5050 (MA)
    21+ to wager. Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ),
    1-800-522-4700 (KS, NV), 1-800 BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-270-7117 for
    confidential help (MI)

     

     

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See https://pcm.adswizz.com
    for information about our collection and use of personal data for
    advertising.
  • World Cup Gambling Podcast

    England vs Norway | World Cup Quarterfinal Picks & Best Bets

    07/10/2026 | 8 mins.
    Mal and Baz preview the first quarterfinal of the day as England take on Norway. After that stunning performance against Mexico, are England as dominant as they look and what does Haaland's presence mean for the game? The lads are largely aligned on this one, with plenty of angles to play including some tasty bet builders. Get your bets sorted before the 10pm kickoff. Exclusive SGPN Bonuses And Links

    http://sg.pn/links

    Watch the Premier League Gambling Podcast
    YouTube -    / @premierleaguegamblingpodcast  

     

    Follow The Premier League Gambling Podcast On Social Media
    Twitter -   / sgpnpremier  
     

    Follow The Hosts On Social Media
    Malcolm Bamford -   / mal_b_sport  

    Barry Penaluna -   / toonbazza

     

    WATCH the Sports Gambling Podcast
    YouTube - https://sg.pn/YouTube

    Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER CO, DC, IL, IN, LA, MD, MS, NJ, OH,
    PA, TN, VA, WV, WY Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call
    1-800-327-5050 (MA)
    21+ to wager. Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ),
    1-800-522-4700 (KS, NV), 1-800 BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-270-7117 for
    confidential help (MI)

     

     

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See https://pcm.adswizz.com
    for information about our collection and use of personal data for
    advertising.
  • World Cup Gambling Podcast

    World Cup Quarter Final: Saturday Picks (Ep. 422)

    07/10/2026 | 39 mins.
    There are two 2026 World Cup Quarter Finals on Saturday for Barry and Malcolm to look over. First up an intriguing clash between England and Norway, before the final South American contender Argentina face Switzerland #fifawc #picks

    Chapters

    00:00 Intro
    19:25 England v Norway
    28:56 Argentina v Switzerland Exclusive SGPN Bonuses And Links

    http://sg.pn/links

    Watch the Premier League Gambling Podcast
    YouTube -    / @premierleaguegamblingpodcast  

     

    Follow The Premier League Gambling Podcast On Social Media
    Twitter -   / sgpnpremier  
     

    Follow The Hosts On Social Media
    Malcolm Bamford -   / mal_b_sport  

    Barry Penaluna -   / toonbazza

     

    WATCH the Sports Gambling Podcast
    YouTube - https://sg.pn/YouTube

    Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER CO, DC, IL, IN, LA, MD, MS, NJ, OH,
    PA, TN, VA, WV, WY Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call
    1-800-327-5050 (MA)
    21+ to wager. Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ),
    1-800-522-4700 (KS, NV), 1-800 BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-270-7117 for
    confidential help (MI)

     

     

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See https://pcm.adswizz.com
    for information about our collection and use of personal data for
    advertising.
  • World Cup Gambling Podcast

    Spain v Belgium | World Cup Picks and Best Bets

    07/10/2026 | 8 mins.
    Mal abnd Baz dive into the quarter final match up between Spain and Belgium and pick out their best bets for the game. Exclusive SGPN Bonuses And Links

    http://sg.pn/links

    Watch the Premier League Gambling Podcast
    YouTube -    / @premierleaguegamblingpodcast  

     

    Follow The Premier League Gambling Podcast On Social Media
    Twitter -   / sgpnpremier  
     

    Follow The Hosts On Social Media
    Malcolm Bamford -   / mal_b_sport  

    Barry Penaluna -   / toonbazza

     

    WATCH the Sports Gambling Podcast
    YouTube - https://sg.pn/YouTube

    Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER CO, DC, IL, IN, LA, MD, MS, NJ, OH,
    PA, TN, VA, WV, WY Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call
    1-800-327-5050 (MA)
    21+ to wager. Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ),
    1-800-522-4700 (KS, NV), 1-800 BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-270-7117 for
    confidential help (MI)

     

     

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See https://pcm.adswizz.com
    for information about our collection and use of personal data for
    advertising.
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About World Cup Gambling Podcast
The World Cup Gambling Podcast from the Sports Gambling Podcast Network is your go to betting guide for the biggest tournament in football. Malcolm Bamford and Barry Penaluna break down every match with sharp analysis, picks, and predictions from group stages to the final. Expect lively debate, smart betting angles, and insights on standout players and trends. When the World Cup wraps up, the boys keep the action going with coverage of major leagues and international fixtures, so you’re always in the know.
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