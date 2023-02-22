“ADCG on Privacy & Cybersecurity” podcast brings together leaders in the privacy and cybersecurity arenas to discuss a wide range of issues ranging from the pro... More
91 | Managed Detection & Response; The Path Forward
This week our guest is Sam DeNormandie, Senior Account Director with Silver Sky Security, a Managed Detection and Response (MDR) firm primarily servicing the small and mid-sized business (SMB) market. Sam is a seasoned cybersecurity expert with experience at Cylance, Blackberry, and Cyvatar and understands the security needs of the small to mid-sized business. This episode discusses the challenges faced by SMBs, in part due to the difficulty they have in hiring the people they need and managing the vulnerabilities they face. The MDR industry is growing at CAGR 18.1% and is expected to be $22B by 2030. What does that growth mean for MSSPs? Join us for this episode and learn how companies are struggling to keep pace with the threat environment and how MDRs are filling a void.
5/10/2023
31:24
90 | AdTech Meets Privacy Laws
This week our guest is Susan Israel, principal of Susan Israel Law, and one of the most respected privacy professionals in the field. Susan has a pre-law background in broadcast news and publishing and has become one of the foremost experts on privacy compliance in the field of advertising technology. We discuss key aspects of AdTech compliance, such as cookies, location data, and IP addresses, the issues associated with them, and trends in legal frameworks and regulatory approaches. Susan also delves into industry groups playing a large role in AdTech and US and EU government perspectives.
4/13/2023
40:38
89 | Quantum Technologies: What is Possible, Where We Are Headed & Policy Issues to Consider
This week’s podcast guest is Chris Jay Hoofnagle, professor of law in residence at the University of California, Berkeley and affiliated faculty with the Simons Institute for the Theory of Computing. We discuss Chris and Simson Garfinkel’s new book, Law and Policy for the Quantum Age, what quantum technologies are, the consequential implications of quantum technologies, actions within the White House and Congress supporting quantum R&D, and geopolitical issues in the race to develop quantum technologies.
3/29/2023
37:18
88 | TikTok: A Path for Election Interference and Open Source Intelligence?
This episode features Berit Anderson, COO of Future in Review and Strategic News Service, and Evan Anderson, CEO of INVNT/IP. Both Berit and Evan are geopolitical analysts, tech thought leaders, and media executives. We discuss the issue of whether TikTok will be banned in the U.S. and examine the data that could be collected, how it can be a rich source for open intelligence, and how it could be used for election interference. Strategic News Service coined the term CRINK — China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea, and Berit and Evan discuss the geopolitical aspects of TikTok (including CRINK) and how it could be a threat to national security and cybersecurity.
3/17/2023
39:49
87 | Artificial Intelligence & Chatbots…Helpful or Harmful?
This week our guest is Heather West, Silicon Valley rock star and Senior Director of Cybersecurity Services at Venable LLP. We explore artificial intelligence (AI) and chatbots, such as ChatGPT, and discuss what these technologies can do, who will be early adopters and beneficiaries of AI, whether articles or answers generated by AI can be trusted, and look at some of the privacy and security risks associated with AI.
Heather is policy and tech translator, product consultant, and long-term Internet strategies working at the intersection of emerging technologies, culture, governments, and policy. Prior to joining Venable, Heather had stints at Meta and Mozilla.
