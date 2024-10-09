Trial Lawyer Talk, Episode 67, with Cliff Atkinson
TRANSCRIPT Scott Glovsky: The future. Welcome to Trial Lawyer Talk. I'm so happy to be talking with Cliff Atkinson. I've had Cliff's book and I should say books because I'm now on the fourth edition of Cliff's phenomenal book, Beyond Bullet Points and it has been such a wealth of knowledge and wisdom that
45:36
Trial Lawyer Talk, Episode 66, with Jim Leach
Scott Glovsky: Welcome to Trial Lawyer Talk. I'm Scott Glovsky, and I'm your host for this podcast where we speak with some of the best lawyers in the country. Today, we're very lucky we have Jim Leach. Jim is a wonderful lawyer from South Dakota who really has walked the walk and talked the talk.
42:11
Trial Lawyer Talk, Episode 65, with Eric Fong
Transcript of Episode 65, with Eric Fong Scott Glovsky: Welcome to Trial Lawyer Talk. I'm Scott Glovsky. I'm your host for this podcast where we speak with amazing lawyers. Today we've got a great, great story from Eric Fong. Eric is a wonderful trial lawyer who practices out of Port Orchard, Washington, but tries
1:03:04
Trial Lawyer Talk, Episode 63, with Genie Harrison
About Genie Harrison Genie Harrison practices law in Los Angeles, CA. Genie Harrison Law Firm represents victims of wrongful termination, sexual harassment, discrimination, retaliation, and other employee rights violations. Ms. Harrison is the President-Elect of CAALA, the Consumer Attorneys Association of Los Angeles. CAALA is the country's largest local association of plaintiffs' trial attorneys. About
48:05
Trial Lawyer Talk, Episode 62, with Don Clarkson
Today, Don discusses what many lawyers around the country know as "Donisms." "Donisms" are pieces of wisdom that Don uses to help educate lawyers to become better people. And to become better husbands, wives, parents, children and lawyers. In this episode, Don explains the meaning behind several "Donisms." About Don Clarkson Don Clarkson, owner of
