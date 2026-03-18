NET-A-PORTER PRESENTS... Incredible Women: 'The Moment Everything Changed'. A special Women’s History Month episode of the Incredible Women podcast. Natasha Bird sits down with three exceptional women - Simone Ashley, Bianca Balti and Gucci Westman - to reflect on the pivotal moments that reshaped their lives, from career-defining breakthroughs to deeply personal transformations. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
Motherhood, writer’s block and championing women’s experiences, with Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie
10/14/2025 | 34 mins.
In the final episode of Supernovas, we are joined by the literary icon Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie. Listen in as she talks about the challenges she overcame to release Dream Count, her first work in more than a decade; how her children have changed her, and the stories she is passionate about writing now.
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
Transformative storytelling, the importance of being seen, and viral moments, with America Ferrera
10/07/2025 | 38 mins.
In this episode, we are joined by actor America Ferrera, whose remarkable career is defined by both iconic roles and powerful advocacy. Listen in as she talks about her latest project – survival drama The Lost Bus – her dedication to social justice, and realizing the lasting impact of that Barbie monologue.
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
Desire, empowerment and pushing for progress, with Gillian Anderson
09/30/2025 | 28 mins.
In this episode, we’re joined by Gillian Anderson, the award-winning actor who has been captivating audiences for more than three decades – and is now also a bestselling author. Listen in as she discusses her most exhilarating roles, what Hollywood needs to do next, and asking women to share their fantasies for her bold writing. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
Creating community and the power of food, with Ruth Rogers
09/23/2025 | 33 mins.
In this episode, we’re joined by Ruth Rogers – the acclaimed chef behind beloved London institution The River Café and host of the podcast Ruthie’s Table 4. Listen in as she talks about evocative food memories, lessons from grief, and the kindness and joy she’s found in the restaurant world. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
NET-A-PORTER PRESENTS... Incredible Women:'The Moment Everything Changed' A special Women’s History Month episode of the Incredible Women podcast. Natasha Bird sits down with three exceptional women - Simone Ashley, Bianca Balti and Gucci Westman - to reflect on the pivotal moments that reshaped their lives, from career-defining breakthroughs to deeply personal transformations. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.