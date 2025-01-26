This New Fire Chiefs Roundtable episode is packed with information on what to expect if you are a new fire chief or inspiring to be a chief.
Host - Clayton O'Brien - Fire Chief City of Oregon
Co-Host - Josh Eberly - Fire Chief City of Findlay
Guest - Shawn Wittkop - Fire Chief City of Defiance
Guest - David Bowen - Fire Chief City of Napoleon
Guest - Cuyler Kepling - Fire Chief City of Swanton
2:41:59
OFCA Episode 30 - Human Trafficking - IEmpathize
This episode teaches the first responder what to look for when it comes to human trafficking. iEmpathize travels the country to teach this course.
Website to access the training course can be found here - https://iempathize.org/
Contact information -
Mark Brende
Strategic Partnerships and Outreach
303-809-1896
[email protected]
1:28:37
OFCA Episode #29 Part 2 with Mike Bell
Listen in as we continue with the interview with former Chief, Mayor and State Fire Marshal Mike Bell.
1:03:08
Chief, State Fire Marshal, Mayor - Mike Bell / Part 1
Listen in as Mike Bell talks about how he last 16 years as Fire Chief for Toledo Fire and Rescue and how it prepared him for State Fire Marshal and City of Toledo Mayor.
53:30
OFCA Episode #28 - Ian Emmons DC of Operations Sarasota County
Ian Emmons is the Deputy Chief of Operations for Sarasota County Fire Department. Listen in as Ian talks about building relationships and making big life changes and how to know if it is right for you.
