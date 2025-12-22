Kevin & Harley speak with Bee and Wali, the owners of BeeWali’s Vegan AF. Find out why they opened a restaurant when restaurants all over Los Angeles were closing, the philosophy behind the food they cook, and the importance of patience, and many more topics.► Shop PlantStrong with offer code SMITH to get 40% off your order: https://plantstrong.com/► Use Offer Code SMITH to get 20% off your order from Shop Credo: https://credofoods.com/► Visit BeeWali’s: https://www.instagram.com/beewali_vegan_af/► Follow Vegan Abattoir: https://www.instagram.com/veganabattoir/For any questions or inquiries regarding this video, please reach out [email protected] Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.