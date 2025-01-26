Ian Emmons is the Deputy Chief of Operations for Sarasota County Fire Department. Listen in as Ian talks about building relationships and making big life changes and how to know if it is right for you.

Listen in as Mike Bell talks about how he last 16 years as Fire Chief for Toledo Fire and Rescue and how it prepared him for State Fire Marshal and City of Toledo Mayor.

About Triple P Podcast

The OFCA is your premier training, professional networking and proactive advocacy partner. Mission Statement: "The Ohio Fire Chiefs' Association exists to improve the safety of Ohio by leading, representing, educating and supporting Ohio's emergency services". The Ohio Fire Chiefs' Association is a statewide organization supporting the interests of Ohio's fire chief officers. Through a variety of programs and services, the Association provides education and professional development, legislative advocacy, communication and information exchange and peer networking opportunities throughout the year. Through the work of its dedicated board of directors and committee volunteers and professional staff, the Ohio Fire Chiefs' Association continually focuses on being the premier fire and emergency services organization in the state of Ohio.