Mal and Baz preview the late quarterfinal as Argentina face Switzerland in what could be a fascinating tactical battle. This is where the boys disagree and disagree sharply. Can Argentina's relentless goals continue, or are Switzerland set up to cause an upset? Mal's gone one way, Baz has gone the other, and they've both got the numbers to back it up. Catch the preview before the 9pm Eastern kickoff. Exclusive SGPN Bonuses And Links



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