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Wisdom in the Best Books and Films Podcast
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Wisdom in the Best Books and Films Podcast

Bite-sized bits of wisdom from my favorite books and films.
ChristianityPhilosophy
Wisdom in the Best Books and Films Podcast
Latest episode

103 episodes

  • Wisdom in the Best Books and Films Podcast

    101. Creatures to Act

    10/04/2026 | 8 mins.
    Link to the book.
    Feel free to contact me with any questions, recommendations, or comments at:
    wisdominbestbooks@gmail.com
    I respond to all emails I receive and that is the best way to reach me. Also please share the show with others you think may be interested by sending them a link wherever you listen.
    Please subscribe on Substack where subscribers get more content starting November 2026! The link to subscribe is:


    This is a public episode. If you would like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit wisdominbestbooks.substack.com
  • Wisdom in the Best Books and Films Podcast

    100. Shooting An Elephant

    09/27/2026 | 22 mins.
    Link to the full story.
    Feel free to contact me with any questions, recommendations, or comments at:
    wisdominbestbooks@gmail.com
    I respond to all emails I receive and that is the best way to reach me. Also please share the show with others you think may be interested by sending them a link wherever you listen.


    This is a public episode. If you would like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit wisdominbestbooks.substack.com
  • Wisdom in the Best Books and Films Podcast

    99. The Face of Evil

    09/20/2026 | 8 mins.
    Feel free to contact me with any questions, recommendations, or comments at:
    wisdominbestbooks@gmail.com
    I respond to all emails I receive and that is the best way to reach me. Also please share the show with others you think may be interested by sending them a link wherever you listen.


    This is a public episode. If you would like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit wisdominbestbooks.substack.com
  • Wisdom in the Best Books and Films Podcast

    98. A Philosophical Enquiry Into the Origin of Our Ideas of the Sublime and Beautiful

    09/13/2026 | 23 mins.
    Link to the full book.
    Feel free to contact me with any questions, recommendations, or comments at:
    wisdominbestbooks@gmail.com
    I respond to all emails I receive and that is the best way to reach me. Also please share the show with others you think may be interested by sending them a link wherever you listen.


    This is a public episode. If you would like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit wisdominbestbooks.substack.com
  • Wisdom in the Best Books and Films Podcast

    97. The Flicker of Faith’s Candle

    09/06/2026 | 7 mins.
    Link to the series.
    Feel free to contact me with any questions, recommendations, or comments at:
    wisdominbestbooks@gmail.com
    I respond to all emails I receive and that is the best way to reach me. Also please share the show with others you think may be interested by sending them a link wherever you listen.


    This is a public episode. If you would like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit wisdominbestbooks.substack.com
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About Wisdom in the Best Books and Films Podcast
Bite-sized bits of wisdom from my favorite books and films. wisdominbestbooks.substack.com
Podcast website
ChristianityPhilosophyReligion & SpiritualitySociety & Culture

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