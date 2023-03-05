Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
HomePodcastsComedy
Podcast Women On Top
Kast Media
Celebrity actress Tammin Sursok and entertainment host Roxy Manning co-host a hilarious, honest and raw podcast that delves into the truths about being female, ... More
ComedySociety & Culture
Available Episodes

5 of 181
  • Broad Ideas hosts Rachel Bilson and Olivia Allen talk moms that micro-dose, would you take a date to a colonic, sperm banks and how much would you pay for sex.
    5/3/2023
    1:33:36
  • DicDoc Dr. Edward Zimmerman talks how to fix erectile dysfunction, why penises shrink with age, and why men are putting Botox in their balls.
    4/26/2023
    1:00:06
  • Gabrielle Stone talks growing up with Dee Wallace, solo travel and Eat Pray FML.
    4/19/2023
    52:51
  • Alicia Silverstone talks government corruption,why she almost said f*ck off to Hollywood, and if Paul Rudd is a good kisser
    4/12/2023
    1:10:03
  • Jana Kramer talks scarcity mindset, why she likes dudes and why this relationship is different.
    4/5/2023
    45:06

About Women On Top

Celebrity actress Tammin Sursok and entertainment host Roxy Manning co-host a hilarious, honest and raw podcast that delves into the truths about being female, being a mother and the general chaos that goes with trying to navigate life with boobs, burp cloths, and the strong desire to have a life.

Podcast website

