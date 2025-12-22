Baking Cookies to Pay Rent
12/22/2025 | 29 mins.
Kevin & Harley speak with Maya Madsen, founder of Maya's Cookies in San Diego. They discuss how she got her business started with limited resources, the unconventional ideas she came up with in order to cover her bills, hiring convicted felons, and how survival situations serve as powerful motivators for taking action.
This Restaurant Shouldn’t Have Survived
12/15/2025 | 32 mins.
Kevin & Harley speak with Bee and Wali, the owners of BeeWali's Vegan AF. Find out why they opened a restaurant when restaurants all over Los Angeles were closing, the philosophy behind the food they cook, and the importance of patience, and many more topics.
019: Life on the Farm
12/16/2020 | 1h 31 mins.
Harley speaks to Jessica Due, the National Animal Care Director of the Farm Sanctuary. Jess shares what a day taking care of the animals at the sanctuary looks like, as well as the difficult experiences she’s had rescuing them. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
018: Luna Loves Doing Good
11/29/2020 | 1h 23 mins.
Harley talks to actor and activist, Evanna Lynch about animal testing, podcasts and whether or not Luna Lovegood is a vegan! Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
017: Justice for Animals
11/15/2020 | 1h 51 mins.
Harley speaks to actor, activist and conversationist Shannon Elizabeth about her experiences in the South African bush. Shannon gives insight into the realities of poaching and trophy killing. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
