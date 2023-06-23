Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Weird Medieval Guys in the App
Listen to Weird Medieval Guys in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsHistory
Weird Medieval Guys

Weird Medieval Guys

Podcast Weird Medieval Guys
Podcast Weird Medieval Guys

Weird Medieval Guys

Weird Medieval Guys
add
Leaving no stone unturned in our quest for the weirdest stories, guys, and art from the Middle Ages.The Weird Medieval Guys podcast is brought to you by Olivia,... More
HistoryArtsVisual Arts
Leaving no stone unturned in our quest for the weirdest stories, guys, and art from the Middle Ages.The Weird Medieval Guys podcast is brought to you by Olivia,... More

Available Episodes

1 of 1
  • Why is medieval art so weird?
    In this inaugural episode of the Weird Medieval Guys podcast, Olivia and Aran discuss why medieval art is so intriguing to modern viewers and what makes so much of it so weird. Also discussed are Galaxy Quest, Mel Gibson's crimes against the Middle Ages, and the future historic legacy of explicit images of Garfield the cat.For more information about some of what we cover:Listen to Ira Glass and Michael Camille at Medieval TimesAmusing Ourselves to Death by Neil PostmanRead more about visual puns in the 13th century Rutland PsalterRead "The Wonders of the East" online to learn about giant ants, pepper-loving snakes, and moreFollow us on Twitter!Weird Medieval Guys @WeirdMedievalOlivia @olivia__msAran @aranptappers
    6/23/2023
    1:12:44

More History podcasts

About Weird Medieval Guys

Leaving no stone unturned in our quest for the weirdest stories, guys, and art from the Middle Ages.

The Weird Medieval Guys podcast is brought to you by Olivia, the creator of internet sensation Weird Medieval Guys, and Aran, a historian and fellow weird guy connoisseur.

Podcast website

Listen to Weird Medieval Guys, History Untapped and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Weird Medieval Guys

Weird Medieval Guys

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store