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Wisdom in the Best Books and Films Podcast
Bite-sized bits of wisdom from my favorite books and films.
Latest episode
103 episodes
- Link to the book.
Feel free to contact me with any questions, recommendations, or comments at:
wisdominbestbooks@gmail.com
I respond to all emails I receive and that is the best way to reach me. Also please share the show with others you think may be interested by sending them a link wherever you listen.
Please subscribe on Substack where subscribers get more content starting November 2026! The link to subscribe is:
This is a public episode. If you would like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit wisdominbestbooks.substack.com
- Link to the full story.
Feel free to contact me with any questions, recommendations, or comments at:
wisdominbestbooks@gmail.com
I respond to all emails I receive and that is the best way to reach me. Also please share the show with others you think may be interested by sending them a link wherever you listen.
This is a public episode. If you would like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit wisdominbestbooks.substack.com
- Feel free to contact me with any questions, recommendations, or comments at:
wisdominbestbooks@gmail.com
I respond to all emails I receive and that is the best way to reach me. Also please share the show with others you think may be interested by sending them a link wherever you listen.
This is a public episode. If you would like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit wisdominbestbooks.substack.com
98. A Philosophical Enquiry Into the Origin of Our Ideas of the Sublime and Beautiful09/13/2026 | 23 mins.Link to the full book.
Feel free to contact me with any questions, recommendations, or comments at:
wisdominbestbooks@gmail.com
I respond to all emails I receive and that is the best way to reach me. Also please share the show with others you think may be interested by sending them a link wherever you listen.
This is a public episode. If you would like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit wisdominbestbooks.substack.com
- Link to the series.
Feel free to contact me with any questions, recommendations, or comments at:
wisdominbestbooks@gmail.com
I respond to all emails I receive and that is the best way to reach me. Also please share the show with others you think may be interested by sending them a link wherever you listen.
This is a public episode. If you would like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit wisdominbestbooks.substack.com
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About Wisdom in the Best Books and Films Podcast
Bite-sized bits of wisdom from my favorite books and films. wisdominbestbooks.substack.comPodcast website
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