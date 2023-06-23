Leaving no stone unturned in our quest for the weirdest stories, guys, and art from the Middle Ages.The Weird Medieval Guys podcast is brought to you by Olivia,... More
Available Episodes
1 of 1
Why is medieval art so weird?
In this inaugural episode of the Weird Medieval Guys podcast, Olivia and Aran discuss why medieval art is so intriguing to modern viewers and what makes so much of it so weird. Also discussed are Galaxy Quest, Mel Gibson's crimes against the Middle Ages, and the future historic legacy of explicit images of Garfield the cat.For more information about some of what we cover:Listen to Ira Glass and Michael Camille at Medieval TimesAmusing Ourselves to Death by Neil PostmanRead more about visual puns in the 13th century Rutland PsalterRead "The Wonders of the East" online to learn about giant ants, pepper-loving snakes, and moreFollow us on Twitter!Weird Medieval Guys @WeirdMedievalOlivia @olivia__msAran @aranptappers