Brigitte Macron, Miriam Stoppard, Going It Alone
1/06/2026 | 57 mins.
Ten people have been found guilty of cyber-bullying Brigitte Macron, the wife of French President Emmanuel Macron, by a Paris court, but that is not the end of the lawsuits. Next up, it's the Macrons against the controversial right-wing podcaster Candace Owens in a US civil court. They've accused her of mounting “a campaign of global humiliation”. Nuala McGovern speaks to Sophie Pedder from The Economist, in Paris, and BBC journalist Anoushka Mutanda-Dougherty.Dr Miriam Stoppard has been writing books for five decades now - maybe one has helped you through a relationship, or a pregnancy, or with your parenting or your grand parenting, many of you will have loved her column as an agony aunt. Today she wants to talk about our sex lives as we grow older. Her new book is Sex, Drugs and Walking Sticks. In our new series Going it Alone, we are hearing from three women about their experiences of having a child without a partner. These are women who are having donor-conceived children, which is different to single mums who may have split up with the child’s father. Statistics show that more women than ever in the UK are choosing to become solo mums by choice. Today we hear Jay's story.Lynley is a new TV adaptation of Elizabeth George’s much-loved Lynley detective series novels on BBC One. Central to this four-part series is the relationship between Detective Inspector Tommy Lynley, played by Leo Suter, who is the son of an Earl, and the working class, no-nonsense Detective Superintendent Barbara Havers, who’s been assigned to work with him. Barbara Havers is played by actor Sofia Barclay, who joins Nuala in the studio. Presenter: Nuala McGovern Producer: Helen Fitzhenry
Going It Alone, Venezuela, Military children
1/05/2026 | 57 mins.
In our new series Going it Alone we are hearing from three women about their experiences of having a child without a partner. These are women who are having donor conceived children, which is different to single mums who may have split up with the child’s father. Statistics show that more women than ever in the UK are choosing to become solo mums by choice. Today Lucy tells us her story. We also hear a discussion about the legal and practical implications of this with Nina Barnsley, Director of the Donor Conception Network and Clare Ettinghausen, a Director at the Human Fertilisation and Embryology Authority.Today Delcy Rodriguez will be sworn in as Venezuela's president after the capture of Nicolas Maduro, who has been in charge of the country since 2013. And she is not the only woman in the spotlight following this weekend's events. Cilia Flores, who is the wife of Maduro and a political force in her own right, was taken with her husband and is now set to appear in a New York court in the coming hours. Attention is also on Maria Corina Machado, the Venezuelan opposition leader and Nobel peace prize winner. The BBC's South America correspondent Ione Wells and Professor Rebecca Jarman from Leeds University, an expert in Venezuelan politics and history, discuss.There are over 100,000 children who have at least one parent serving in the British military. Louise Fetigan was a serving army officer when she had her first child in her early 20s. She had been posted to Germany, was looking after a newborn and her husband had been deployed to Iraq. She has set up the charity Little Troopers to provide specific support for the children of military families. Presenter: Nuala McGovern Producer: Kirsty Starkey
Weekend Woman's Hour: Toni Collette, Adults regressing, The Archers special
1/03/2026 | 56 mins.
Since her big break in Muriel’s Wedding 30 years ago, actor Toni Collette has graced our screens in a huge list of standout roles from The Sixth Sense to Hereditary, Little Miss Sunshine to Mickey 17. She joined Kylie Pentelow to discuss her latest film, Goodbye June. The emotional directorial debut from Kate Winslet tackles themes of love, loss and Christmas as a fractious family come together to sit vigil for the family matriarch, played by Helen Mirren.From the very beginning of the NHS in 1948, Irish women were actively recruited to staff British hospitals. By the 1960s, there were around 30,000 Irish-born nurses - making up roughly one in eight of all nurses – yet their contribution has often gone unrecognised. A new book aims to change that. Based on dozens of interviews, it tells the story of Irish nurses in their own words. We hear from co-author of Irish Nurses in the NHS: An Oral History, Professor Louise Ryan, who spent years researching Irish migration and from Ethel Corduff, who came to England to train as a nurse, a career she spent 40 years in.Relative Energy Deficiency in Sport, or RED-S as it's known, was once framed as a concern only for elite athletes. But as running culture intensifies alongside weight-loss jabs and healthy eating trends, RED-S has become more widespread. It's often hard to spot, but the long-term consequences can be devastating, impacting immune function, growth and fertility. Sports dietitian Renee McGregor and Jodie Pearlman, who experienced the condition first hand, joined Kylie to talk about the condition.Why can adults seem to regress to childhood or teenage behaviours at Christmas? We discuss family dynamics and the kinds of behaviour that can re-surface with everyone under the same roof again. Guardian columnist Elle Hunt shares her own experience alongside Woman's Hour listeners, and psychotherapist Julia Samuel offers advice.It's 75 years since The Archers first launched. Woman's Hour broadcast from Ambridge to celebrate the female characters who have helped this programme tackle some of the most challenging, contentious and sensitive issues affecting women. Nuala McGovern joined Felicity Finch, who plays Ruth Archer, for a behind-the-scenes tour, along with Technical Producer Vanessa Nuttall.Presenter: Kylie Pentelow Producer: Annette Wells
Living at home during university, Child violence in the DRC, What is RED-S?
1/02/2026 | 57 mins.
A new report out from UNICEF has revealed some devastating figures on the prevalence of sexual violence against children in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Nationwide data indicates that more than 35,000 cases of sexual violence against children were recorded from January to September of 2025. It is understood that the true number is likely to be higher than these figures, with the crime being underreported due to fear and stigma. Kylie Pentelow is joined by UNICEF’s Chief of Child Protection, Ramatou Touré, to discuss the report. Maintaining friendships in adulthood can feel like a full-time job, especially when calendars clash, energy runs low, and “let’s catch up soon” becomes a recurring loop. We revisit The Woman’s Hour Guide to Life episode on friendships to explore why staying connected is so challenging in a busy life. Nuala McGovern speaks to journalist Claire Cohen, psychotherapist Dr Julia Samuel, and the psychologist Dr Marisa G Franco, who share expert insights, relatable stories, and advice you’ll genuinely want to put into practice.Relative Energy Deficiency in Sport, or RED-S as it's known, was once framed as a concern only for elite athletes. But as running culture intensifies alongside weight-loss jabs and healthy eating trends, RED-S has become more widespread. It's often hard to spot, but the long-term consequences can be devastating, impacting immune function, growth and fertility. Sports dietitian Renee McGregor and Jodie Pearlman, who experienced the condition first hand, tell Kylie more about the condition.It’s peak time for university applications at the moment, with the deadline looming in mid January. UCAS’ data for 2025, shows that 31% of 18 year olds in the UK are planning to live at home this year, which is a record high compared to 22% a decade ago. So if almost a third are staying at home, what is student life like today and how does it compare to the student experience of the past? Discussing this with Kylie are Sakithya Nathan, a first year student at Birkbeck University in London, Daisy Depledge-Kittle, a third year student at Leeds Trinity University, and Dr Aimee Quickfall, Head of the School of Education and Childhood at Leeds Trinity University. Presenter: Kylie Pentelow Producer: Andrea Kidd
Woman's Hour celebrates the women of The Archers
1/01/2026 | 56 mins.
It's 75 years to the day since The Archers first launched. Woman's Hour has come to Ambridge to celebrate the female characters who have helped this programme tackle some of the most challenging, contentious and sensitive issues affecting women.Nuala McGovern is joined in The Archers studio at BBC Birmingham by writer Sarah Hehir, Dr Cara Courage from Academic Archers, who studies the social history behind the programme, Sunny Ormonde, who plays Lilian Bellamy, and we also hear from Emerald O'Hanrahan, who plays Emma Grundy. Times columnist and long time fan of The Archers Libby Purves shares a condensed history of the women of Ambridge. Nuala also gets a behind the scenes tour from Felicity Finch, who plays Ruth Archer, and Technical Producer Vanessa Nuttall.Presenter: Nuala McGovern Producer: Simon Richardson
