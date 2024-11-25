SUMMARY: When you hear a story, do you lose interest after like 5 minutes? Then you will LOVE short stories, a new thing we invented. Today’s book is a short story collection by Ray Bradbury, who realized that anything counts as sci-fi if you take a normal story and just put it on Mars. Plus, Kellen has planned out a very unexpected last day on Earth, and Dave uncovers a deceptive photograph.WATCH KELLEN'S NEW COMEDY SPECIAL ON YOUTUBE!https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JpBt0W1zrDU&t=1237sKELLEN ERSKINE IS IN ALASKA THIS WEEK Nov 26 - 29! Go to KellenErskine.com for tickets-Get two free tickets to any of Kellen's live shows in 2024-2025 by joining The Book Pile's Patreon at:https://www.patreon.com/TheBookPile-Dave’s book / game The Starlings is here: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CMBBLGXN?ref=myi_title_dpTHE HOSTS!-Kellen Erskine has appeared on Conan, Comedy Central, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, NBC's America's Got Talent, and the Amazon Original Series Inside Jokes. He has garnered over 200 million views with his clips on Dry Bar Comedy. In 2018 he was selected to perform on the “New Faces” showcase at the Just For Laughs Comedy Festival in Montreal. He currently tours the country www.KellenErskine.com-David Vance's videos have garnered over 1 billion views. He has written viral ads for companies like Squatty Potty, Chatbooks, and Lumē, and sketches for the comedy show Studio C. His work has received two Webby Awards, and appeared on Conan. He currently works as a writer on the sitcom Freelancers.
24:04
THE ROAST OF: The Spy Who Loved Me, by Ian Fleming
SUMMARY: This is a James Bond book without James Bond, a love story without love, and a spy story without spying. The only person who's unaware of all this is the author, Ian Fleming, AKA the only person feminists beg to please write fewer female characters.
25:09
Yes Please, by Amy Poehler
SUMMARY: Dave and Kellen take another dive into the great Amy Poehler's (SNL, Baby Momma, Parks and Recreation) memoir. Also Dave is terrible at comforting people and Kellen rants about actors' award speeches.
31:43
Range, by David Epstein
SUMMARY: Do you ever make a books podcast, and start with your favorite books? But unfortunately, your first episodes are also when you're the worst at podcasting? So years later you revisit those books to do a better job? That's what this is! Today we cover a book about cultivating interests in a lot of different fields. It's great.
27:06
11/22/63 by Stephen King, OUR 200th EPISODE!
SUMMARY: The events from the date of today's book title are part of a long-running joke on the podcast, so we thought it would be funny to cover this novel for our 200th episode...
A podcast where comedians tell you about books so you never have to read! (Now including fiction!) Kellen does standup; Dave writes ads; together they highlight lessons from the world’s best books--and some of the worst. New episode every Monday!