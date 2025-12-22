Open app
Vegan Abattoir
Vegan Abattoir

Harley Quinn Smith & Kevin Smith
Arts
Vegan Abattoir
Latest episode

21 episodes

  • Vegan Abattoir

    Baking Cookies to Pay Rent

    12/22/2025 | 29 mins.

    Kevin & Harley speak with Maya Madsen, founder of Maya's Cookies in San Diego. They discuss how she got her business started with limited resources, the unconventional ideas she came up with in order to cover her bills, hiring convicted felons, and how survival situations serve as powerful motivators for taking action.

  • Vegan Abattoir

    This Restaurant Shouldn't Have Survived

    12/15/2025 | 32 mins.

    Kevin & Harley speak with Bee and Wali, the owners of BeeWali's Vegan AF. Find out why they opened a restaurant when restaurants all over Los Angeles were closing, the philosophy behind the food they cook, and the importance of patience, and many more topics.

  • Vegan Abattoir

    019: Life on the Farm

    12/16/2020 | 1h 31 mins.

    Harley speaks to Jessica Due, the National Animal Care Director of the Farm Sanctuary. Jess shares what a day taking care of the animals at the sanctuary looks like, as well as the difficult experiences she's had rescuing them.

  • Vegan Abattoir

    018: Luna Loves Doing Good

    11/29/2020 | 1h 23 mins.

    Harley talks to actor and activist, Evanna Lynch about animal testing, podcasts and whether or not Luna Lovegood is a vegan!

  • Vegan Abattoir

    017: Justice for Animals

    11/15/2020 | 1h 51 mins.

    Harley speaks to actor, activist and conversationist Shannon Elizabeth about her experiences in the South African bush. Shannon gives insight into the realities of poaching and trophy killing.

About Vegan Abattoir

When filmmaker KEVIN SMITH nearly died from a massive heart attack, his only begotten daughter HARLEY QUINN convinced him to try a plant-based diet for 2 months. Years later and still not dead, the Dad asked his Daughter to join forces so the two can provide plant-based answers to the Vegan-curious questions they get from a meat-eating and dairy-drinking audience.The only thing that gets slaughtered here is misinformation!Dare you enter the Vegan Abattoir?
Arts

