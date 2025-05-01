About Grandma Kerri’s Sleepy Time Classics

Come listen to Grandma Kerri read some of the best classic books around. Books like Anne of Green Gables, Emily of New Moon, and Pride and Prejudice. Get a chance to experience some of the books you maybe missed as a kid, or maybe books that feel like an old friend rediscovered. Feel yourself unwind and de-stress as you just listen. You can listen by yourself, with a loved one, with your kids, or with a friend. Listen while eating dinner, having a bedtime snack, coloring, painting with water color, knitting, gardening, or walking. All of those Grandma habits that help you live longer pair perfectly with these stories. You can let Grandma Kerri’s voice even put you to sleep. What could be better? ”Read the best books first.” - Henry David Thoreau